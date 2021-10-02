General Announcement::Change in Board Composition and Board Committees

SINCAP GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number 201005161G)

CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sincap Group Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that Mr. Wang Xiufeng ("Mr. Wang") who has been appointed as an Independent Director of the Company on the date hereof, has also been appointed as Chairman of the Nominating Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 October 2021.

The announcement pursuant to the requirements of Rule 704(6) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited relating to the appointment of Mr. Wang is contained in a separate announcement made today.

Consequent to the aforesaid changes, the composition of the Board is as follows:-

Board of Directors Mr. Chu Ming Kin Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Teng Wai Leung Wilson Lead Independent Director Mr. Tay Boon Zhuan, Max Independent Director Mr. Wang Xiufeng Independent Director Audit and Risk Committee Mr. Tay Boon Zhuan, Max Chairman Mr. Teng Wai Leung Wilson Member Nominating Committee Mr. Wang Xiufeng Chairman Mr. Teng Wai Leung Wilson Member Mr. Tay Boon Zhuan, Max Member Remuneration Committee Mr. Teng Wai Leung Wilson Chairman Mr. Tay Boon Zhuan, Max Member Mr. Wang Xiufeng Member BY ORDER OF THE BOARD SINCAP GROUP LIMITED

Chu Ming Kin

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

1 October 2021

