1. Reason for Submission

Resolutions were passed at the Company's 90th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2024. This Report is submitted based on the provisions of Article 24-5, paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 19, paragraph 2, item 9-2 of Cabinet Office Order on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs.

2. Content of Report

Date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders June 26, 2024 Resolutions

Proposal No. 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

This proposal changed the location of the head office as defined in Article 3 of the current Articles of Incorporation (Head Office) from "Minato-ku, Tokyo" to "Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo."

Proposal No. 2: Election of Five Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit/Supervisory Committee Members) Masaki Yamazaki, Taro Nakagome, Miwa Mitsuhashi, Tetsuya Nakamura, and Hiroyuki Ohashi were elected as Directors.

Proposal No. 3: Election of Four Directors Who Are Audit/Supervisory Committee Members

Ren Shino, Hiroyuki Mitani, Motoshi Muraoka, and Yoshishige Takenaka were elected as Directors who are Audit/Supervisory Committee Members.

Proposal No. 4: Election of One Substitute Director Who Is an Audit/Supervisory Committee Member

Akiyo Yasuda was elected as a substitute Director who is an Audit/Supervisory Committee Member.

Number of votes in favor, against, and abstentions with respect to the above resolutions, requirements for the matters to be approved, and outcomes of resolutions