Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3023   TW0003023008

SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(3023)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SINBON Electronics : participated in Taiwan's first electric bus presentation, providing high-voltage wires and connectors

01/06/2022 | 03:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SINBON Electronics participated in the launch of Taiwan's first electric bus Alighter on January 5, 2022. As a component supplier of Alighter and a member of the CTP Alliance, SINBON hopes to jointly promote the Taiwanese electric vehicle brand to the international market.

SINBON provided high-voltage cables and connectors for electric buses. In addition to the battery system, cables for safe and stable output of electric current and voltage are also the core technologies of electric vehicles. Compared with traditional vehicles, electric vehicle wiring harnesses have strict specifications in terms of plug durability, current carrying capacity, heat resistance, and shock resistance. With high-quality products and services, SINBON provides standard-compliant cables and connectors that meet product requirements.

SINBON has been involved in the electric vehicle components market since 2012. Our product fields range from charging to in-vehicle wiring harnesses. SINBON continues our expertise in the field of electric vehicles and provides customized high-quality services and products.

Disclaimer

SINBON Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 08:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
03:28aSINBON ELECTRONICS : participated in Taiwan's first electric bus presentation, providing h..
PU
01/03SINBON ELECTRONICS : Sing Long Elementary School's "FUN Summer Vacation - 2021 Drawing Sum..
PU
2021SINBON ELECTRONICS : Implementation of ESG and Establishment of Sustainability Strategy Di..
PU
2021SINBON ELECTRONICS : Announces that it's appointing John Chrupcala as the CEO and Chairman..
PU
2021SINBON ELECTRONICS : Is Honored to Win the "Best Learning Advocate Award" from CWLC Again
PU
2021SINBON ELECTRONICS : The Grand Opening of SINBON Electronics Smart Factory on 7th December
PU
2021SINBON ELECTRONICS : will participate Citi Taiwan Corporate Day 2021
PU
2021SINBON ELECTRONICS : will participate Taiwan Market Mover 2022 Access Day
PU
2021SINBON ELECTRONICS : Wins 2021 Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards
PU
2021SINBON Non-audited Sales Revenue in October 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 504 M 923 M 923 M
Net income 2021 2 484 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
Net Debt 2021 817 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 67 213 M 2 434 M 2 432 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 8 303
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 288,00 TWD
Average target price 296,56 TWD
Spread / Average Target 2,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Ming Liang General Manager & Director
Chi Chou Chang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shao Hsin Wang Chairman
Chi-Lin Wei Independent Director
Zhen Gyan Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.41%2 434
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.0.97%9 974
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-6.90%8 345
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-7.99%5 086
NEXANS3.84%4 416
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-3.82%3 457