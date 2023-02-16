Sinch : Financial Document
SEKm
Q116
Q216
Q316
Q416
Q117
Q217
Q317
Q417
Q118
Q218
Q318
Q418
Q119
Q219
Q319
Q419
Q120
Q220
Q320
Q420
Q121
Q221
Q321
Q421
Q122
Q222
Q322
Q422
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Net sales
Messaging
3,302
3,640
3,885
4,540
4,392
4,318
4,698
4,817
15,366
18,225
Voice
48
43
53
339
1,400
1,485
1,624
1,625
483
6,134
Email
0
0
0
81
330
358
400
422
81
1,511
SMB
0
0
0
247
427
454
474
497
247
1,852
Total
267
290
590
670
622
745
781
909
859
997
979
1,151
1,102
1,177
1,216
1,541
1,624
1,622
1,778
3,000
3,350
3,682
3,938
5,207
6,550
6,615
7,196
7,361
1,817
3,058
3,987
5,036
8,023
16,177
27,722
Gross profit
Messaging
808
848
875
975
896
715
1,004
1,001
3,506
3,615
Voice
12
21
21
162
681
685
767
781
217
2,915
Email
0
0
0
64
246
260
292
320
64
1,117
SMB
0
0
0
147
273
277
299
314
147
1,162
Total
67
64
165
189
191
191
198
200
200
249
250
310
290
321
344
440
447
460
481
796
820
869
896
1,348
2,096
1,937
2,361
2,416
486
780
1,008
1,394
2,183
3,933
8,810
Opex excl. adjustments
Messaging
-460
-466
-487
-527
-629
-659
-678
-635
-1,939
-2,601
Voice
-19
-31
-27
-111
-339
-367
-378
-399
-187
-1,483
Email
0
0
0
-27
-120
-129
-137
-151
-27
-536
SMB
0
0
0
-81
-136
-152
-151
-158
-81
-596
Other
-73
-89
-83
-131
-113
-126
-117
-113
-375
-469
Total
-181
-204
-199
-227
-270
-261
-246
-418
-551
-586
-597
-877
-1,336
-1,434
-1,461
-1,456
-812
-1,193
-2,611
-5,686
Adj EBITDA
Messaging
348
382
388
449
268
55
326
366
1,567
1,015
Voice
-7
-10
-6
52
343
318
389
382
29
1,432
Email
0
0
0
36
126
131
155
169
36
581
SMB
0
0
0
65
137
125
148
156
65
566
Other
-73
-89
-83
-131
-112
-127
-117
-113
-375
-469
Total
108
117
144
213
177
200
234
378
269
284
298
471
760
503
901
960
582
990
1,322
3,124
EBITDA adjustments
Messaging
-44
-65
-77
-14
-18
30
-20
-54
-200
-61
Voice
0
-0
-1
-7
-8
-6
-11
-7
-7
-32
Email
0
0
0
-1
-10
-9
-14
-1
-1
-34
SMB
0
0
0
5
-11
-14
-25
-26
5
-76
Other
-33
-67
-65
-125
-66
23
-23
-81
-289
-146
Total
4
-3
-9
-19
-2
-54
-19
-199
-76
-132
-142
-141
-113
25
-93
-169
-27
-275
-491
-350
EBITDA
Messaging
305
317
311
434
250
86
306
311
1,367
954
Voice
-7
-10
-7
45
335
312
378
375
22
1,399
Email
0
0
0
36
116
122
141
168
36
547
SMB
0
0
0
70
126
112
122
130
70
490
Other
-106
-155
-148
-255
-178
-103
-140
-194
-664
-615
Total
25.3
-1.0
28.1
68.1
71
49
67
76
53
80
99
140
112
114
135
194
175
146
215
179
192
152
157
330
648
528
808
791
121
263
373
556
715
831
2,774
Depr, amortization
-30
-31
-33
-33
-33
-41
-40
-33
-43
-41
-48
-51
-57
-58
-60
-88
-96
-104
-132
-334
-554
-577
-623
-627
-46
-126
-146
-184
-262
-664
-2,381
Impairments
0
0
0
-12
0
0
-9
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-0
-0
-8
0
0
-5,000
-97
0
-12
-9
0
0
-8
-5,097
EBIT
41
18
35
31
20
40
50
108
69
73
87
143
119
88
155
91
97
48
25
-12
95
-49
-4,815
66.2
75
125
218
372
453
158
-4,703
Net financials
-8
-10
-21
-13
-4
1
-2
-11
5
-7
6
-20
12
-32
-20
-33
89
59
276
615
16
2
141
-232
9
-51
-17
-17
-74
1,039
-72
Profit before tax
34
9
14
19
16
40
48
97
74
66
93
123
131
56
135
58
186
107
301
603
111
-47
-4,674
-166
84
74
201
355
379
1,197
-4,775
Tax
-0
-10
-2
72
-7
-11
-11
7
-16
-12
-24
-28
-34
-19
-38
155
-45
-60
-35
-150
-23
7
-92
-61
-1
60
-22
-81
63
-290
-168
Net income
33
-1
12
90
9
29
38
104
58
53
69
95
96
37
96
213
141
47
266
453
88
-40
-4,765
-226
82
134
180
275
442
907
-4,943
of which non-controlling
0
0
0
0
0
0
-0
0
-0
0
-0
0
-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-0
0
1
0
-0
-0
0
0
of which shareholders
33
-1
12
90
9
29
38
104
58
53
69
95
97
37
96
213
141
47
266
453
88
-40
-4,765
-226
82
134
180
275
442
907
-4,943
Net debt (+) / Net cash (-)
