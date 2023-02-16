Sinch : Financial Document 02/16/2023 | 03:19am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Financial figures_external_IR SEKm Q116 Q216 Q316 Q416 Q117 Q217 Q317 Q417 Q118 Q218 Q318 Q418 Q119 Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 Q122 Q222 Q322 Q422 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Net sales Messaging 3,302 3,640 3,885 4,540 4,392 4,318 4,698 4,817 15,366 18,225 Voice 48 43 53 339 1,400 1,485 1,624 1,625 483 6,134 Email 0 0 0 81 330 358 400 422 81 1,511 SMB 0 0 0 247 427 454 474 497 247 1,852 Total 267 290 590 670 622 745 781 909 859 997 979 1,151 1,102 1,177 1,216 1,541 1,624 1,622 1,778 3,000 3,350 3,682 3,938 5,207 6,550 6,615 7,196 7,361 1,817 3,058 3,987 5,036 8,023 16,177 27,722 Gross profit Messaging 808 848 875 975 896 715 1,004 1,001 3,506 3,615 Voice 12 21 21 162 681 685 767 781 217 2,915 Email 0 0 0 64 246 260 292 320 64 1,117 SMB 0 0 0 147 273 277 299 314 147 1,162 Total 67 64 165 189 191 191 198 200 200 249 250 310 290 321 344 440 447 460 481 796 820 869 896 1,348 2,096 1,937 2,361 2,416 486 780 1,008 1,394 2,183 3,933 8,810 Opex excl. adjustments Messaging -460 -466 -487 -527 -629 -659 -678 -635 -1,939 -2,601 Voice -19 -31 -27 -111 -339 -367 -378 -399 -187 -1,483 Email 0 0 0 -27 -120 -129 -137 -151 -27 -536 SMB 0 0 0 -81 -136 -152 -151 -158 -81 -596 Other -73 -89 -83 -131 -113 -126 -117 -113 -375 -469 Total -181 -204 -199 -227 -270 -261 -246 -418 -551 -586 -597 -877 -1,336 -1,434 -1,461 -1,456 -812 -1,193 -2,611 -5,686 Adj EBITDA Messaging 348 382 388 449 268 55 326 366 1,567 1,015 Voice -7 -10 -6 52 343 318 389 382 29 1,432 Email 0 0 0 36 126 131 155 169 36 581 SMB 0 0 0 65 137 125 148 156 65 566 Other -73 -89 -83 -131 -112 -127 -117 -113 -375 -469 Total 108 117 144 213 177 200 234 378 269 284 298 471 760 503 901 960 582 990 1,322 3,124 EBITDA adjustments Messaging -44 -65 -77 -14 -18 30 -20 -54 -200 -61 Voice 0 -0 -1 -7 -8 -6 -11 -7 -7 -32 Email 0 0 0 -1 -10 -9 -14 -1 -1 -34 SMB 0 0 0 5 -11 -14 -25 -26 5 -76 Other -33 -67 -65 -125 -66 23 -23 -81 -289 -146 Total 4 -3 -9 -19 -2 -54 -19 -199 -76 -132 -142 -141 -113 25 -93 -169 -27 -275 -491 -350 EBITDA Messaging 305 317 311 434 250 86 306 311 1,367 954 Voice -7 -10 -7 45 335 312 378 375 22 1,399 Email 0 0 0 36 116 122 141 168 36 547 SMB 0 0 0 70 126 112 122 130 70 490 Other -106 -155 -148 -255 -178 -103 -140 -194 -664 -615 Total 25.3 -1.0 28.1 68.1 71 49 67 76 53 80 99 140 112 114 135 194 175 146 215 179 192 152 157 330 648 528 808 791 121 263 373 556 715 831 2,774 Depr, amortization -30 -31 -33 -33 -33 -41 -40 -33 -43 -41 -48 -51 -57 -58 -60 -88 -96 -104 -132 -334 -554 -577 -623 -627 -46 -126 -146 -184 -262 -664 -2,381 Impairments 0 0 0 -12 0 0 -9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0 -0 -8 0 0 -5,000 -97 0 -12 -9 0 0 -8 -5,097 EBIT 41 18 35 31 20 40 50 108 69 73 87 143 119 88 155 91 97 48 25 -12 95 -49 -4,815 66.2 75 125 218 372 453 158 -4,703 Net financials -8 -10 -21 -13 -4 1 -2 -11 5 -7 6 -20 12 -32 -20 -33 89 59 276 615 16 2 141 -232 9 -51 -17 -17 -74 1,039 -72 Profit before tax 34 9 14 19 16 40 48 97 74 66 93 123 131 56 135 58 186 107 301 603 111 -47 -4,674 -166 84 74 201 355 379 1,197 -4,775 Tax -0 -10 -2 72 -7 -11 -11 7 -16 -12 -24 -28 -34 -19 -38 155 -45 -60 -35 -150 -23 7 -92 -61 -1 60 -22 -81 63 -290 -168 Net income 33 -1 12 90 9 29 38 104 58 53 69 95 96 37 96 213 141 47 266 453 88 -40 -4,765 -226 82 134 180 275 442 907 -4,943 of which non-controlling 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0 0 -0 0 -0 0 -0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0 0 1 0 -0 -0 0 0 of which shareholders 33 -1 12 90 9 29 38 104 58 53 69 95 97 37 96 