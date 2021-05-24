Sinanen : Consolidated Financial Summary for the the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 05/24/2021 | 02:03am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 May 14, 2021 Company name: SINANEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Shares listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 8132 URL: https://sinanengroup.co.jp/ Representative: (Position) President and CEO (Name) Masaki Yamazaki Contact: (Position) Finance and Accounting Manager (Name) Yutaka Hoshino Tel: +81-3-6478-7811 Scheduled date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: June 22, 2021 Scheduled date of start of dividend payment: June 23, 2021 Scheduled date of filing of securities report: June 22, 2021 Preparation of supplementary materials: Yes Convening of a results meeting: Yes (Note: Amounts are rounded to nearest million yen.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (Percentage figures represent year-on-year change) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % FY 2021 217,122 -8.4 2,935 19.6 3,023 37.2 2,717 -9.1 FY 2020 237,036 -3.1 2,454 38.5 2,203 2.1 2,989 88.2 (Note) Comprehensive income FY 2021 3,872 million yen (99.9%) FY 2020 1,936 million yen (94.4%) Profit per share Diluted profit per share Return on equity Ratio of ordinary Ratio of operating profit to total assets profit to sales yen yen % % % FY 2021 249.83 － 5.5 3.2 1.4 FY 2020 274.84 － 6.3 2.4 1.0 (Reference) Gains and losses FY 2021 -30 million yen FY 2020 -12 million yen on equity-method investments (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share million yen million yen % yen FY 2021 96,834 51,905 52.9 4,707.96 FY 2020 90,611 48,821 53.1 4,425.87 (Reference) Shareholders' equity FY 2021 51,201 million yen FY 2020 48,136 million yen (3) Status of consolidated cash flow Cash flow from operating Cash flow from investing Cash flow from financing Cash and cash equivalents activities activities activities Year-end balance million yen million yen million yen million yen FY 2021 7,947 36 -5,504 9,765 FY 2020 569 -1,094 -778 7,385 2. Dividends Dividend per share Total dividend Dividend Net payout amount payout ratio ratio End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q End of FY Total (total) (consolidated) (consolidated) yen yen yen yen yen million yen % % FY 2020 － － － 75.00 75.00 815 27.3 1.7 FY 2021 － － － 75.00 75.00 815 30.0 1.6 FY 2022 (forecast) － － － 75.00 75.00 54.4 3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022) (Percentage figures represent year-on-year change) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Profit per share owners of parent million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % yen Full year 244,000 12.4 2,100 -28.5 1,700 -43.8 1,500 -44.8 137.92 － 1 － Notice:

Changes in main subsidiaries during the period (Changes in specific subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): None

New: - company(ies) (Company name(s)) Excluded: - company(ies) (Company name(s)) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates, and restatements Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: None Changes in accounting policies other than those in (a): None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatements: None Number of shares issued (common stock) Number of shares issued (including treasury shares) Number of treasury shares Average number of shares during the period FY 2021 13,046,591 shares FY 2020 13,046,591 shares FY 2021 2,171,037 shares FY 2020 2,170,465 shares FY 2021 10,875,880 shares FY 2020 10,876,414 shares (Reference) Summary of non-consolidated financial results 1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) (1) Non-consolidated operating results (Percentage figures represent year-on-year change) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Net income million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % FY 2021 2,958 5.8 312 -24.6 1,017 -31.1 1,811 -18.0 FY 2020 2,796 1.4 414 -31.4 1,477 50.0 2,209 203.3 Profit per share Diluted profit per share yen yen FY 2021 166.55 － FY 2020 203.12 － (2) Non-consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share million yen million yen % yen FY 2021 34,737 24,590 70.8 2,261.05 FY 2020 30,928 22,336 72.2 2,053.74 (Reference) FY 2021 24,590 million yen FY 2020 22,336 million yen Shareholders' equity Financial results summaries are not subject to audit by certified public accountant or auditing firm.

