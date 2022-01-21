Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKA   SG1CB2000008

SIN HENG HEAVY MACHINERY LIMITED

(BKA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Change Of Address Of Share Registrar And Place Where The Register Of Members And Index Is Kept

01/21/2022 | 05:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND PLACE WHERE THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND INDEX IS KEPT

The Board of Directors of Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that with effect from 31 January 2022, the address of the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. and the place at which the Register of Members and Index is kept, will be changed to 1 Harbourfront Avenue, #14-07 Keppel Bay Tower, Singapore 098632.

The contact number will remain unchanged:

Telephone number: (65) 6536 5355

Facsimile Number: (65) 65361360

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Tan Ah Lye

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

21 January 2022

1

Disclaimer

Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Limited published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIN HENG HEAVY MACHINERY LIMITED
05:32aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Change Of Address Of Share Registrar And Place Wh..
PU
2021SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
2021SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
2021Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Limited commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 11,401,300 shares..
CI
2021SIN HENG HEAVY MACHINERY : Secures Renewed Lease from JTC in Singapore
MT
2021SIN HENG HEAVY MACHINERY : Acceptance Of Letter Of Offer For Lease For Private Lot A17036 ..
PU
2021SIN HENG HEAVY MACHINERY : Resignation Of Company Secretary
PU
2021SIN HENG HEAVY MACHINERY : Dissolves Hong Kong Unit
MT
2021CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Deregistration Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary - Sh ..
PU
2021Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 53,4 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net income 2020 1,20 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
Net cash 2020 27,5 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
Yield 2020 1,59%
Capitalization 47,7 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart SIN HENG HEAVY MACHINERY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIN HENG HEAVY MACHINERY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ah Lye Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yung Kang Yang Chief Financial Officer
Yi-Dar Teo Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sai Kiang Soh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Kong Leong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIN HENG HEAVY MACHINERY LIMITED2.44%35
TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD.-6.19%7 130
SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.65%5 736
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.10.16%4 482
TITAN MACHINERY INC.-8.25%685
FERRONORDIC AB (PUBL)-20.18%429