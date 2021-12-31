Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3023   TW0003023008

SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(3023)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SINBON Electronics : Implementation of ESG and Establishment of Sustainability Strategy Division

12/31/2021 | 09:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Due to the global rising trend of the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), every sector is gradually paying attention to the financial and sustainability performance of enterprises. In response to the needs of the times, SINBON has also been keeping abreast with the trend to progressively develop our "Go Green" operational guideline since 2007. Then, SINBON explicitly focused its business scope on the MAGIC cross-sector in 2012. With the concerted efforts of the group, SINBON is committed to the concept of the environmental, social and corporate governance in our rapid growth.

Based on the concept of sustainability operation, SINBON established the Sustainability Strategy Division, with Lily Huang, the former director of the Strategy Marketing Division, taking up the position of the Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO). The "Office of Sustainable Development" has been established as a dedicated management unit, which will closely integrate with the core strategies of the SINBON's operations, coordinate and promote sustainable development guidelines to enable all employees of SINBON Group to have more CSR practices and participation.

"We have been making strategic and organizational adjustments in a flexible, resilient and speedy manner in an attempt to fully adapt to the changes in the world," said Joseph Wang, Chairman and CEO of SINBON. At this moment, we are ready to face the global competition of Race to Zero through a dedicated unit under the leadership of the CSO of the Sustainability Strategy Division and a subcommittee of the Sustainability Committee operated by the first-level supervisors, which will operate in a vertical and horizontal cross-departmental manner according to their professionalism and years of experience, fully demonstrating SINBON's long-term systematic practices of the "talent-based" concept and the "Generation Transformation" program for talent cultivation to extend the reach of sustainability mindset to all areas of the group.

Lily Huang, the CSO of the Sustainability Strategy Division, joined SINBON since 1997. Lily Huang had served in the Customer Service Department, the Strategy Marketing Division, etc., and has long been involved in the design and production of electronic components with in-depth knowledge of market changes in the industry and has a solid and mature communication and coordination skills. In the future, through the operation of the Sustainability Committee, SINBON will outline a medium to long term sustainability strategy blueprint of "Go Green" that is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on corporate governance, digital transformation, green products, environmental sustainability, and employee care and cultivation to continue to strengthen the corporate operation.

SINBON will join hands with our supply chain partners, the community and other stakeholders to achieve the sustainable development and expectation of a 100-year enterprise, and to extend more development momentum to all levels with an aim of actively exerting SINBON's positive influence on the value chain of the industry.

Disclaimer

SINBON Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2022 02:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
2021SINBON ELECTRONICS : Implementation of ESG and Establishment of Sustainability Strategy Di..
PU
2021SINBON ELECTRONICS : Announces that it's appointing John Chrupcala as the CEO and Chairman..
PU
2021SINBON ELECTRONICS : Is Honored to Win the "Best Learning Advocate Award" from CWLC Again
PU
2021SINBON ELECTRONICS : The Grand Opening of SINBON Electronics Smart Factory on 7th December
PU
2021SINBON ELECTRONICS : will participate Citi Taiwan Corporate Day 2021
PU
2021SINBON ELECTRONICS : will participate Taiwan Market Mover 2022 Access Day
PU
2021SINBON ELECTRONICS : Wins 2021 Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards
PU
2021SINBON Non-audited Sales Revenue in October 2021
PU
2021SINBON will hold an institutional investor conference on December 22, 2021
PU
2021SINBON launched first-ever virtual Global Sales Meeting with more than 500 participants
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 504 M 920 M 920 M
Net income 2021 2 484 M 89,6 M 89,6 M
Net Debt 2021 817 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 66 279 M 2 392 M 2 392 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,63x
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 8 303
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 284,00 TWD
Average target price 296,56 TWD
Spread / Average Target 4,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Ming Liang General Manager & Director
Chi Chou Chang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shao Hsin Wang Chairman
Chi-Lin Wei Independent Director
Zhen Gyan Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.00%2 390
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.13.86%9 875
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.56.46%8 836
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.105.05%5 375
NEXANS44.22%4 231
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%3 639