Cautionary statement regarding business results forecasts and special notes (Caution regarding forward-looking statements) The financial forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained herein are based on currently available information and assumptions considered by the Company to be reasonable and do not represent a commitment from the Company that they will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors. See "(4) Outlook" under "1. Overview of Operating Results" on page 5 of the attachment for the underlying assumptions of and precautions for using the forecasts. － 2 － 1. Overview of Operating Results (1) Overview of operating results in this fiscal year During this fiscal year, the Japanese economy continued to be impacted by difficult circumstances created by COVID- 19. Nevertheless, there were signs of a recovery in both consumer spending and corporate earnings owing to economic support measures implemented by the government. However, the future remains unpredictable as trends have shown weakness in consumer spending after a state of emergency was declared again due to another spike in COVID-19 cases. In the domestic energy industry, the price of crude oil and propane contract prices, which had dropped significantly at the beginning of the year, were on the rise with expectations for development of COVID-19 vaccines and coordinated production cuts by OPEC-plus supporting market prices. Following the earlier recovery of propane contract prices, crude oil prices also recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of the year. While a cold wave contributed to strong performance in domestic demand in the second half, overall demand continues to fall due to the progression of birthrate decline and population aging, the spread of energy-saving devices, lifestyle changes, and other such factors. In the midst of this environment, the Group has launched our second mid-term management plan from this fiscal year and proceeded with initiatives to achieve the quantitative target of at least 6.0% for ROE and the three qualitative targets ((1) improving capital efficiency, (2) realizing sustainable growth through investments, and (3) transforming the thinking, habits, and behavior of our employees.) Specifically, the Company sold its fixed assets in Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo and sales hub in Niihama City, Ehime operated by MELIFE-WEST Co., Ltd. in order to improve capital efficiency. As an investment to realize sustainable growth, the Company made continuous investments into new businesses, such as the new micro wind turbine-related business and bike-sharing business. Furthermore, the Company began the cultural reform project in earnest and newly established the Group Reform Promotion Office led directly by the President and CEO in November 2020 with an aim to reform the way of thinking, customs, and behavior of employees. As a result, in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, net sales were 217.122 billion yen (down 8.4% year on year), operating profit was 2.935 billion yen (up 19.6% year on year), and ordinary profit was 3.023 billion yen (up 37.2% year on year). Furthermore, profit attributable to owners of parent was 2.717 billion yen (down 9.1% year on year). This decline was largely due to the Company booking gains on the sale of investment securities as extraordinary profit in the previous year. Further, ROE for this fiscal year was 5.5%. The Company is taking efforts to improve capital efficiency in order to establish a business structure that continuously generates ROE of 6.0% or more, a target in the second mid-term management plan. The circumstances and results of each business field are as follows. In the BtoC Business (Retail/Wholesale Energy & Related Business), the Company strove to strengthen and expand the revenue base, primarily through the acquisition of business rights and other M&A deals, in its mainstay area of LP gas and kerosene sales. However, acquisitions were lower than expectations. In addition to unit selling prices falling as crude oil and propane contract prices declined, sales fell due to lower sales volume as average summer temperatures were higher compared to the average year. On the other hand, profit increased significantly compared to the previous year due to improvements in margins, primarily in cold regions. Additionally, since the beginning of the current fiscal year, we promoted efforts to secure new revenue streams, including the launch of a electric power sales business for households in the West Japan area and opening of two new plumbing renovation specialty stores in the Kanto area. As a result of the above, the sales in the Retail/Wholesale Energy & Related Business for this fiscal year were 62.994 billion yen (down 12.8% year on year) and operating profit was 963 million yen (up 25.7% year on year). In the BtoB Business (Energy Solution Business), we secured a higher sales volume year on year. Although demand for industrial energy was sluggish in the mainstay Petroleum Business due to COVID-19, it bounced back due to lower temperatures in early spring and a cold wave around the end and start of the year. On the other hand, selling prices declined due to lower crude oil and propane contract prices. As a result, the Company unavoidably booked lower sales. In terms of profit, the purchasing measures implemented to address the changes in the crude oil market captured marginal profits, leading to higher profit year on year. － 3 － Moreover, the usage rate at existing petroleum sales facility Oil Square improved following the increase in crude oil shipping capacity, and we focused on light oil sales in addition to our core kerosene sales. In the Electricity Business, which is primarily focused on sales to corporations, we increased contract demand and worked on lowering costs by optimizing the power supply configuration. In the new micro wind turbine-related business, which the Company