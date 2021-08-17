Sin Ghee Huat : DELISTING OF THE COMPANY

the announcement dated 10 August 2021 made by DBS, for and on behalf of the Offeror, in relation to the Offeror's exercise of its right of Compulsory Acquisition on 10 August 2021 to acquire the Shares of the Dissenting Shareholders at a consideration of S$0.27

the announcement dated 8 July 2021 made by DBS, for and on behalf of the Offeror, in relation to the despatch of documents relating to Offeror's intention to exercise its right of compulsory acquisition under Section 215(1) of the Companies Act ("

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sin Ghee Huat Corporation Ltd. (the "Company") refers to:

The Company's application for the Delisting is on the basis that the Offeror had announced on 10 August 2021 that it has exercised its right of Compulsory Acquisition. Upon completion of the Compulsory Acquisition, the Offeror will own 100% of the total number of Shares and the Company will become a

As the Offeror does not intend to maintain the continued listing of the Company on the

in cash for each Share, on the same terms as those offered under the Offer ("Exercise of Compulsory Acquisition Announcement").

Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources (including, without limitation, the Offer Announcement, the Offer Document, the Unconditional Announcement, the Close of Offer Announcement and the Exercise of Compulsory Acquisition Announcement), the sole responsibility of the Directors has been to ensure that such information has been accurately and correctly extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this announcement.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Goh Chee Wee

Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director

16 August 2021

