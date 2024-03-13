1.Date of occurrence of the event:2024/03/12

2.The public company whose balance of endorsements/guarantees reaches 50 percent or more of its net worth on the latest financial statements.Please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, relationship, reason for

endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence, ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence, amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD), new endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD) and the reason for

new endorsement/guarantee:

------------------------

(1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company: Sincere Navigation Corporation

(2)Relationship with the Company: Heywood Limited(guarantor) is a 100% owned subsidiary by Sincere Navigation Corporation.

(3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: Finance.

(4)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NT$5,989,703 (in thousands)

(5)The starting balance of endorsement/guarantee: NT$5,200,000 (in thousands)

(6)The balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: NT$5,200,200 (in thousands)

(7)The amount accessed by endorsed company: NT$1,930,000 (in thousands)

(8)New endorsement/guarantee: NT$0 (in thousands)

(9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA

------------------------

(1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company: Sincere Navigation Corporation

(2)Relationship with the Company: Norley Corporation Inc.(guarantor) is a 100% owned subsidiary by Sincere Navigation Corporation.

(3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: Finance.

(4)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NT$12,525,217 (in thousands)

(5)The starting balance of endorsement/guarantee: NT$533,000 (in thousands)

(6)The balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: NT$533,200 (in thousands)

(7)The amount accessed by endorsed company: NT$0 (in thousands)

(8)New endorsement/guarantee: NT$0 (in thousands)

(9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA

------------------------

(1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company: Heywood Limited

(2)Relationship with the Company: Norley Corporation Inc.(guarantor) is a fellow company of Heywood Limited.

(3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: Finance.

(4)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NT$12,525,217 (in thousands)

(5)The starting balance of endorsement/guarantee: NT$533,000 (in thousands)

(6)The balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: NT$533,200 (in thousands)

(7)The amount accessed by endorsed company: NT$0 (in thousands)

(8)New endorsement/guarantee: NT$0 (in thousands)

(9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA

------------------------

(1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company: Norley Corporation Inc.

(2)Relationship with the Company: Heywood Limited (guarantor) is a fellow company of Norley Corporation Inc.

(3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: Finance.

(4)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NT$5,989,703 (in thousands)

(5)The starting balance of endorsement/guarantee: NT$533,000 (in thousands)

(6)The balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: NT$533,200 (in thousands)

(7)The amount accessed by endorsed company: NT$0 (in thousands)

(8)New endorsement/guarantee: NT$0 (in thousands)

(9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA

------------------------

(1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company: Norley Corporation Inc.

(2)Relationship with the Company: Sincere Navigation Corporation(guarantor) is the parent company of Norley Corporation Inc.

(3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: Finance.

(4)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NT$15,885,858 (in thousands)

(5)The starting balance of endorsement/guarantee: NT$505,280 (in thousands)

(6)The balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: NT$725,220 (in thousands)

(7)The amount accessed by endorsed company: NT$0 (in thousands)

(8)New endorsement/guarantee: NT$219,940 (in thousands)

(9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee: The Board Resolution about the amount of guarantees.

------------------------

(1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company: Norley Corporation Inc.

(2)Relationship with the Company: Victory Navigation Inc.(guarantor) is a 100% owned subsidiary by Norley Corporation Inc.

(3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: Finance.

(4)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NT$734,010 (in thousands)

(5)The starting balance of endorsement/guarantee: NT$631,600 (in thousands)

(6)The balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: NT$631,600 (in thousands)

(7)The amount accessed by endorsed company: NT$0 (in thousands)

(8)New endorsement/guarantee: NT$0 (in thousands)

(9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA

------------------------

(1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company: Norley Corporation Inc.

(2)Relationship with the Company: Everprime Shipping Limited (guarantor) is a 100% owned subsidiary by Norley Corporation Inc.

(3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: Finance.

