SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

(SLP)
Simulations Plus : Sets Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

03/29/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
Conference call to be on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. ET

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, the period ended February 28, 2021, after the close of the financial markets on Monday, April 12, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on April 12, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are invited to join the call by registering here or by calling 1-201-389-0879. Please join five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The call will be simulcast live on the Internet, and the webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website under Conference Calls & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour following the call.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With our subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | Read our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.


© Business Wire 2021
