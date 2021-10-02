Log in
    5UN   SG2F03983689

SINCAP GROUP LIMITED

(5UN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 04/28
0.005 SGD   0.00%
General Announcement::Change in Board Composition and Board Committees

10/02/2021 | 03:23am EDT
SINCAP GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number 201005161G)

CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sincap Group Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that Mr. Wang Xiufeng ("Mr. Wang") who has been appointed as an Independent Director of the Company on the date hereof, has also been appointed as Chairman of the Nominating Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 October 2021.

The announcement pursuant to the requirements of Rule 704(6) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited relating to the appointment of Mr. Wang is contained in a separate announcement made today.

Consequent to the aforesaid changes, the composition of the Board is as follows:-

Board of Directors

Mr. Chu Ming Kin

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Teng Wai Leung Wilson

Lead Independent Director

Mr. Tay Boon Zhuan, Max

Independent Director

Mr. Wang Xiufeng

Independent Director

Audit and Risk Committee

Mr. Tay Boon Zhuan, Max

Chairman

Mr. Teng Wai Leung Wilson

Member

Nominating Committee

Mr. Wang Xiufeng

Chairman

Mr. Teng Wai Leung Wilson

Member

Mr. Tay Boon Zhuan, Max

Member

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Teng Wai Leung Wilson

Chairman

Mr. Tay Boon Zhuan, Max

Member

Mr. Wang Xiufeng

Member

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

SINCAP GROUP LIMITED

Chu Ming Kin

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

1 October 2021

_________________________________________________________________________________

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Stamford Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Bernard Lui, Tel: +65 6389 3000 Email: benard.lui@morganlewis.com

Disclaimer

Sincap Group Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 07:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
