  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3023   TW0003023008

SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(3023)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

SINBON Electronics : receives Honeywell Outstanding Supplier Award

07/19/2021 | 06:23am EDT
Recently SINBON has been selected to receive Outstanding Supplier Golden Award 2020 and has become the only company to receive this award among numerous Honeywell's suppliers in China. Last year SINBON was also awarded by Honeywell as an important Strategic Supplier. After years of exceptional service and cooperation including multiple projects, fixture develop and customization services SINBON has helped Honeywell transform its mission into reality.

We invited our colleague Aiden Chen, one of the cable engineers who works closely with Honeywell, to talk about this exciting news:
'I'm very glad and proud that our team has received this award. Honeywell is one of those customers who asks a lot of questions and requires immediate answers. They have rigid standard in all aspects related to engineering capabilities, lead time and response time. It has always been a great challenge for us. SINBON's professionalism, efficient communication and trusting relationship with Honeywell have brought us this award.'

Aiden has joined SINBON 2018 and has been working on Honeywell project with his team from April 2019. They indeed have been doing an excellent job in responding to Honeywell' requests and produced more than 350 product and prototypes including optical scanning systems, bar code scanners, charging stands, charging cables, sensor systems and cables assemblies for products in industrial field.

'Honeywell is one of the important key account customers of SINBON. The fact that we've been receiving their supplier award for the second year in a row means that we are more and more valued by Honeywell as a loyal strategic supplier. In the following years we expect to have even more joint project with them,' - Aiden shared with us.

Honeywell International Inc. is a US-based multinational company that primarily operates in four areas of business: aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies (PMT), and safety and productivity solutions (SPS). SINBON has been a long-term partner and supplier of Honeywell for more than 13 years.

Disclaimer

SINBON Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
06:23aSINBON ELECTRONICS : receives Honeywell Outstanding Supplier Award
PU
07/09SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. Announces Term Expiration of Yeh, Hsin-Chih as V..
CI
07/09SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. Announces Audit Committee Changes
CI
07/09SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. Announces Expiration of Wage Compensation Commit..
CI
07/09SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. Announces Board Changes
CI
07/05SINBON ELECTRONICS : Non-audited Sales Revenue in June 2021
PU
06/25SINBON ELECTRONICS : Family Day in SINBON
PU
06/08SINBON ELECTRONICS : Non-audited Sales Revenue in May, 2021
PU
06/04SINBON ELECTRONICS : Ranks a Record High in CommonWealth Magazine's 'Top 2000 Bu..
PU
05/04SINBON ELECTRONICS : Non-audited Sales Revenue in April, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 408 M 905 M 905 M
Net income 2021 2 531 M 90,2 M 90,2 M
Net cash 2021 906 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 64 058 M 2 287 M 2 283 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 7 811
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Managers and Directors
Wei Ming Liang General Manager & Director
Chi Chou Chang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shao Hsin Wang Chairman
Chi-Lin Wei Independent Director
Zhen Gyan Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.27.31%2 320
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.4.61%9 597
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.80%4 682
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-13.58%4 197
NEXANS33.00%3 843
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-19.04%3 394