512
246
320
349
547
438
514
406
484
441
445
959
-639
-1,494
-972
-1,985
-2,053
-11,191
-10,879
10,658
10,856
10,530
10,258
9,162
369
349
406
959
-1,985
10,658
9,162
of which IFRS 16-related lease liabilities
22
22
22
47
47
51
46
902
899
917
957
872
47
902
872
EBIT
69
73
87
143
119
88
155
91
97
48
25
-12
95
-49
-4,815
66
372
453
158
-4,703
Adjustments to EBITDA
4
-3
-9
-18
-2
-54
-19
-199
-76
-132
-142
-141
-113
25
-93
-169
-27
-275
-491
-350
Impairments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-0
-0
-8
0
0
-5,000
-97
0
0
-8
-5,097
Amortization of acquisition related assets
-33
-31
-32
-38
-41
-43
-44
-66
-70
-74
-103
-264
-440
-463
-497
-587
-134
-194
-511
-1,987
Adjusted EBIT*
98
107
128
199
161
185
219
356
244
254
270
402
647
390
775
920
533
922
1,169
2,731
Average number of employees
317
345
359
351
357
380
393
391
405
431
454
517
595
638
825
1,233
1,610
1,822
1,892
2,425
3,437
3,657
3,635
3,533
Average number of consultants
49
47
53
61
62
61
69
77
91
110
119
137
149
156
167
257
277
470
457
564
773
689
716
706
Total
366
392
412
412
420
441
461
468
496
542
573
654
744
794
992
1,490
1,887
2,292
2,349
2,989
4,210
4,346
4,351
4,239
Supplementary information
Q119
Q219
Q319
Q419
Q120
Q220
Q320
Q420
Q121
Q221
Q321
Q421
Q122
Q222
Q322
Q422
2019
2020
2021
2022
EBITDA adjustments
Acquisition costs
-6
-26
-69
-33
-17
-24
-24
-101
-42
1
-5
1
-134
-165
-45
Restructuring costs
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-18
-44
-62
Adjusted earnout
0
4
61
-27
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
37
0
0
Integration costs
-3
-9
-3
-75
-31
-75
-59
-66
-59
-66
-61
-67
-91
-230
-253
Costs of share-based incentive programs
-2
-12
-4
-33
-29
-18
-45
-15
-17
-27
-42
-38
-51
-107
-124
Operational foreign exchange gains/losses
10
-11
-5
-19
0
-15
-14
29
5
117
37
-25
-25
0
134
Other adjustments
0
0
0
-11
-1
0
0
11
0
0
-3
2
-11
11
-1
Total
-2
-54
-19
-199
-76
-132
-142
-141
-113
25
-93
-169
-275
-491
-350
Proforma figures
Q121
Q221
Q321
Q421
Q122
Q222
Q322
Q422
2020
2021
2022
Net sales
Messaging
3,403
3,653
3,898
4,546
4,392
4,318
4,698
4,817
-
15,500
18,225
Voice
1,258
1,265
1,317
1,308
1,400
1,485
1,624
1,625
-
5,147
6,134
Email
238
257
280
303
330
358
400
422
-
1,078
1,511
SMB
313
350
377
383
427
454
474
497
-
1,423
1,852
Total proforma Net sales
5,212
5,526
5,871
6,539
6,550
6,615
7,196
7,361
19,627
23,148
27,722
Gross profit
Messaging
842
861
887
982
896
715
1,004
1,001
-
3,571
3,615
Voice
605
617
615
617
681
685
767
781
-
2,454
2,915
Email
190
200
215
228
246
260
292
320
-
834
1,117
SMB
202
221
232
230
273
277
299
314
-
884
1,163
Total proforma Gross profit
1,840
1,899
1,948
2,057
2,096
1,937
2,361
2,416
7,162
7,743
8,810
Opex excl. adjustments
Messaging
-
-
-
-
-629
-659
-678
-635
-
-
-2,601
Voice
-
-
-
-
-339
-367
-378
-399
-
-
-1,483
Email
-
-
-
-
-120
-129
-137
-151
-
-
-536
SMB
-
-
-
-
-136
-152
-151
-158
-
-
-596
Other
-
-
-
-
-113
-126
-117
-113
-
-
-469
Total proforma Opex excl. adjustments
-
-
-
-1,225
-1,336
-1,434
-1,461
-1,456
-
-
-5,686
Adj EBITDA
Messaging
-
-
-
-
268
55
326
366
-
-
1,015
Voice
-
-
-
-
343
318
389
382
-
-
1,432
Email
-
-
-
-
126
131
155
169
-
-
581
SMB
-
-
-
-
137
125
148
156
-
-
566
Other
-
-
-
-
-112
-127
-117
-113
-
-
-469
Total proforma Adj EBITDA
-
-
-
831
760
503
901
960
-
-
3,124
Growth rates (SEK)
Net sales
-
-
-
-
26%
20%
23%
13%
-
18%
20%
Gross profit
-
-
-
-
14%
2%
21%
18%
-
8%
14%
Growth rates in local currency
Net sales
-
-
-
-
17%
17%
17%
17%
-
23%
23%
Gross profit
-
-
-
-
5%
5%
5%
5%
-
13%
13%
Proforma gross margin
35%
34%
33%
31%
32%
29%
33%
33%
36%
33%
32%
Earlier disclosure bridging reported and pro forma financials. Reiterated for reference. Not updated after Q122.
