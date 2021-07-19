SINBON Electronics : receives Honeywell Outstanding Supplier Award

Recently SINBON has been selected to receive Outstanding Supplier Golden Award 2020 and has become the only company to receive this award among numerous Honeywell's suppliers in China. Last year SINBON was also awarded by Honeywell as an important Strategic Supplier. After years of exceptional service and cooperation including multiple projects, fixture develop and customization services SINBON has helped Honeywell transform its mission into reality.



We invited our colleague Aiden Chen, one of the cable engineers who works closely with Honeywell, to talk about this exciting news:

'I'm very glad and proud that our team has received this award. Honeywell is one of those customers who asks a lot of questions and requires immediate answers. They have rigid standard in all aspects related to engineering capabilities, lead time and response time. It has always been a great challenge for us. SINBON's professionalism, efficient communication and trusting relationship with Honeywell have brought us this award.'



Aiden has joined SINBON 2018 and has been working on Honeywell project with his team from April 2019. They indeed have been doing an excellent job in responding to Honeywell' requests and produced more than 350 product and prototypes including optical scanning systems, bar code scanners, charging stands, charging cables, sensor systems and cables assemblies for products in industrial field.



'Honeywell is one of the important key account customers of SINBON. The fact that we've been receiving their supplier award for the second year in a row means that we are more and more valued by Honeywell as a loyal strategic supplier. In the following years we expect to have even more joint project with them,' - Aiden shared with us.



Honeywell International Inc. is a US-based multinational company that primarily operates in four areas of business: aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies (PMT), and safety and productivity solutions (SPS). SINBON has been a long-term partner and supplier of Honeywell for more than 13 years.

