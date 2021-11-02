Financial Document
Q3 2021
Investor Presentation
2 November 2021
Oscar Werner, CEO
Roshan Saldanha, CFO
Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
SEK 14.0bn
SEK 122bn
SEK 1.2bn
2,424
49 countries with
revenue in the
Market Cap
Adj. EBITDA in the
people
local presence
past 12 months
past 12 months
Customer engagement through mobile technology
Listed on NASDAQ
in Stockholm, Sweden
Scalable cloud communications
190 billion B2C
Serving 8 of the 10 largest
platform for messaging, voice and video
engagements per year
U.S. tech companies
100%
Consumer
Growing, global, multi-billion
$
Profitable since our
penetration
USD market
foundation in 2008
* Consolidated figures as of Q3 2021, excluding MessageMedia, Inteliquent, MessengerPeople, and Pathwire; with SDI and Wavy consolidated less than 12 months.
01
Organic growth & growth through acquisitions
Total revenues growth of 122%, with organic growth at 41%
Total gross profit up 86%, with organic gross profit growth of 20%
Continued opex investments in product and go-to-market
Adjusted EBITDA up 64%
02
Acquisitions of Pathwire
and MessengerPeople
Pathwire offers a leading, cloud- based email communications platform, proven developer-centric go to market capabilities, and a highly attractive financial profile
MessengerPeople is a pioneer in customer care through messaging apps, and 700+ businesses use its web-based SaaS applications
MessengerPeople closed on 1 November
03
Investments in scale, systems and people
Inteliquent, MessageMedia and Pathwire acquisitions expected to close during the second half of 2021
Building out capabilities including ERP, CRM, HR, etc.
Preparing "Day 1" activities to start realizing cross-sales opportunities
Preparing 15-20 MUSD growth acceleration plan for Inteliquent
3
Continued, broad-based growth
Gross profit, SEKm
750
250
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2019
2020
2021
Messaging
Voice and Video
Operators
Other
Focus on gross profit since pass- through revenues vary between products and geographies
86% higher gross profit with organic gross profit growth at 20%
Higher growth in transaction volumes and revenues, with organic revenue growth at 41%
Gross margin affected by increased carrier pass-through fees and renegotiated volume discounts in early 2021
4
Adding volumes in Messaging
Messaging, SEKm
4,000
800
3,500
700
3,000
600
2,500
500
2,000
400
1,500
300
1,000
200
500
100
0
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Gross profit
Adj. EBITDA
Revenue (LHS)
46 billion transactions in Q3, a
229% increase y-o-y
97% higher revenues with 35% organic growth
67% higher gross profit with19% organic growth
Continued, broad growth across geographies and customer types
SDI customer base still growing slower than Sinch, will affect organic growth in Q4
5
