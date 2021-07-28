General Announcement::COMPLETION OF VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF SG METALS (SUZHOU) LTD.

SIN GHEE HUAT CORPORATION LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 197700475Z)

COMPLETION OF VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF SG METALS (SUZHOU) LTD.

Further to our announcement entitled "Business Update" dated 5 June 2020, whereby Sin Ghee Huat Corporation Ltd (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") informed shareholders on the decision to cease the business operations of its indirect wholly- owned subsidiary, SG Metals (Suzhou) Ltd., incorporated in the People's Republic of China (the "Voluntary Liquidation").

The Board of Directors ("the Board") of the Company wishes to inform shareholders that the Voluntary Liquidation was completed on 20 July 2021.

The Liquidation is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated earnings per share or net tangible assets per share of the Group for the financial year ending 30 June 2022.

Save for their interests in the Company, none of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Voluntary Liquidation.

By Order of the Board

Kua Ghim Siong

Chief Executive Officer

Sin Ghee Huat Corporation Ltd.

28 July 2021