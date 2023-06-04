Advanced search
    8132   JP3354000006

SINANEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(8132)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-02 am EDT
3700.00 JPY   +1.23%
Sinanen : Notice of the 89th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders （1,338KB）
PU
Sinanen's Attributable Profit Plummets 81% in Fiscal FY22
MT
Sinanen Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Year End Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023, Payable on June 28, 2023; Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
CI
Sinanen : Notice of the 89th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders （1,338KB）

06/04/2023 | 11:07am EDT
English Translation Originally Issued in the Japanese Language

Notice of the 89th Ordinary

General Meeting of

Shareholders

Date and time

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Location

Sumitomo Realty & Development Tokyo Mita Garden Tower BELLESALLE Mita Garden 2F, 3-5-19 Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Deadline for exercising voting rights via the Internet

Complete entry by Monday, June 26, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.

Deadline for exercising voting rights in writing (by mail)

Arrive by Monday, June 26, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.

Notice to shareholders

  • Please note that the venue of the meeting is different from last year's meeting, so refer to the venue map at the end of this document and make sure you are at the correct location.
  • We will not be providing any souvenirs for shareholders attending the meeting.
    We would appreciate your understanding.

Sinanen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Securities code: 8132

1

Contribute to realizing a comfortable life for all customers in their communities through energy and home & life services

Table of contents

Notice of the 89th Ordinary General

3

Meeting of Shareholders ꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏ

Information on Exercising Voting Rights

5

Reference Materials for the General

8

Meeting of Shareholders ꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏ

Business Report ꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏꞏ

19

To our shareholders

Thank you for your support of Sinanen Holdings Co., Ltd.

It is with great pleasure that we deliver this Notice of the 89th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (FY 2022).

The 89th fiscal year was the final year of the 2nd Medium-Term Management Plan. While we made some progress in implementing investments in new businesses, such as the bicycle sharing business, and in reforming our organizational culture, we failed to achieve the quantitative targets of this Medium-Term Management Plan, and we sincerely apologize to our shareholders for any concern this may have caused them.

We take seriously the progress we have made over the past three years and our failure to achieve our targets, and have launched our 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan for the five-year period beginning with the 90th fiscal year. We will continue our efforts to strengthen our management foundation, and by reforming our business portfolio and improving capital efficiency, we aim to break away from the status quo and evolve into a comprehensive energy and life- creating corporate group that contributes to the realization of a decarbonized society. We will make great strides toward the 100th anniversary of our founding in FY 2027 by contributing to the realization of comfortable lifestyles through the provision of services that our customers can use safely and with peace of mind.

I would like to take this opportunity to ask for your continued support.

President and CEO

Masaki Yamazaki

2

To our shareholders

Securities code: 8132

June 12, 2023 (Start date for providing information in electronic format) June 5, 2023

3-5-27 Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Sinanen Holdings Co., Ltd.

President and CEO Masaki Yamazaki

Notice of the 89th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Thank you for your support of Sinanen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Notice is hereby given that the 89th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held as follows.

The Company has provided information in electronic format for the convocation of this General Meeting of Shareholders, and the information provided in electronic format has been posted on the following websites.

The Company's website: https://sinanengroup.co.jp/ir/stock/report.html

The website for the General Meeting of Shareholders materials: https://d.sokai.jp/8132/teiji/

In addition to the above websites, the information provided in electronic format is also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Please enter or search for "Sinanen Holdings" in the "Issue name (company name)" or our securities code "8132" in the "Code" and select "Basic information," "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" to confirm the information.

TSE website (TSE Listed Company Information Service) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show

Please review the Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders below and exercise your voting rights in accordance with the instructions on pages 5 through 7.

3

1

2

Date and time

Location

Details

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Tokyo Mita Garden Tower BELLESALLE Mita Garden 2F, 3-5-19 Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo

*Please note that the venue of the meeting is different from last year's meeting, so refer to the venue map at the end of this document and make sure you are at the correct location.

3 Purpose

Report

1.

Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and the results of audit of the

Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the

Audit/Supervisory Committee, for the 89th Term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31,

2.

2023)

Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 89th Term (from April 1, 2022 to

March 31, 2023)

Matters to be

Proposal No. 1:

resolved

Proposal No. 2:

Proposal No. 3:

Proposal No. 4:

Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation Election of Four Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit/Supervisory Committee Members)

Election of Two Directors Who Are Audit/Supervisory Committee Members

Determination of a Post-DeliveryPerformance-LinkedShare-Based Compensation System for Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit/Supervisory Committee Members)

Matters to be decided upon convocation

●If you exercise your voting rights in writing (by mail) and do not indicate your approval or disapproval of any of the proposals, it will be treated as if you indicated your approval.

●If you exercise your voting rights both in writing (by mail) and via the Internet, etc., the vote via the Internet, etc. will be treated as valid. ●If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, etc., the last exercise of voting rights shall be treated as the valid

exercise of voting rights.

End

For this General Meeting of Shareholders, regardless of whether or not a request for paper-based documents is made, the Company will uniformly send the shareholders paper- based documents that state the information to be provided in electronic format as in the past. We will inform shareholders of the General Meeting of Shareholders materials for the next and subsequent meetings in an appropriate manner as soon as the format for sending the materials has been decided.

If there are any revisions to the information provided in electronic format, the revised information will be posted on the respective websites where the information is posted.

For the following information among the information provided in electronic format, we will not include them in the documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested delivery of the documents pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation.

  1. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
  2. Notes to the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements

The above items (1) through (2) are part of the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Audit/Supervisory Committee in preparing its Audit Report, and part of the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Accounting Auditor in preparing its Audit Report.

If you attend the meeting, please submit the voting form to the receptionist at the meeting.

The Company's website ▶▶▶ https://sinanengroup.co.jp/

4

Information on Exercising Voting Rights

If you do not attend the General Meeting of Shareholders

Exercising voting rights in writing (by mail)

Deadline for exercising

Arrive by Monday, June 26, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.

voting rights

Please indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals on the enclosed voting form and return it.

If you do not indicate your approval or disapproval of any of the proposals, it will be treated as if you indicated your approval.

Exercising voting rights via the Internet

Deadline for exercising

Complete entry by Monday, June 26, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.

voting rights

Please access the website for exercising voting rights designated by the Company (https://soukai.mizuho- tb.co.jp/) and enter your approval or disapproval.

A QR code for smartphones is provided on the voting form (no need to enter your ID and password).

Please refer to the next page for details.

If you do attend the General Meeting of Shareholders

Date and time of the

General Meeting of Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Reception desk opens at 9:00 a.m.) Shareholders

Please submit the enclosed voting form to the receptionist at the meeting.

If you wish to exercise your voting rights by proxy, one other shareholder with voting rights may attend the

General Meeting of Shareholders as your proxy.

In this case, a letter of proxy must be submitted together with the voting form.

How to exercise your voting rights

If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via the Internet, the Internet vote will be treated as valid. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, the last exercise of voting rights will be deemed valid.

(Reference) Institutional investors may use the platform for the electronic exercise of voting rights operated by ICJ, Inc.

5

Disclaimer

SINANEN Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2023 15:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
