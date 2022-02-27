Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Sinai Cement Co. (S.A.E)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCEM   EGS3C401C014

SINAI CEMENT CO. (S.A.E)

(SCEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sinai Cement E : (SCEM.CA) - Listing Committee Decision

02/27/2022 | 02:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sinai Cement (SCEM.CA) - Listing Committee Decision
27/02/2022
Company Name : Sinai Cement
ISIN Code : EGS3C401C014
Reuters Code : SCEM.CA
Content :
The Listing Committee held on 24/02/2022 decided to address the company to abide by the provision of Article 31 of the Listing Rules and Article 45 of the Executive Regulations.

Disclaimer

Sinai Cement Company SAE published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 07:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SINAI CEMENT CO. (S.A.E)
02:51aSINAI CEMENT E : (SCEM.CA) - Listing Committee Decision
PU
01/31SINAI CEMENT E : Resume of Trading on Sinai Cement (SCEM.CA)
PU
01/30SINAI CEMENT E : Suspension of Trading on Sinai Cement (SCEM.CA)
PU
2021Sinai Cement Co. (S.A.E) Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 3..
CI
2021SINAI CEMENT E : (SCEM.CA) - Listing Committee Decision
PU
2021Sinai Cement Co. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended June 30..
CI
2021Sinai Cement Reports Standalone Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Sinai Cement Okays Exiting Sinai White Portland Cement
CI
2021Sinai Cement Co. (S.A.E) Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Three Months E..
CI
2021Sinai Cement Co. S.A.E Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 889 M 56,4 M 56,4 M
Net income 2020 -560 M -35,6 M -35,6 M
Net Debt 2020 1 405 M 89,2 M 89,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 423 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,65x
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart SINAI CEMENT CO. (S.A.E)
Duration : Period :
Sinai Cement Co. (S.A.E) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tamer Magdy Ragheb Andraws MD, Executive Director & Legal Counsel
Salah El Sayed Ramadhan Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Marie Merceron-Vicat Chairman
Ahmed Ibrahim Manager-Information Technology
Medhat Abo Gabal Head-Human Resources & Administrative Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINAI CEMENT CO. (S.A.E)0.00%27
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED6.93%32 453
HOLCIM LTD0.34%30 790
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-6.01%19 734
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-19.29%14 358
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-11.13%11 522