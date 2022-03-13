SINBON Electronics : Has Announced to Join the “TALENT, in Taiwan, Taiwan Talent Sustainability Alliance”

SINBON Electronics is committed to nurturing and developing talents, working with their employees to create a positive workplace environment, and taking care of their health and lifestyle to cultivate the talents that SINBON and Taiwan need now and in the future. Under the global ESG wave, global enterprises are placing more emphasis on human resource social responsibility. At this critical moment, SINBON Electronics officially announces that it has joined the "TALENT, in Taiwan, Taiwan Talent Sustainability Alliance". We are taking concrete actions to support sustainable talent cultivation and development by strengthening the competitiveness of our internal colleagues while contributing to talent cultivation in Taiwan's industry.

We pledge to fulfill the goals of Meaning and Value, Organizational Communication, Diversity and Inclusion, Physical and Mental Wellness, and Talent Growth, and to further expand talent sustainability.



Next, we will continue to promote and advocate with "Common Wealth Learning", "Cheers" and 100 companies in Taiwan, hoping that in the near future, through the project of talent cultivation, every worker can feel the power of talent cultivation, enhance their competencies, and create better career development and future.

