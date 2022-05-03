Germany's SAP hires adviser for $1 bln Litmos software sale -sources

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - German software firm SAP
is working with investment bank Moelis & Co to sell its
corporate learning software business Litmos as it seeks to
streamline its operations and focus on cloud-based revenue,
three sources told Reuters.
The sale of California-based Litmos could fetch a valuation
of more than $1 billion, said the sources, who requested
anonymity because the matter is private.
Moelis is expected to start an auction process in the
coming weeks and will mainly target tech-focused private equity
funds in the United States and Europe, two of the sources said.
Representatives at SAP and Moelis declined to comment.
SAP bought Litmos as part of its acquisition of U.S. cloud
software firm Callidus for $2.4 billion in 2018, rebranding the
platform SAP Litmos.
The business provides learning platforms to corporate
clients to develop sales and customer service, and is used by
more than 30 million people in 150 countries, according to its
website.
The sources said Litmos is now seen as a non-core asset,
with SAP's Chief Finance Officer Luka Mucic telling reporters on
a recent call that SAP wants to streamline its operations -
including divestments - in order to focus on growth drivers.
Moelis helped SAP with a previous disposal in 2020 when the
German software giant sold Digital Interconnect (SDI) to Swedish
cloud communications firm Sinch for about $250
million.
SAP listed software business Qualtrics in the United
States last year, remaining its majority owner.
CEO Christian Klein is reviewing SAP's portfolio with the
intention of moving towards subscription-driven services and
increasing cloud-based revenue.