has promoted as a new business, we concentrated on initiatives to fully launch sales, including starting field tests in Saitama City, Saitama from March 2021. Also, in South Korea, we are awaiting development permission for the large- scale wind power generation business we have participated in. As a result of the above, the sales in the Energy Solution Business for this fiscal year were 135.998 billion yen (down 8.8% year on year) and operating profit was 892 million yen (up 8.8% year on year). In the Non-energy/Global Business, bicycle business operator SINANEN BIKE Co., Ltd. saw favorable sales due to demand from new school enrollees getting pushed back into the first quarter caused by the spread of COVID-19 and worked to improve profitability, including by closing unprofitable stores and expanding sales of its private brand bicycles. Bike-sharing business operator SINANEN MOBILITY+ Co., Ltd. promoted development of DAICHARI locations, primarily in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area, through expanded partnerships with new entities, such as major home centers and supermarkets, and field tests conducted with local authorities. Further, in collaboration with the Odakyu Group, field tests were launched in October 2020 for introducing MaaS (see Note) around stations in the Setagaya area. As of March 31, 2021, there are more than 1,800 stations and more than 8,200 bicycles, making us one of the top bike-sharing business operators in Japan. Environmental and recycling business operator SINANEN ECOWORK Co., Ltd. saw success in its measures to secure earnings, including controlling costs, in the midst of a drop in the generation of construction waste as construction sites shut down due to COVID-19. Antimicrobial business operator Sinanen Zeomic Co., Ltd. continued to enjoy favorable performance, including a substantial increase in orders for antimicrobial agents for masks and surgery gowns from North America in conjunction with the global spread of COVID-19. Going into the second half, North American demand tapered off. However, the company worked to establish a system for increased production to handle the sharp rise in the number of inquiries from home and abroad. In addition, it worked to strengthen its marketing activities, including by opening stores in exhibitions, in order to increase name recognition and to cultivate and expand sales channels. Systems business operator Minos Co., Ltd. saw steady demand for its flagship LP gas sales management system. The number of users of Power CIS, its customer management system supporting liberalization of electricity retail sales, also increased significantly as it performed well. Further, the company continues to work on controlling costs, including by increasing the percentage of development carried out in-house, and is implementing efforts to improve productivity. Core building management and maintenance business operator Takara Building Maintenance Co., Ltd. was able to secure sales on par with the previous year's level overall owing to an increase in orders for disinfecting from hospitals and other facilities despite managed facilities suspending operations due to the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, the company worked on improving the working environment as an effort to secure personnel. In the biomass business in Brazil, we are conducting sales of coal for consumer use made from CAPIM, perennial plants, but the business remained sluggish due to the continued spread of COVID-19 in the country. As part of efforts to select and concentrate on businesses to promote in the second mid-term management plan, we conducted an assessment of the future business forecasts of this business and determined that we could not expect earnings that would exceed our investment standards. Therefore, we decided to exit this business in FY 2021 by a share transfer. As a result of the above, the sales in the Non-energy/Global Business for this fiscal year were 17.781 billion yen (up 15.4% year on year) and operating profit was 243 million yen (operating loss of 50 million yen in the previous fiscal year). (Note) MaaS stands for Mobility as a Service. It refers to services aimed at solving social issues related to mobility by optimizing supply and demand via the utilization of data on vehicles and human mobility. － 4 － Overview of financial status for this fiscal year (Assets) Current assets as of the end of this fiscal year for the Company and its group companies were 49.625 billion yen, an increase of 5.301 billion yen compared to the previous year. The main reason for this increase was booking cash and deposits of 2.310 billion yen due to sales of fixed assets held by the Company in Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, as well as a 2.753 billion yen increase in trade receivables as notes and accounts receivable due to higher selling prices at the end of the fiscal year. Fixed assets as of the end of the fiscal year were 47.209 billion yen, an increase of 921 million yen compared to the previous year. The main reason for this increase was a 1.333 billion yen increase in construction in progress, such as new company offices under construction in Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo. As a result, total assets were 96.834 billion yen, up 6.223 billion yen compared to the previous year. (Net assets) While there was a distribution of 815 million yen in earnings retained, valuation difference on other securities increased 1.266 billion yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year and profit attributable to owners of parent was 2.717 billion yen. As a result, net assets as of the end of the fiscal year were up 3.083 billion yen year on year to 51.905 billion yen. As a result of the above, the equity ratio decreased 0.2 percentage points year on year to 52.9%. － 5 － This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

SINANEN Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