(4)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NT$730,978 (in thousands)

(5)The starting balance of endorsement/guarantee: NT$631,600 (in thousands)

(6)The balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: NT$631,600 (in thousands)

(7)The amount accessed by endorsed company: NT$0 (in thousands)

(8)New endorsement/guarantee: NT$0 (in thousands)

(9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA

------------------------

(1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company: Norley Corporation Inc.

(2)Relationship with the Company: Ocean Wise Limited (guarantor) is a 100% owned subsidiary by Norley Corporation Inc.

(3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: Finance.

(4)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NT$807,490 (in thousands)

(5)The starting balance of endorsement/guarantee: NT$710,550 (in thousands)

(6)The balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: NT$710,550 (in thousands)

(7)The amount accessed by endorsed company: NT$0 (in thousands)

(8)New endorsement/guarantee: NT$0 (in thousands)

(9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA

------------------------

(1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company: Norley Corporation Inc.

(2)Relationship with the Company: Poseidon Marine Ltd. (guarantor) is a 100% owned subsidiary by Norley Corporation Inc.

(3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: Finance.

(4)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NT$1,076,355 (in thousands)

(5)The starting balance of endorsement/guarantee: NT$710,550 (in thousands)

(6)The balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: NT$710,550 (in thousands)

(7)The amount accessed by endorsed company: NT$0 (in thousands)

(8)New endorsement/guarantee: NT$0 (in thousands)

(9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA

------------------------

(1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company: Norley Corporation Inc.

(2)Relationship with the Company: Maxson Shipping Inc. (guarantor) is a 100% owned subsidiary by Norley Corporation Inc.

(3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: Finance.

(4)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NT$846,879 (in thousands)

(5)The starting balance of endorsement/guarantee: NT$710,550 (in thousands)

(6)The balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: NT$710,550 (in thousands)

(7)The amount accessed by endorsed company: NT$0 (in thousands)

(8)New endorsement/guarantee: NT$0 (in thousands)

(9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA

------------------------

(1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:Ocean Grace Limited

(2)Relationship with the Company: Sincere Navigation Corporation (guarantor) is the ultimate parent company of Ocean Grace Limited.

(3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: Finance.

(4)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NT$15,885,858 (in thousands)

(5)The starting balance of endorsement/guarantee: NT$596,862 (in thousands)

(6)The balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: NT$596,862 (in thousands)

(7)The amount accessed by endorsed company: NT$464,226 (in thousands)

(8)New endorsement/guarantee: NT$0 (in thousands)

(9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA

------------------------

(1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:Bridge Poiema Limited

(2)Relationship with the Company: Sincere Navigation Corporation (guarantor) is the ultimate parent company of Bridge Poiema Limited.

(3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: Finance.

(4)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NT$15,885,858 (in thousands)

(5)The starting balance of endorsement/guarantee: NT$1,468,470 (in thousands)

(6)The balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence: NT$1,468,470 (in thousands)

(7)The amount accessed by endorsed company: NT$1,101,353 (in thousands)

(8)New endorsement/guarantee: NT$0 (in thousands)

(9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA

3.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): NT$47,657,574.

4.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$8,702,102.

5.As of the date of occurrence, the amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:54.77%

6.Any other matters that need to be specified:

(1)The outstanding endorsement/guarantee amount that Victory Navigation Inc., Everprime Shipping Limited, Ocean Wise Limited, Poseidon Marine Ltd. and Maxson Shipping Inc. jointly provided to Norley Corporation Inc. is USD 22.5 million.

(2)The Company shares the Group's NT$1.5 billion loan facility with Norley Corporation Inc. and Heywood Limited,

and either Norley Corporation Inc. or Heywood Limited will pledge USD time deposits as collateral for any drawdowns by the Company. As of March 12, 2024, the Company drew down NT$967 million, which was secured by time deposits of US$35.78 million provided by Heywood Limited, and the Group's remaining unused shared loan facility is NT$533 million.