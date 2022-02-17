Log in
    SINCH   SE0016101844

SINCH AB

(SINCH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 02/16 11:29:44 am
99.14 SEK   -1.06%
02:04aSINCH : Financial Document
PU
01:30aYear-end report January–December 2021
AQ
02/11GOING FOR THE CONVERSION : Benefits of an actionable Super Bowl ad strategy
PU
Sinch : Financial Document

02/17/2022 | 02:04am EST
Q4 2021

Investor Presentation

17 February 2022

Oscar Werner, CEO

Roshan Saldanha, CFO

Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations

SEK 16,2bn

SEK 80bn

SEK 1.3bn

4,090

62 countries with

net sales in the

Market Cap

Adj. EBITDA in the

people

local presence

past 12 months

past 12 months

a global leader in cloud communications

and mobile customer engagement

Over 150,000

Listed on NASDAQ

customers

in Stockholm, Sweden

Scalable cloud communications

More than 600 billion

Serving 8 of the 10 largest

platform for messaging, voice and video

engagements per year

U.S. tech companies

100%

Consumer

Growing, global, multi-billion

$

Profitable since our

penetration

USD market

foundation in 2008

* Consolidated figures as of Q4 2021. MessageMedia, Inteliquent, MessengerPeople, Pathwire, SDI and Wavy consolidated less than 12 months.

Fourth quarter highlights

01

Strengthened position as global leader in CPaaS

  • Net sales growing 74%, Gross profit 69% and Adj EBITDA 25%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of SEK 471m and operating cash flow of SEK 462m
  • Transformative acquisitions positioning Sinch as the leading profitable CPaaS company
  • Full year proforma Net sales at SEK 23.1bn with GP at SEK 7.7bn

02

Factors affecting organic earnings growth

  • Strong comparison quarter
  • Minimum commitments to a multinational mobile operator, in combination with low traffic volume, had a 5% (SEK 34m) negative effect on Gross profit in Q4
  • Bad debt relating to one customer added SEK 37m to Opex in Q4
  • Continued effect of previously communicated price adjustments

03

Focus areas for 2022

  • Capitalizing on strong market position to drive growth
  • Cost control in Messaging and group functions to ensure that costs do not grow faster than Gross profit
  • New operating model with full P&L responsibility for Business Unit Presidents

3

Gross profit evolution

Gross profit, SEKm

Organic

Acquisitions

FX

SEKm

+5%

+63%

+2%

1,400

155

15

1,348

1,200

142

64

1,000

141

796

36

800

600

400

200

0

Q4 20

Organic

Inteliquent

Message

Pathwire Other M&A

FX

Q4 21

Media

  • Tough comparables in Q4 2021
  • Minimum commitment to a multinational global mobile operator causing a 5% negative impact on GP in Q2 2022
  • Unable to immediately pass on full carrier price increases in Brazil and India
  • Price adjustments causing new sales to contribute lower margins than existing business
  • 10% underlying GP growth in local currency excluding impact of pre- commitments

4

Opex development

Adjusted Opex, SEKm

877

800

228

600

524

551

586

597

400

418

Includes 37m

524

532

547

556

649

bad debt

200

418

0

Q4

Q4 with 3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

as reported

months of SDI

2020

2021

Sinch & SDI

Other acquisitions

  • Slower opex growth in 2020 due to Covid-19 outbreak
  • Increased opex base during 2021
    • Sales & product initiatives
    • Preparations for upcoming, large acquisitions
    • Businesses acquired during 2022 adding further Opex
  • SEK 37m one-time impact on Opex in Q4 21 due to bad debt from a specific voice customer
  • 17% underlying opex growth in Sinch+SDI excluding one-off

Adjusted Opex = Gross profit - Adjusted EBITDA

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sinch AB (publ) published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 07:03:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 15 692 M 1 691 M 1 691 M
Net income 2021 444 M 47,8 M 47,8 M
Net Debt 2021 8 088 M 871 M 871 M
P/E ratio 2021 134x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 78 843 M 8 494 M 8 494 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,54x
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 775
Free-Float 78,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 99,14 SEK
Average target price 173,75 SEK
Spread / Average Target 75,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar Werner Chief Executive Officer
Anders Olin President & Chief Operating Officer
Roshan Saldanha Chief Financial Officer
Erik Olof Fröberg Chairman
Jonas Lindeborg Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCH AB-13.87%8 494
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-16.68%211 036
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-14.84%37 329
DYNATRACE, INC.-27.54%12 653
ANAPLAN, INC.5.47%7 041
INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.125.98%6 374