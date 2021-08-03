Change - Change in Corporate Information::Change in Registered Office Address

SINCAP GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number: 201005161G

CHANGE IN REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS

The Board of Directors of Sincap Group Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that with effect from 1 August 2021, the registered office address of the Company has changed from 80 Raffles Place #44-01, UOB Plaza 1, Singapore 048624 to 10 Anson Road #11-03 International Plaza Singapore 079903.

The contact details of the Company are as follows:

Telephone: +65 6570 1788

Facsimile Number: +65 6570 1488

Web: http://www.sincapgroup.com.sg

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

SINCAP GROUP LIMITED

Chu Ming Kin

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

3 August 2021

_________________________________________________________________________________

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Stamford Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Bernard Lui, Telephone: +65 6389 3000,

Email: bernard.lui@morganlewis.com.