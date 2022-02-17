Sinch : Financial Document
Q4 2021
Investor Presentation
17 February 2022
Oscar Werner, CEO
Roshan Saldanha, CFO
Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
SEK 16,2bn
SEK 80bn
SEK 1.3bn
4,090
62 countries with
net sales in the
Market Cap
Adj. EBITDA in the
people
local presence
past 12 months
past 12 months
a global leader in cloud communications
and mobile customer engagement
Over 150,000
Listed on NASDAQ
customers
in Stockholm, Sweden
Scalable cloud communications
More than 600 billion
Serving 8 of the 10 largest
platform for messaging, voice and video
engagements per year
U.S. tech companies
100%
Consumer
Growing, global, multi-billion
$
Profitable since our
penetration
USD market
foundation in 2008
* Consolidated figures as of Q4 2021. MessageMedia, Inteliquent, MessengerPeople, Pathwire, SDI and Wavy consolidated less than 12 months.
Fourth quarter highlights
01
Strengthened position as global leader in CPaaS
Net sales growing 74%, Gross profit 69% and Adj EBITDA 25%
Adjusted EBITDA of SEK 471m and operating cash flow of SEK 462m
Transformative acquisitions positioning Sinch as the leading profitable CPaaS company
Full year proforma Net sales at SEK 23.1bn with GP at SEK 7.7bn
02
Factors affecting organic earnings growth
Strong comparison quarter
Minimum commitments to a multinational mobile operator, in combination with low traffic volume, had a 5% (SEK 34m) negative effect on Gross profit in Q4
Bad debt relating to one customer added SEK 37m to Opex in Q4
Continued effect of previously communicated price adjustments
03
Focus areas for 2022
Capitalizing on strong market position to drive growth
Cost control in Messaging and group functions to ensure that costs do not grow faster than Gross profit
New operating model with full P&L responsibility for Business Unit Presidents
3
Gross profit evolution
Gross profit, SEKm
Organic
Acquisitions
FX
SEKm
+5%
+63%
+2%
1,400
155
15
1,348
1,200
142
64
1,000
141
796
36
800
600
400
200
0
Q4 20
Organic
Inteliquent
Message
Pathwire Other M&A
FX
Q4 21
Media
Tough comparables in Q4 2021
Minimum commitment to a multinational global mobile operator causing a 5% negative impact on GP in Q2 2022
Unable to immediately pass on full carrier price increases in Brazil and India
Price adjustments causing new sales to contribute lower margins than existing business
10% underlying GP growth in local currency excluding impact of pre- commitments
4
Adjusted Opex, SEKm
877
800
228
600
524
551
586
597
400
418
Includes 37m
524
532
547
556
649
bad debt
200
418
0
Q4
Q4 with 3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
as reported
months of SDI
2020
2021
Sinch & SDI
Other acquisitions
Slower opex growth in 2020 due to Covid-19 outbreak
Increased opex base during 2021
Sales & product initiatives
Preparations for upcoming, large acquisitions
Businesses acquired during 2022 adding further Opex
SEK 37m one-time impact on Opex in Q4 21 due to bad debt from a specific voice customer
17% underlying opex growth in Sinch+SDI excluding one-off
Adjusted Opex = Gross profit - Adjusted EBITDA
5
Sales 2021
15 692 M
1 691 M
1 691 M
Net income 2021
444 M
47,8 M
47,8 M
Net Debt 2021
8 088 M
871 M
871 M
P/E ratio 2021
134x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
78 843 M
8 494 M
8 494 M
EV / Sales 2021
5,54x
EV / Sales 2022
3,45x
Nbr of Employees
1 775
Free-Float
78,0%
