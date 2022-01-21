Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Change Of Address Of Share Registrar And Place Where The Register Of Members And Index Is Kept

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND PLACE WHERE THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND INDEX IS KEPT
The Board of Directors of Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that with effect from 31 January 2022, the address of the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. and the place at which the Register of Members and Index is kept, will be changed to 1 Harbourfront Avenue, #14-07 Keppel Bay Tower, Singapore 098632.
The contact number will remain unchanged:
Telephone number: (65) 6536 5355
Facsimile Number: (65) 65361360
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Tan Ah Lye
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
21 January 2022
