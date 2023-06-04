Sinanen : Notice of the 89th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders （1,338KB）

To our shareholders

Thank you for your support of Sinanen Holdings Co., Ltd.

It is with great pleasure that we deliver this Notice of the 89th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (FY 2022).

The 89th fiscal year was the final year of the 2nd Medium-Term Management Plan. While we made some progress in implementing investments in new businesses, such as the bicycle sharing business, and in reforming our organizational culture, we failed to achieve the quantitative targets of this Medium-Term Management Plan, and we sincerely apologize to our shareholders for any concern this may have caused them.

We take seriously the progress we have made over the past three years and our failure to achieve our targets, and have launched our 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan for the five-year period beginning with the 90th fiscal year. We will continue our efforts to strengthen our management foundation, and by reforming our business portfolio and improving capital efficiency, we aim to break away from the status quo and evolve into a comprehensive energy and life- creating corporate group that contributes to the realization of a decarbonized society. We will make great strides toward the 100th anniversary of our founding in FY 2027 by contributing to the realization of comfortable lifestyles through the provision of services that our customers can use safely and with peace of mind.

I would like to take this opportunity to ask for your continued support.

President and CEO

Masaki Yamazaki