SINA Corporation    SINA   KYG814771047

SINA CORPORATION

(SINA)
  
SINA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of SINA Corporation - SINA

10/01/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of SINA Corporation (NasdaqGS: SINA) to New Wave Holdings Limited. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of SINA will receive only $43.30 in cash for each share of SINA that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-sina/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about SINA CORPORATION
05:26pSINA INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER AT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
05:45aSecretive High-Speed Trading Firm Hits Jackpot With TikTok
DJ
09/30Asia M&A seen cementing rebound as techs, conglomerates step up restructuring
RE
09/29Tencent to take China's Sogou private in $3.5 billion deal
RE
09/28Weibo-owner Sina to go private in $2.6 billion deal with CEO-led firm
RE
09/28Weibo-owner Sina to go private in $2.6 billion deal with CEO-led firm
RE
09/28SINA : Weibo owner Sina to go private in $2.6 billion deal
RE
09/23Ninebot's IPO highlights Beijing's eagerness to lure home listings
RE
07/31Leju Shares Rise 65% After E-House Buy of 56% Interest
DJ
07/29Tencent to Buy Rest Of Sogou Search Unit -- WSJ
DJ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 118 M - -
Net income 2020 155 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 818 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 545 M 2 545 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 8 300
Free-Float 68,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 41,09 $
Last Close Price 42,61 $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guo Wei Chao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hong Du President & Chief Operating Officer
Yi Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Song-Yi Zhang Independent Director
Yan Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINA CORPORATION6.71%2 545
FACEBOOK27.60%746 105
TWITTER38.85%35 099
MATCH GROUP, INC.34.76%28 771
LINE CORPORATION0.19%12 264
NEW WORK SE-10.79%1 719
