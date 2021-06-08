Log in
    3023   TW0003023008

SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(3023)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SINBON Electronics : Non-audited Sales Revenue in May, 2021

06/08/2021 | 03:45am EDT
The non-audited sales revenue for connector and cable assembly manufacturer, SINBON (TSEC#: 3023), in May, 2021 is NT$2.168 billion. It is an increase of 0.51% and 22.17% over last month's revenue of NT$2.157 billion and the same period of 2020's revenue of NT$1.775 billion. The accumulated sales revenue for the last five months is NT$10.311 billion and it is an increase of 28.56% over the same period in 2020.
According to SINBON, monthly sales revenue for May is NT$2.168 billion which is over the one in April of NT$2.157 billion and it is another record high for individual monthly sales revenue in company history. It is the fourth new record in monthly sales revenue for the last three consecutive months. The accumulative consolidated sales revenue for the first five months was NT$10.311 billion, which in addition to the historical high point in the same period, SINBON reached to NT$10 billion in sales revenue two months earlier than last year. Growths in shipments comes from medical and personal care device (+17%), automotive (+4.25%), communication and electronic peripheral components (+9.48%). Comparing to the accumulated sales revenue in last five months over the same period of 2020, the growths are 28.71%, 110.32%, 5.49%, 15.59% and 52.14% in medical and personal caring devices, automotive, green energy related, industrial control, and communication & electronic peripheral components respectively.
Sales revenue by each product category is: cable assemblies 74.83%; and connectors and other components/accessories 25.17% of the total sales revenue.
Broken down by each field, the total shipments come from: communication & electronic peripheral components (27.22%); industrial control devices (26.72%); green energy related (25.40%); automotive related (11.12%); medical and personal caring devices (9.54%).

Attachments

Disclaimer

SINBON Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 07:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 25 462 M 919 M 919 M
Net income 2021 2 598 M 93,8 M 93,8 M
Net cash 2021 805 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 2,91%
Capitalization 61 495 M 2 216 M 2 221 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 7 811
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 290,57 TWD
Last Close Price 264,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Ming Liang General Manager & Director
Chi Chou Chang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shao Hsin Wang Chairman
Chi-Lin Wei Independent Director
Zhen Gyan Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.22.22%2 216
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.1.34%9 444
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.51%4 915
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-13.58%4 402
NEXANS26.75%4 066
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-2.33%3 901