SINA Corporation    SINA

SINA CORPORATION

(SINA)
News 
News

SINA : Weibo owner Sina to be taken private by CEO in $2.6 billion deal

09/28/2020 | 06:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The booth of Sina Weibo is pictured at the Beijing International Cultural and Creative Industry Expo in Beijing

Sina Corp, owner of social media platform Weibo, will be taken private by a holding company led by Chief Executive Officer Charles Chao in a $2.6 billion deal, the Chinese internet company said on Monday.

The offer price of $43.3 represents an 18% premium to stock's close on July 2, the last trading day before Sina received the preliminary offer of $41 per share.

Chao-controlled holding company, New Wave, owns a 12.15% stake in Sina as of July 10 and is the largest shareholder of the company, according to Refinitiv-Eikon data.

Interest in Chinese take-private deals has been rising following tensions between China and the United States, with several companies considering whether to keep a New York listing or move instead to Shanghai, Shenzhen or Hong Kong.

The U.S.-listed shares of Sina were up about 8% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SINA CORPORATION -0.67% 40.19 Delayed Quote.0.65%
WEIBO CORPORATION -5.74% 32.54 Delayed Quote.-29.80%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 133 M - -
Net income 2020 159 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 505 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 628 M 2 628 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 8 300
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart SINA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SINA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 43,81 $
Last Close Price 40,19 $
Spread / Highest target 76,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guo Wei Chao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hong Du President & Chief Operating Officer
Yi Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Song-Yi Zhang Independent Director
Yan Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINA CORPORATION0.65%2 628
FACEBOOK24.15%725 935
TWITTER36.79%34 579
MATCH GROUP, INC.28.79%27 497
LINE CORPORATION0.37%12 268
NEW WORK SE-14.55%1 629
