Please allow me to begin by expressing my deepest sympathies to the victims of the 2024 Noto earthquake, and I pray for the swift recovery of the affected areas.

It is with great pleasure that we deliver this Notice of the 90th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (FY2023).

The Group commenced its third medium-term management plan from FY2023. However, in the electricity business, the gross profit fell significantly below the initial expectations, which greatly impacted our performance. I would like to deeply apologize to our shareholders for the results that fell short of their expectations.

We take this situation seriously, and we will proceed with a fundamental review of the electricity business, including business restructuring, going forward. Also, the decision was made to renew our management system to both clarify management responsibility and strongly implement business reforms to achieve a recovery in business performance. From now, the Company will work together as a group under the new management system with the aim of sustainable growth and improved corporate value.

We will continue to accelerate the strengthening of our management foundation and implement our growth strategy toward the 100th anniversary of our founding in FY2027, to achieve evolution into a comprehensive energy life creation group that contributes to achieving a decarbonized society, while contributing to the realization of comfortable homes and lifestyles for our customers.

I would like to take this opportunity to ask for your continued support.

