    SINCH   SE0016101844

SINCH AB

(SINCH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:49 2022-07-12 am EDT
20.76 SEK   -20.87%
SINCH : Financial Document
PU
Sinch invites to new conference call
AQ
European shares slip on fears of energy supply shortage
RE
Sinch : Financial Document

07/12/2022 | 06:34am EDT
Sinch invites to new conference call

Stockholm, Sweden - July 12, 2022 - Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, arranged a telephone conference earlier today due to yesterday's press release regarding Reassessment of historical Cost of Goods Sold. Unfortunately, the telephone conference had technical problems and many participants couldn't connect properly.

For this reason, Sinch has arranged a new webcast which will take place 13.00 CEST today, Tuesday July

12. If you want to ask verbal questions, call in by phone, otherwise please connect to the webcast. The webcast will be published after the event at investors.sinch.com.

Webcast and dial-in details

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/sinch-pressconference-2022

If you want to ask questions verbally:

Sweden:

+46

8 5051 0031

United Kingdom:

+44

207 107 06 13

US:

+1 631 570 56 13

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath

Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch's leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world's largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch's advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries.Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

Disclaimer

Sinch AB (publ) published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 10:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 374 M 2 678 M 2 678 M
Net income 2022 422 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
Net Debt 2022 8 628 M 814 M 814 M
P/E ratio 2022 50,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21 974 M 2 074 M 2 074 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 3 437
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart SINCH AB
Sinch AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SINCH AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 26,24 SEK
Average target price 113,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 331%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar Werner Chief Executive Officer
Anders Olin President & Chief Operating Officer
Roshan Saldanha Chief Financial Officer
Erik Olof Fröberg Chairman
Jonas Lindeborg Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCH AB-77.21%2 074