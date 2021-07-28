Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Sin Ghee Huat Corporation Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B7K   SG1V04936067

SIN GHEE HUAT CORPORATION LTD.

(B7K)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::COMPLETION OF VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF SG METALS (SUZHOU) LTD.

07/28/2021 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SIN GHEE HUAT CORPORATION LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 197700475Z)

COMPLETION OF VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF SG METALS (SUZHOU) LTD.

Further to our announcement entitled "Business Update" dated 5 June 2020, whereby Sin Ghee Huat Corporation Ltd (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") informed shareholders on the decision to cease the business operations of its indirect wholly- owned subsidiary, SG Metals (Suzhou) Ltd., incorporated in the People's Republic of China (the "Voluntary Liquidation").

The Board of Directors ("the Board") of the Company wishes to inform shareholders that the Voluntary Liquidation was completed on 20 July 2021.

The Liquidation is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated earnings per share or net tangible assets per share of the Group for the financial year ending 30 June 2022.

Save for their interests in the Company, none of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Voluntary Liquidation.

By Order of the Board

Kua Ghim Siong

Chief Executive Officer

Sin Ghee Huat Corporation Ltd.

28 July 2021

Disclaimer

Sin Ghee Huat Corporation Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 10:33:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIN GHEE HUAT CORPORATION LTD.
06:34aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :completion of voluntary liquidation of sg metals (suzhou..
PU
07/09SIN GHEE HUAT : Investment Holding Firm HHH to Acquire All Remaining Shares in S..
MT
07/01SIN GHEE HUAT : APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER – DESIGNATE
PU
06/30SIN GHEE HUAT : Appoints CEO
MT
06/30Sin Ghee Huat Corporation Ltd. Approves CEO Changes
CI
06/29SIN GHEE HUAT : DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST – SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER
PU
06/29SIN GHEE HUAT : DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST – CEO
PU
06/29SIN GHEE HUAT : Request for suspension
PU
06/28SIN GHEE HUAT : HHH's Privatization Offer for Sin Ghee Huat Closes
MT
06/28GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :voluntary unconditional cash offer - close of offer and ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 37,5 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
Net income 2020 -4,16 M -3,06 M -3,06 M
Net cash 2020 6,71 M 4,93 M 4,93 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,05x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 59,9 M 44,1 M 44,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 5,06%
Chart SIN GHEE HUAT CORPORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sin Ghee Huat Corporation Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ghim Siong Kua Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yee Chin Tan Chief Executive Officer-Designate
Chor Yau Ho Chief Financial Officer
Chee Wee Goh Non-Executive Chairman
Tai Meng Hoon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIN GHEE HUAT CORPORATION LTD.68.75%44
VALE S.A.30.57%113 573
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED10.20%58 644
ARCELORMITTAL49.63%33 827
NUCOR CORPORATION83.79%28 894
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.23.87%25 207