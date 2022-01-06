SINBON Electronics : participated in Taiwan's first electric bus presentation, providing high-voltage wires and connectors

SINBON Electronics participated in the launch of Taiwan's first electric bus Alighter on January 5, 2022. As a component supplier of Alighter and a member of the CTP Alliance, SINBON hopes to jointly promote the Taiwanese electric vehicle brand to the international market.



SINBON provided high-voltage cables and connectors for electric buses. In addition to the battery system, cables for safe and stable output of electric current and voltage are also the core technologies of electric vehicles. Compared with traditional vehicles, electric vehicle wiring harnesses have strict specifications in terms of plug durability, current carrying capacity, heat resistance, and shock resistance. With high-quality products and services, SINBON provides standard-compliant cables and connectors that meet product requirements.



SINBON has been involved in the electric vehicle components market since 2012. Our product fields range from charging to in-vehicle wiring harnesses. SINBON continues our expertise in the field of electric vehicles and provides customized high-quality services and products.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer SINBON Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 08:27:05 UTC.