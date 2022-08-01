Log in
    2605   TW0002605003

SINCERE NAVIGATION CORPORATION

(2605)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
23.70 TWD   +0.85%
ON BEHALF OF SUBSIDIARIES-HEYWOOD LIMITED. : For restructuring purpose, sale of interests in six subsidiaries to Norley Corporation Inc.
PU
SINCERE NAVIGATION : The Board of Directors announced the Change of the spokesperson
PU
SINCERE NAVIGATION : Announcement of the record date for distribution of cash dividend.
PU
On behalf of subsidiaries-Heywood Limited.: For restructuring purpose, sale of interests in six subsidiaries to Norley Corporation Inc.

08/01/2022 | 05:44am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SINCERE NAVIGATION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/01 Time of announcement 17:28:26
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiaries-Heywood Limited.:
For restructuring purpose, sale of interests in
six subsidiaries to Norley Corporation Inc.
Date of events 2022/08/01 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):
 Heywood's subsidiaries: Clifford Navigation Corporation,
  Brighton Shipping Inc., Rockwell Shipping Limited,
  Howells Shipping Inc., Helmsman Navigation Co. Ltd.
  and Keystone Shipping Co. Ltd.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/01
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
 No par value, provisional consideration amount US$ 99,757,257.17.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
 Norley Corporation Inc., a fellow subsidiary of the Company,
 with same parent company, Sincere Navigation Corporation.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
 For investment restructuring, share sale of Heywood's SPVs to Norley.
 (Heywood and Norley are both 100% owned by SNC)
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:
 NA.
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):
 NA.
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):
 NA.
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:
 The consideration for the Acquisition of Shares will be in cash
 equal to the net asset value based on the management accounts
 as at 31 July 2022, and the effective date is August 1, 2022.
 The equity transaction price will be repaid within the time limit
 specified in the Procedures for Lending Funds to Other Parties.
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
 The board of directors.
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:
 NA.
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
 Clifford: 500 shares, US$12,305,534.23, 100% of shares,  without restricted.
 Brighton: 500 shares, US$19,798,064.10, 100% of shares,  without restricted.
 Rockwell: 500 shares, US$17,778,271.70, 100% of shares,  without restricted.
 Howells: 500 shares, US$22,818,439.18, 100% of shares,  without restricted.
 Helmsman: 500 shares, US$24,816,901.71, 100% of shares,  without restricted.
 Keystone: 500 shares, US$2,240,046.25, 100% of shares,  without restricted.
 Above amount is estimated based on the estimated net asset value of
 the Corporation's June 30, 2022, Management Accounts.
 The Seller shall provide the Purchaser within one month
 with the Company's July 31, 2022, Management Accounts to
 finalize the completion of the purchase price.
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
 Ratio of the total asset: 13.60%
 Ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent: 20.75%
 Working capital of the parent: NTD 3,041,935 thousand.
14.Broker and broker's fee:
 NA.
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
 Group internal organization restructuring.
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:
 NA.
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:
 Yes.
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/01
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:
 NA.
21.Name of the CPA firm:NA.
22.Name of the CPA:NA.
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA.
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:
 No.
25.Details on change of business model:NA.
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:NA.
27.Source of funds:NA.
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 To be updated/ finalized the completion of the purchase price
 with the Company's July 31, 2022, Management Accounts and
 will commission a CPA to issue a valuation report.

Disclaimer

Sincere Navigation Corporation published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
