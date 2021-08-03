Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Sincap Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5UN   SG2F03983689

SINCAP GROUP LIMITED

(5UN)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Change in Corporate Information::Change in Registered Office Address

08/03/2021 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINCAP GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number: 201005161G

CHANGE IN REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS

The Board of Directors of Sincap Group Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that with effect from 1 August 2021, the registered office address of the Company has changed from 80 Raffles Place #44-01, UOB Plaza 1, Singapore 048624 to 10 Anson Road #11-03 International Plaza Singapore 079903.

The contact details of the Company are as follows:

Telephone: +65 6570 1788

Facsimile Number: +65 6570 1488

Web: http://www.sincapgroup.com.sg

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

SINCAP GROUP LIMITED

Chu Ming Kin

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

3 August 2021

_________________________________________________________________________________

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Stamford Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Bernard Lui, Telephone: +65 6389 3000,

Email: bernard.lui@morganlewis.com.

Disclaimer

Sincap Group Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 12:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINCAP GROUP LIMITED
08:34aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : :Change in Registered Office Address
PU
04/07SINCAP : Finance Manager Resigns on Cross-Border Travel Woes
MT
04/07Sincap Group Limited Announces the Resignation of Fam Choong Hoong as Group F..
CI
03/25Sincap Group Limited Announces Resignation of Lee Chong Yang as Independent D..
CI
03/22Sincap Group Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
03/02SINCAP : Swings to Loss in 2020 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
MT
03/01Sincap Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
01/24Sincap Group Limited Announces Resignation of Mr. Robby as Executive Director
CI
2020Sincap Group Limited Appoints Fam Choong Hoong as Group Finance Manager
CI
2020Sincap Group Limited Announces Resignation of Chia Soon Hin William, Independ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24,6 M 3,80 M 3,80 M
Net income 2020 -4,60 M -0,71 M -0,71 M
Net Debt 2020 7,37 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41,6 M 6,29 M 6,43 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 514
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart SINCAP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sincap Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Sin Chief Executive Officer
Ming Kin Chu Executive Chairman
Angelo John Coloma Managing Director-Investments
Wai Leung Teng Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Boon Zhuan Tay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCAP GROUP LIMITED-16.67%6
GLENCORE PLC40.26%60 154
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED2.05%50 472
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED15.85%16 234
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED93.13%12 136
COAL INDIA LIMITED6.24%11 928