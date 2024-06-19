Sinch AB (publ) announced that Johan Stuart is leaving the board of directors for personal reasons. The process of finding a successor will now be initiated. Johan Stuart has been a member of Sinch's board of directors since 2015.
Sinch AB
Equities
SINCH
SE0016101844
IT Services & Consulting
