    SINCH   SE0016101844

SINCH AB

(SINCH)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05/03 11:29:42 am EDT
42.80 SEK   -5.22%
Germany's SAP hires adviser for $1 bln Litmos software sale -sources
RE
04/29Change in the number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)
GL
04/29Change in the number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)
AQ
Germany's SAP hires adviser for $1 bln Litmos software sale -sources

05/03/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
The logo of SAP is seen on their offices in Reston, Virginia

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - German software firm SAP is working with investment bank Moelis & Co to sell its corporate learning software business Litmos as it seeks to streamline its operations and focus on cloud-based revenue, three sources told Reuters.

The sale of California-based Litmos could fetch a valuation of more than $1 billion, said the sources, who requested anonymity because the matter is private.

Moelis is expected to start an auction process in the coming weeks and will mainly target tech-focused private equity funds in the United States and Europe, two of the sources said.

Representatives at SAP and Moelis declined to comment.

SAP bought Litmos as part of its acquisition of U.S. cloud software firm Callidus for $2.4 billion in 2018, rebranding the platform SAP Litmos.

The business provides learning platforms to corporate clients to develop sales and customer service, and is used by more than 30 million people in 150 countries, according to its website.

The sources said Litmos is now seen as a non-core asset, with SAP's Chief Finance Officer Luka Mucic telling reporters on a recent call that SAP wants to streamline its operations - including divestments - in order to focus on growth drivers.

Moelis helped SAP with a previous disposal in 2020 when the German software giant sold Digital Interconnect (SDI) to Swedish cloud communications firm Sinch for about $250 million.

SAP listed software business Qualtrics in the United States last year, remaining its majority owner.

CEO Christian Klein is reviewing SAP's portfolio with the intention of moving towards subscription-driven services and increasing cloud-based revenue. (Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr and Krystal Hu, additional reporting by Nadine Schimroszik, editing by Pamela Barbaglia and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOELIS & COMPANY -0.13% 44.99 Delayed Quote.-27.90%
QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC. -2.01% 18.07 Delayed Quote.-47.91%
SAP SE -1.31% 95.25 Delayed Quote.-22.73%
SINCH AB -5.22% 42.8 Delayed Quote.-60.77%
All news about SINCH AB
Financials
Sales 2022 28 068 M 2 832 M 2 832 M
Net income 2022 395 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
Net Debt 2022 8 663 M 874 M 874 M
P/E ratio 2022 91,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36 526 M 3 685 M 3 685 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 437
Free-Float 71,3%
Managers and Directors
Oscar Werner Chief Executive Officer
Anders Olin President & Chief Operating Officer
Roshan Saldanha Chief Financial Officer
Erik Olof Fröberg Chairman
Jonas Lindeborg Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCH AB-60.77%3 685
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-30.13%176 490
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-31.63%29 315
DYNATRACE, INC.-34.20%11 347
ANAPLAN, INC.41.94%9 793
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-32.00%7 224