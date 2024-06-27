[Cover]
Extraordinary Report
Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau
June 27, 2024
Sinanen Holdings Co., Ltd.
Sinanen Holdings Co., Ltd.
Taro Nakagome, President and CEO
3-5-27 Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Tokyo: +81-3-6478-7800 (main line)
Kango Saito, General Manager of Finance and IR Department
3-5-27 Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Tokyo: +81-3-6478-7800 (main line)
Kango Saito, General Manager of Finance and IR Department
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
(2-1Nihonbashikabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
1. Reason for Submission
Resolutions were passed at the Company's 90th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2024. This Report is submitted based on the provisions of Article 24-5, paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 19, paragraph 2, item 9-2 of Cabinet Office Order on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs.
2. Content of Report
- Date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders June 26, 2024
- Resolutions
Proposal No. 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
This proposal changed the location of the head office as defined in Article 3 of the current Articles of Incorporation (Head Office) from "Minato-ku, Tokyo" to "Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo."
Proposal No. 2: Election of Five Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit/Supervisory Committee Members) Masaki Yamazaki, Taro Nakagome, Miwa Mitsuhashi, Tetsuya Nakamura, and Hiroyuki Ohashi were elected as Directors.
Proposal No. 3: Election of Four Directors Who Are Audit/Supervisory Committee Members
Ren Shino, Hiroyuki Mitani, Motoshi Muraoka, and Yoshishige Takenaka were elected as Directors who are Audit/Supervisory Committee Members.
Proposal No. 4: Election of One Substitute Director Who Is an Audit/Supervisory Committee Member
Akiyo Yasuda was elected as a substitute Director who is an Audit/Supervisory Committee Member.
- Number of votes in favor, against, and abstentions with respect to the above resolutions, requirements for the matters to be approved, and outcomes of resolutions
Outcome of
Resolutions
Votes in favor
Votes against
Abstentions
Requirements for
resolution and
(number)
(number)
(number)
approval
percentage of
votes in favor (%)
Proposal No. 1
92,152
68
-
(Notes) 1
Approved
99.9
Proposal No. 2
Masaki Yamazaki
84,478
7,746
-
Approved
91.6
Taro Nakagome
91,821
403
-
Approved
99.5
(Notes) 2
Miwa Mitsuhashi
91,863
361
-
Approved
99.6
Tetsuya Nakamura
91,829
395
-
Approved
99.5
Hiroyuki Ohashi
84,895
7,329
-
Approved
92.0
Proposal No. 3
Ren Shino
91,026
1,198
-
Approved
98.7
Hiroyuki Mitani
90,963
1,261
-
(Notes) 2
Approved
98.6
Motoshi Muraoka
91,896
328
-
Approved
99.6
Yoshishige Takenaka
91,887
337
-
Approved
99.6
Proposal No. 4
92,161
63
-
(Notes) 2
Approved
99.9
(Notes) 1. Approval requires the attendance of shareholders who have at least one-third of the total voting rights of the Company and at least a two-thirds vote in favor by said shareholders at the meeting.
2. Approval requires the attendance of shareholders who have at least one-third of the total voting rights of the Company and a majority vote in favor by said shareholders at the meeting.
- Reasons for not counting a portion of the voting rights of shareholders attending the General Meeting of Shareholders The requirements for passage of the resolutions were met as a result of aggregating the number of voting rights
indicating approval or rejection exercised in advance on or before the day prior to the General Meeting of Shareholders and the voting rights of those shareholders who attended the meeting and whose intention to approve or reject the proposals was confirmed. Therefore, the votes of those who attended the meeting but whose intention to approve or reject the proposals was not confirmed were not counted.
