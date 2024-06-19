Sinch AB is one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based communication solutions and services for enterprises and mobile operators. Net sales break down as follows by activity: - provision of messaging services for enterprise (65.7%); - sale of voice and video communication solutions and services for mobiles (22.1%). Sinch AB also offers connectivity services for the Internet of Things; - sale of communication software solutions (6.7%): for telecommunications operators. The group also offers software upgrade and maintenance services; - e-mail services (5.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (23.4%), North America (53.6%), Asia/Pacific (14%), Latin America (5.7%) and other (3.3%).