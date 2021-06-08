SINBON Electronics : Non-audited Sales Revenue in May, 2021

The non-audited sales revenue for connector and cable assembly manufacturer, SINBON (TSEC#: 3023), in May, 2021 is NT$2.168 billion. It is an increase of 0.51% and 22.17% over last month's revenue of NT$2.157 billion and the same period of 2020's revenue of NT$1.775 billion. The accumulated sales revenue for the last five months is NT$10.311 billion and it is an increase of 28.56% over the same period in 2020.

According to SINBON, monthly sales revenue for May is NT$2.168 billion which is over the one in April of NT$2.157 billion and it is another record high for individual monthly sales revenue in company history. It is the fourth new record in monthly sales revenue for the last three consecutive months. The accumulative consolidated sales revenue for the first five months was NT$10.311 billion, which in addition to the historical high point in the same period, SINBON reached to NT$10 billion in sales revenue two months earlier than last year. Growths in shipments comes from medical and personal care device (+17%), automotive (+4.25%), communication and electronic peripheral components (+9.48%). Comparing to the accumulated sales revenue in last five months over the same period of 2020, the growths are 28.71%, 110.32%, 5.49%, 15.59% and 52.14% in medical and personal caring devices, automotive, green energy related, industrial control, and communication & electronic peripheral components respectively.

Sales revenue by each product category is: cable assemblies 74.83%; and connectors and other components/accessories 25.17% of the total sales revenue.

Broken down by each field, the total shipments come from: communication & electronic peripheral components (27.22%); industrial control devices (26.72%); green energy related (25.40%); automotive related (11.12%); medical and personal caring devices (9.54%).