213 141 47 266 453 88 -40 -4,765 -226 82 134 180 275 442 907 -4,943 Net debt (+) / Net cash (-) 512 246 320 349 547 438 514 406 484 441 445 959 -639 -1,494 -972 -1,985 -2,053 -11,191 -10,879 10,658 10,856 10,530 10,258 9,162 369 349 406 959 -1,985 10,658 9,162 of which IFRS 16-related lease liabilities 22 22 22 47 47 51 46 902 899 917 957 872 47 902 872 EBIT 69 73 87 143 119 88 155 91 97 48 25 -12 95 -49 -4,815 66 372 453 158 -4,703 Adjustments to EBITDA 4 -3 -9 -18 -2 -54 -19 -199 -76 -132 -142 -141 -113 25 -93 -169 -27 -275 -491 -350 Impairments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0 -0 -8 0 0 -5,000 -97 0 0 -8 -5,097 Amortization of acquisition related assets -33 -31 -32 -38 -41 -43 -44 -66 -70 -74 -103 -264 -440 -463 -497 -587 -134 -194 -511 -1,987 Adjusted EBIT* 98 107 128 199 161 185 219 356 244 254 270 402 647 390 775 920 533 922 1,169 2,731 Average number of employees 317 345 359 351 357 380 393 391 405 431 454 517 595 638 825 1,233 1,610 1,822 1,892 2,425 3,437 3,657 3,635 3,533 Average number of consultants 49 47 53 61 62 61 69 77 91 110 119 137 149 156 167 257 277 470 457 564 773 689 716 706 Total 366 392 412 412 420 441 461 468 496 542 573 654 744 794 992 1,490 1,887 2,292 2,349 2,989 4,210 4,346 4,351 4,239 Supplementary information Q119 Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 Q122 Q222 Q322 Q422 2019 2020 2021 2022 EBITDA adjustments Acquisition costs -6 -26 -69 -33 -17 -24 -24 -101 -42 1 -5 1 -134 -165 -45 Restructuring costs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -18 -44 -62 Adjusted earnout 0 4 61 -27 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 37 0 0 Integration costs -3 -9 -3 -75 -31 -75 -59 -66 -59 -66 -61 -67 -91 -230 -253 Costs of share-based incentive programs -2 -12 -4 -33 -29 -18 -45 -15 -17 -27 -42 -38 -51 -107 -124 Operational foreign exchange gains/losses 10 -11 -5 -19 0 -15 -14 29 5 117 37 -25 -25 0 134 Other adjustments 0 0 0 -11 -1 0 0 11 0 0 -3 2 -11 11 -1 Total -2 -54 -19 -199 -76 -132 -142 -141 -113 25 -93 -169 -275 -491 -350 Proforma figures Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 Q122 Q222 Q322 Q422 2020 2021 2022 Net sales Messaging 3,403 3,653 3,898 4,546 4,392 4,318 4,698 4,817 - 15,500 18,225 Voice 1,258 1,265 1,317 1,308 1,400 1,485 1,624 1,625 - 5,147 6,134 Email 238 257 280 303 330 358 400 422 - 1,078 1,511 SMB 313 350 377 383 427 454 474 497 - 1,423 1,852 Total proforma Net sales 5,212 5,526 5,871 6,539 6,550 6,615 7,196 7,361 19,627 23,148 27,722 Gross profit Messaging 842 861 887 982 896 715 1,004 1,001 - 3,571 3,615 Voice 605 617 615 617 681 685 767 781 - 2,454 2,915 Email 190 200 215 228 246 260 292 320 - 834 1,117 SMB 202 221 232 230 273 277 299 314 - 884 1,163 Total proforma Gross profit 1,840 1,899 1,948 2,057 2,096 1,937 2,361 2,416 7,162 7,743 8,810 Opex excl. adjustments Messaging - - - - -629 -659 -678 -635 - - -2,601 Voice - - - - -339 -367 -378 -399 - - -1,483 Email - - - - -120 -129 -137 -151 - - -536 SMB - - - - -136 -152 -151 -158 - - -596 Other - - - - -113 -126 -117 -113 - - -469 Total proforma Opex excl. adjustments - - - -1,225 -1,336 -1,434 -1,461 -1,456 - - -5,686 Adj EBITDA Messaging - - - - 268 55 326 366 - - 1,015 Voice - - - - 343 318 389 382 - - 1,432 Email - - - - 126 131 155 169 - - 581 SMB - - - - 137 125 148 156 - - 566 Other - - - - -112 -127 -117 -113 - - -469 Total proforma Adj EBITDA - - - 831 760 503 901 960 - - 3,124 Growth rates (SEK) Net sales - - - - 26% 20% 23% 13% - 18% 20% Gross profit - - - - 14% 2% 21% 18% - 8% 14% Growth rates in local currency Net sales - - - - 17% 17% 17% 17% - 23% 23% Gross profit - - - - 5% 5% 5% 5% - 13% 13% Proforma gross margin 35% 34% 33% 31% 32% 29% 33% 33% 36% 33% 32% Earlier disclosure bridging reported and pro