Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus”), a leading provider of biosimulation, simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions, and medical communications for the biopharma industry, today announced that Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley 3rd Annual Life Sciences AI Summit on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at Morgan Stanley’s headquarters in New York City. Mr. O’Connor will join a panel discussion entitled “Transforming Research – Optimizing from Lab to Trial” at 2:10 p.m. EDT, and he will host one-on-one meetings with investors following the panel discussion.

This event will feature sessions focused on the AI-driven paradigm shift unfolding across the biopharma value chain and discussions with some of the most influential companies operating at the intersection of life sciences and technology innovation. For more information about the conference, please visit the Morgan Stanley conference website.

About Simulations Plus

With more than 25 years of experience serving clients globally, Simulations Plus stands as a premier provider in the biopharma sector, offering advanced software and consulting services that enhance drug discovery, development, research, clinical trial operations, regulatory submissions, and commercialization. Our comprehensive biosimulation solutions integrate artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. We also deliver simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions alongside medical communications support for clinical and commercial drug development. Our cutting-edge technology is licensed and utilized by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2023 ESG update.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240620458052/en/