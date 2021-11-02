Log in
Financial Document

11/02/2021
Q3 2021

Investor Presentation

2 November 2021

Oscar Werner, CEO

Roshan Saldanha, CFO

Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations

SEK 14.0bn

SEK 122bn

SEK 1.2bn

2,424

49 countries with

revenue in the

Market Cap

Adj. EBITDA in the

people

local presence

past 12 months

past 12 months

Customer engagement through mobile technology

Listed on NASDAQ

in Stockholm, Sweden

Scalable cloud communications

190 billion B2C

Serving 8 of the 10 largest

platform for messaging, voice and video

engagements per year

U.S. tech companies

100%

Consumer

Growing, global, multi-billion

$

Profitable since our

penetration

USD market

foundation in 2008

* Consolidated figures as of Q3 2021, excluding MessageMedia, Inteliquent, MessengerPeople, and Pathwire; with SDI and Wavy consolidated less than 12 months.

Third quarter highlights

01

Organic growth & growth through acquisitions

  • Total revenues growth of 122%, with organic growth at 41%
  • Total gross profit up 86%, with organic gross profit growth of 20%
  • Continued opex investments in product and go-to-market
  • Adjusted EBITDA up 64%

02

Acquisitions of Pathwire

and MessengerPeople

  • Pathwire offers a leading, cloud- based email communications platform, proven developer-centric go to market capabilities, and a highly attractive financial profile
  • MessengerPeople is a pioneer in customer care through messaging apps, and 700+ businesses use its web-based SaaS applications
  • MessengerPeople closed on 1 November

03

Investments in scale, systems and people

  • Inteliquent, MessageMedia and Pathwire acquisitions expected to close during the second half of 2021
  • Building out capabilities including ERP, CRM, HR, etc.
  • Preparing "Day 1" activities to start realizing cross-sales opportunities
  • Preparing 15-20 MUSD growth acceleration plan for Inteliquent

3

Continued, broad-based growth

Gross profit, SEKm

1,000

+86%

896

750

500

481

250

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2019

2020

2021

Messaging

Voice and Video

Operators

Other

  • Focus on gross profit since pass- through revenues vary between products and geographies
  • 86% higher gross profit with organic gross profit growth at 20%
  • Higher growth in transaction volumes and revenues, with organic revenue growth at 41%
  • Gross margin affected by increased carrier pass-through fees and renegotiated volume discounts in early 2021

4

Adding volumes in Messaging

Messaging, SEKm

4,000

800

3,500

700

3,000

600

2,500

500

2,000

400

1,500

300

1,000

200

500

100

0

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

Q1 Q2 Q3

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Gross profit

Adj. EBITDA

Revenue (LHS)

  • 46 billion transactions in Q3, a
    229% increase y-o-y
  • 97% higher revenues with 35% organic growth
  • 67% higher gross profit with19% organic growth
  • Continued, broad growth across geographies and customer types
  • SDI customer base still growing slower than Sinch, will affect organic growth in Q4

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sinch AB (publ) published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 967 M 1 757 M 1 757 M
Net income 2021 354 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
Net Debt 2021 8 190 M 962 M 962 M
P/E ratio 2021 322x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 122 B 14 300 M 14 315 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,69x
EV / Sales 2022 5,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 716
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart SINCH AB
Duration : Period :
Sinch AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCH AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 163,40 SEK
Average target price 213,33 SEK
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar Werner Chief Executive Officer
Anders Olin President & Chief Operating Officer
Roshan Saldanha Chief Financial Officer
Erik Olof Fröberg Chairman
Jonas Lindeborg Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCH AB21.94%14 300
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.34.67%293 397
CLOUDFLARE, INC.155.64%60 836
DYNATRACE, INC.70.72%21 380
ANAPLAN, INC.-8.52%9 533
NUTANIX, INC.7.66%7 443