forma financials. Reiterated for reference. Not updated after Q122. Acquired entity acquisitions proforma figures Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 Q122 n.a. n.a. n.a. 2020 2021 2022 Net sales (SEKm) Inteliquent 1,209 1,222 1,263 1,262 1,355 4,970 4,957 5,102 MessageMedia 313 350 377 383 427 1,137 1,423 1,537 Pathwire 238 257 280 303 330 868 1,078 1,170 MessengerPeople 11 14 13 16 14 40 54 57 Gross profit (SEKm) Inteliquent 593 596 594 595 653 2,381 2,378 2,438 MessageMedia 202 221 232 226 265 691 880 943 Pathwire 190 200 215 228 245 679 833 888 MessengerPeople 10 13 12 16 13 40 51 54 Adj Opex (SEKm) Inteliquent - - - 271 318 - - - MessageMedia - - - 126 135 - - - Pathwire - - - 115 122 - - - MessengerPeople - - - 13 11 - - - Adj EBITDA (SEKm) Inteliquent - - - 325 336 - - - MessageMedia - - - 100 130 - - - Pathwire - - - 113 124 - - - MessengerPeople - - - 4 2 - - - Sales growth in local currency Inteliquent - - - - - - 7% 7% MessageMedia - - - - - - 25% 25% Pathwire - - - - - - 32% 32% MessengerPeople - - - - - - 37% 37% Gross profit growth in local currency Inteliquent - - - - - - 7% 7% MessageMedia - - - - - - 28% 28% Pathwire - - - - - - 30% 30% MessengerPeople - - - - - - 31% 31% Gross margin Inteliquent 49% 49% 47% 47% 48% 48% 48% 48% MessageMedia 64% 63% 61% 59% 62% 61% 62% 61% Pathwire 80% 78% 77% 75% 74% 78% 77% 76% MessengerPeople 92% 102% 91% 100% 95% 176% Bridge from consolidated to proforma Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. 2020 2021 2022 Consolidated Net sales 3,350 3,682 3,938 5,207 8,023 16,177 27,722 Inteliquent* 1,209 1,222 1,263 969 4,970 4,664 0 MessageMedia* 313 350 377 135 1,137 1,176 0 Pathwire* 238 257 280 222 868 997 0 Other acquisitions** 101 14 13 6 4,629 133 0 Total proforma Net sales 5,211 5,526 5,871 6,539 19,627 23,148 27,722 Consolidated Gross profit 820 869 896 1,348 2,183 3,933 8,816 Inteliquent 593 596 594 455 2,381 2,238 0 MessageMedia 202 221 232 84 691 738 0 Pathwire 190 200 215 164 679 770 0 Other acquisitions* 34 13 12 7 1,228 66 0 Total proforma Gross profit 1,840 1,899 1,948 2,057 7,162 7,744 8,816 Consolidated Adj EBITDA 269 284 298 471 990 1,322 3,124 Inteliquent* - - - 242 - - - MessageMedia* - - - 42 - - - Pathwire* - - - 76 - - - Other acquisitions** - - - 0 - - - Total proforma Adj EBITDA - - - 831 - - - Proforma Adjusted Opex - - - 1,225 - - - Growth rates (SEK) Net sales - - - - - 18% 20% Gross profit - - - - - 8% 14% Growth rates in local currency Net sales - - - - - 23% 8% Gross profit - - - - - 13% 1% Proforma gross margin 35% 34% 33% 31% 36% 33% 32% *Earnings before being consolidated into Sinch "Consolidated", e.g. for Inteliquent, Q421 includes less than 100% of that calendar quarter **Chatlayer before 1 April 2020, ACL before 1 September 2020, SDI before 1 November 2020, Wavy before 1 February 2021, MessengerPeople from 1 November 2021 Sinch Investor Relations investors@sinch.com mailto:investors@sinch.com mailto:investors@sinch.com Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Sinch AB (publ) published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 08:18:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about SINCH AB 03:19a Sinch : Financial Document PU 03:19a Sinch : Financial Document PU 03:19a Sinch : Financial Document PU 01:31a Year-end report January – December 2022 GL 01:30a Year-end report January – December 2022 AQ 02/02 Invitation to presentation of Sinch's year-end report for 2022 GL 02/02 Invitation to presentation of Sinch's year-end report for 2022 AQ 01/31 Sinch : introduces Sinch Engage, the platform for all messaging needs PU 01/11 Swedbank Robur Fonder AB acquired an unknown minority stake in Sinch AB. CI 2022 Sinch announces changes in the management team GL