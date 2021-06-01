Sin Ghee Huat : DESPATCH OF OFFEREE CIRCULAR

All capitalised terms not defined herein shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Offeree Circular.

") has been despatched to the shareholders of

the announcement dated 17 May 2021 issued by DBS Bank Ltd, for and on behalf of the

the announcement dated 30 April 2021 made by the Company informing shareholders of the Company (the

") in the capital of the Company (the "

the announcement dated 29 April 2021 made by DBS Bank Ltd., for and on behalf of HHH Co Pte. Ltd. (the

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sin Ghee Huat Corporation Ltd. (the "Company") refers to:

CO PTE. LTD., TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF SIN GHEE HUAT CORPORATION LTD.

VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY DBS BANK LTD., FOR AND ON BEHALF OF

to time by or on behalf of the Offeror) ("

Shareholders should note that an electronic copy of the Offeree Circular is available on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited at www.sgx.com .

telephone numbers set out below during normal business hours on any day (other than a public holiday, Saturday or Sunday) up to 5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on the Closing Date (as defined below):

Limited (the "CDP"), if he is a depositor, or the Company's share registrar (the "Share Registrar"), if he is a scripholder, as the case may be, immediately at the address and

CIRCULAR DATED 31 MAY 2021

THIS CIRCULAR IS ISSUED BY SIN GHEE HUAT CORPORATION LTD ("COMPANY"). THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AS IT CONTAINS THE RECOMMENDATION OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS (AS DEFINED HEREIN) AND THE ADVICE OF ASIAN CORPORATE ADVISORS PTE. LTD. (AS THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER TO THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS). THIS CIRCULAR REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. PLEASE READ IT CAREFULLY.

If you are in any doubt in relation to this Circular (as defined herein) or as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant, tax adviser or other professional adviser immediately.

If you have sold or transferred all your issued and fully paid shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares"), held through The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), you need not forward this Circular to the purchaser or transferee as arrangements will be made by CDP for a separate Circular to be sent to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or transferred all your Shares which are not deposited with CDP, you should immediately forward this Circular to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for onward transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

This Circular has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this Circular including the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained in this Circular.

SIN GHEE HUAT CORPORATION LTD.

(Company Registration No.: 197700475Z)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS

in relation to the

VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL GENERAL OFFER

by

DBS BANK LTD.

(Company Registration No. 196800306E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

for and on behalf of

HHH CO PTE. LTD.

(Company Registration No. 201813544G)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

to acquire the Offer Shares (as defined herein)

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Directors

ASIAN CORPORATE ADVISORS PTE. LTD.

(Company Registration No. 200310232R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD NOTE THAT ACCEPTANCES SHOULD BE RECEIVED BY THE CLOSE OF THE OFFER AT 5.30 P.M. (SINGAPORE TIME) ON 28 JUNE 2021 (OR SUCH LATER DATE(S) AS MAY BE ANNOUNCED FROM TIME TO TIME BY OR ON BEHALF OF THE OFFEROR).