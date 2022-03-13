Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3023   TW0003023008

SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(3023)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

SINBON Electronics : Has Announced to Join the “TALENT, in Taiwan, Taiwan Talent Sustainability Alliance”

03/13/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
SINBON Electronics is committed to nurturing and developing talents, working with their employees to create a positive workplace environment, and taking care of their health and lifestyle to cultivate the talents that SINBON and Taiwan need now and in the future. Under the global ESG wave, global enterprises are placing more emphasis on human resource social responsibility. At this critical moment, SINBON Electronics officially announces that it has joined the "TALENT, in Taiwan, Taiwan Talent Sustainability Alliance". We are taking concrete actions to support sustainable talent cultivation and development by strengthening the competitiveness of our internal colleagues while contributing to talent cultivation in Taiwan's industry.
We pledge to fulfill the goals of Meaning and Value, Organizational Communication, Diversity and Inclusion, Physical and Mental Wellness, and Talent Growth, and to further expand talent sustainability.

Next, we will continue to promote and advocate with "Common Wealth Learning", "Cheers" and 100 companies in Taiwan, hoping that in the near future, through the project of talent cultivation, every worker can feel the power of talent cultivation, enhance their competencies, and create better career development and future.

Disclaimer

SINBON Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 03:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 25 532 M 898 M 898 M
Net income 2021 2 458 M 86,5 M 86,5 M
Net Debt 2021 909 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 2,68%
Capitalization 62 428 M 2 197 M 2 197 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 8 303
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 267,50 TWD
Average target price 297,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Ming Liang General Manager & Director
Chi Chou Chang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shao Hsin Wang Chairman
Chi-Lin Wei Independent Director
Zhen Gyan Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.81%2 197
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.9.91%9 890
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-10.96%8 502
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.9.11%6 056
NEXANS S.A.-7.11%3 810
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD-17.30%3 615