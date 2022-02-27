Sinai Cement E : (SCEM.CA) - Listing Committee Decision

Sinai Cement (SCEM.CA) - Listing Committee Decision
27/02/2022
Company Name : Sinai Cement
ISIN Code : EGS3C401C014
Reuters Code : SCEM.CA
Content :
The Listing Committee held on 24/02/2022 decided to address the company to abide by the provision of Article 31 of the Listing Rules and Article 45 of the Executive Regulations.
Disclaimer
Sinai Cement Company SAE published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 07:50:05 UTC.