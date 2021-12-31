SINBON Electronics : Implementation of ESG and Establishment of Sustainability Strategy Division

Due to the global rising trend of the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), every sector is gradually paying attention to the financial and sustainability performance of enterprises. In response to the needs of the times, SINBON has also been keeping abreast with the trend to progressively develop our "Go Green" operational guideline since 2007. Then, SINBON explicitly focused its business scope on the MAGIC cross-sector in 2012. With the concerted efforts of the group, SINBON is committed to the concept of the environmental, social and corporate governance in our rapid growth.



Based on the concept of sustainability operation, SINBON established the Sustainability Strategy Division, with Lily Huang, the former director of the Strategy Marketing Division, taking up the position of the Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO). The "Office of Sustainable Development" has been established as a dedicated management unit, which will closely integrate with the core strategies of the SINBON's operations, coordinate and promote sustainable development guidelines to enable all employees of SINBON Group to have more CSR practices and participation.



"We have been making strategic and organizational adjustments in a flexible, resilient and speedy manner in an attempt to fully adapt to the changes in the world," said Joseph Wang, Chairman and CEO of SINBON. At this moment, we are ready to face the global competition of Race to Zero through a dedicated unit under the leadership of the CSO of the Sustainability Strategy Division and a subcommittee of the Sustainability Committee operated by the first-level supervisors, which will operate in a vertical and horizontal cross-departmental manner according to their professionalism and years of experience, fully demonstrating SINBON's long-term systematic practices of the "talent-based" concept and the "Generation Transformation" program for talent cultivation to extend the reach of sustainability mindset to all areas of the group.



Lily Huang, the CSO of the Sustainability Strategy Division, joined SINBON since 1997. Lily Huang had served in the Customer Service Department, the Strategy Marketing Division, etc., and has long been involved in the design and production of electronic components with in-depth knowledge of market changes in the industry and has a solid and mature communication and coordination skills. In the future, through the operation of the Sustainability Committee, SINBON will outline a medium to long term sustainability strategy blueprint of "Go Green" that is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on corporate governance, digital transformation, green products, environmental sustainability, and employee care and cultivation to continue to strengthen the corporate operation.



SINBON will join hands with our supply chain partners, the community and other stakeholders to achieve the sustainable development and expectation of a 100-year enterprise, and to extend more development momentum to all levels with an aim of actively exerting SINBON's positive influence on the value chain of the industry.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer SINBON Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2022 02:56:07 UTC.