Acquired entity acquisitions proforma figures
Q121
Q221
Q321
Q421
Q122
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
2020
2021
2022
Net sales (SEKm)
Inteliquent
1,209
1,222
1,263
1,262
1,355
4,970
4,957
5,102
MessageMedia
313
350
377
383
427
1,137
1,423
1,537
Pathwire
238
257
280
303
330
868
1,078
1,170
MessengerPeople
11
14
13
16
14
40
54
57
Gross profit (SEKm)
Inteliquent
593
596
594
595
653
2,381
2,378
2,438
MessageMedia
202
221
232
226
265
691
880
943
Pathwire
190
200
215
228
245
679
833
888
MessengerPeople
10
13
12
16
13
40
51
54
Adj Opex (SEKm)
Inteliquent
-
-
-
271
318
-
-
-
MessageMedia
-
-
-
126
135
-
-
-
Pathwire
-
-
-
115
122
-
-
-
MessengerPeople
-
-
-
13
11
-
-
-
Adj EBITDA (SEKm)
Inteliquent
-
-
-
325
336
-
-
-
MessageMedia
-
-
-
100
130
-
-
-
Pathwire
-
-
-
113
124
-
-
-
MessengerPeople
-
-
-
4
2
-
-
-
Sales growth in local currency
Inteliquent
-
-
-
-
-
-
7%
7%
MessageMedia
-
-
-
-
-
-
25%
25%
Pathwire
-
-
-
-
-
-
32%
32%
MessengerPeople
-
-
-
-
-
-
37%
37%
Gross profit growth in local currency
Inteliquent
-
-
-
-
-
-
7%
7%
MessageMedia
-
-
-
-
-
-
28%
28%
Pathwire
-
-
-
-
-
-
30%
30%
MessengerPeople
-
-
-
-
-
-
31%
31%
Gross margin
Inteliquent
49%
49%
47%
47%
48%
48%
48%
48%
MessageMedia
64%
63%
61%
59%
62%
61%
62%
61%
Pathwire
80%
78%
77%
75%
74%
78%
77%
76%
MessengerPeople
92%
102%
91%
100%
95%
176%
Bridge from consolidated to proforma
Q121
Q221
Q321
Q421
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
2020
2021
2022
Consolidated Net sales
3,350
3,682
3,938
5,207
8,023
16,177
27,722
Inteliquent*
1,209
1,222
1,263
969
4,970
4,664
0
MessageMedia*
313
350
377
135
1,137
1,176
0
Pathwire*
238
257
280
222
868
997
0
Other acquisitions**
101
14
13
6
4,629
133
0
Total proforma Net sales
5,211
5,526
5,871
6,539
19,627
23,148
27,722
Consolidated Gross profit
820
869
896
1,348
2,183
3,933
8,816
Inteliquent
593
596
594
455
2,381
2,238
0
MessageMedia
202
221
232
84
691
738
0
Pathwire
190
200
215
164
679
770
0
Other acquisitions*
34
13
12
7
1,228
66
0
Total proforma Gross profit
1,840
1,899
1,948
2,057
7,162
7,744
8,816
Consolidated Adj EBITDA
269
284
298
471
990
1,322
3,124
Inteliquent*
-
-
-
242
-
-
-
MessageMedia*
-
-
-
42
-
-
-
Pathwire*
-
-
-
76
-
-
-
Other acquisitions**
-
-
-
0
-
-
-
Total proforma Adj EBITDA
-
-
-
831
-
-
-
Proforma Adjusted Opex
-
-
-
1,225
-
-
-
Growth rates (SEK)
Net sales
-
-
-
-
-
18%
20%
Gross profit
-
-
-
-
-
8%
14%
Growth rates in local currency
Net sales
-
-
-
-
-
23%
8%
Gross profit
-
-
-
-
-
13%
1%
Proforma gross margin
35%
34%
33%
31%
36%
33%
32%
*Earnings before being consolidated into Sinch "Consolidated", e.g. for Inteliquent, Q421 includes less than 100% of that calendar quarter
**Chatlayer before 1 April 2020, ACL before 1 September 2020, SDI before 1 November 2020, Wavy before 1 February 2021, MessengerPeople from 1 November 2021
