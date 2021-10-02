General Announcement::Change in Board Composition and Board Committees

SINCAP GROUP LIMITED
CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sincap Group Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that Mr. Wang Xiufeng ("Mr. Wang") who has been appointed as an Independent Director of the Company on the date hereof, has also been appointed as Chairman of the Nominating Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 October 2021.
The announcement pursuant to the requirements of Rule 704(6) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited relating to the appointment of Mr. Wang is contained in a separate announcement made today.
Consequent to the aforesaid changes, the composition of the Board is as follows:-
|
Board of Directors
|
|
Mr. Chu Ming Kin
|
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|
Mr. Teng Wai Leung Wilson
|
Lead Independent Director
|
Mr. Tay Boon Zhuan, Max
|
Independent Director
|
Mr. Wang Xiufeng
|
Independent Director
|
Audit and Risk Committee
|
|
Mr. Tay Boon Zhuan, Max
|
Chairman
|
Mr. Teng Wai Leung Wilson
|
Member
|
Nominating Committee
|
|
Mr. Wang Xiufeng
|
Chairman
|
Mr. Teng Wai Leung Wilson
|
Member
|
Mr. Tay Boon Zhuan, Max
|
Member
|
Remuneration Committee
|
|
Mr. Teng Wai Leung Wilson
|
Chairman
|
Mr. Tay Boon Zhuan, Max
|
Member
|
Mr. Wang Xiufeng
|
Member
|
