    SINCH   SE0016101844

SINCH AB

(SINCH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:47 2022-10-18 am EDT
20.15 SEK   +1.29%
03:31aInvitation to presentation of Sinch's interim report for the third quarter 2022
GL
03:30aInvitation to presentation of Sinch's interim report for the third quarter 2022
AQ
10/14Sinch announces changes to its Management Team
GL
Invitation to presentation of Sinch's interim report for the third quarter 2022

10/18/2022 | 03:31am EDT
Stockholm, Sweden – October 18, 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, will publish its interim report for the third quarter 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 07:30 CET. A conference call and a webcast will take place at 14:00 CET the same day where Sinch’s interim CEO Johan Hedberg and CFO Roshan Saldanha will present the report. There will be a possibility to ask questions after the presentation.

Time for publication of the interim report
Wednesday 2, 2022, at 07:30 CET

Time for conference call and webcast
Wednesday November 2, 2022, at 14:00 CET

Conference call dial-in details
Please make sure that you are connected to the conference by calling in to register a few minutes before the call begins.

Sweden:           +46 8 5051 6386
UK:                   +44 20 3198 4884
US:                   +1 41 2317 6300
Access code:    033 5637#

Webcast and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast.

The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch com after publication.

Please also see investors.sinch.com/financial-calendar for other investor related events.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

