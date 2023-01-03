SINBON Electronics : Non-audited Sales Revenue in December 2022

The non-audited sales revenue for connector and cable assembly manufacturer, SINBON (TSEC#: 3023), in December 2022 is NT$2.646 billion which is a decrease of 5.54% over previous month at NT$2.802 billion, however, it is an increase of 21.79% over the same period of 2021 at NT$2.173 billion. The accumulated sales revenue of the 4th quarter in 2022 is NT$8.240 billion which is an increase of 0.72% and 25.90% over previous quarter and the same period in 2021. The annual accumulated sales revenue is NT$30.886 billion and it is a growth of 20.21% over the same period of 2021.

According to SINBON, the decrease of sales revenue in December is due to seasonal holiday in Europe and US and customers' year-end stock-taking. The annual sales revenue is NT$30.886 billion which has been again another company record high. The company has rewritten its record highs for consecutive 13 years since 2009. The accumulated sales revenue in 4th quarter is NT$8.240 billion which is the quarterly sales revenue record high in company history for this quarter. Upon the overall performance for 2022, SINBON has broken its record of single monthly sales revenue high for ten times. The annual growth rates in the sales revenue in 2022 for each field (M·A·G·I·C) are, the medical and personal care device (+17.93%), automotive (+47.59%), green energy and ecology related (+34.14%), industrial control related (+18.78%) and communication and electronic peripheral components (-0.71%).

Sales revenue by each product category: cable assemblies 76.95%, and connectors and other components/accessories 23.05% of the total sales revenue.