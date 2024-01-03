Simulations Plus, Inc.
Equities
SLP
US8292141053
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|43.18 USD
|-3.40%
|-4.83%
|-3.51%
|Jan. 03
|Transcript : Simulations Plus, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Jan 03, 2024
|CI
|Jan. 03
|(SLP) SIMULATIONS PLUS Forecasts Fiscal Year 2024 EPS Range $0.66 - $0.68
|MT
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-3.51%
|892 M $
|-3.81%
|30 461 M $
|-3.28%
|6 811 M $
|-4.18%
|3 826 M $
|-5.27%
|3 323 M $
|-6.35%
|1 725 M $
|-3.82%
|1 386 M $
|+1.24%
|1 175 M $
|-6.08%
|905 M $
|-9.09%
|648 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Simulations Plus, Inc. - Nasdaq
- News Simulations Plus, Inc.
- Transcript : Simulations Plus, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Jan 03, 2024