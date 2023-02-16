Advanced search
    SINCH   SE0016101844

SINCH AB

(SINCH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:43:40 2023-02-16 am EST
39.75 SEK   -12.85%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sinch : Financial Document

02/16/2023 | 03:19am EST
Financial figures_external_IR
SEKm Q116 Q216 Q316 Q416 Q117 Q217 Q317 Q417 Q118 Q218 Q318 Q418 Q119 Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 Q122 Q222 Q322 Q422 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Net sales
Messaging 3,302 3,640 3,885 4,540 4,392 4,318 4,698 4,817 15,366 18,225
Voice 48 43 53 339 1,400 1,485 1,624 1,625 483 6,134
Email 0 0 0 81 330 358 400 422 81 1,511
SMB 0 0 0 247 427 454 474 497 247 1,852
Total 267 290 590 670 622 745 781 909 859 997 979 1,151 1,102 1,177 1,216 1,541 1,624 1,622 1,778 3,000 3,350 3,682 3,938 5,207 6,550 6,615 7,196 7,361 1,817 3,058 3,987 5,036 8,023 16,177 27,722
Gross profit
Messaging 808 848 875 975 896 715 1,004 1,001 3,506 3,615
Voice 12 21 21 162 681 685 767 781 217 2,915
Email 0 0 0 64 246 260 292 320 64 1,117
SMB 0 0 0 147 273 277 299 314 147 1,162
Total 67 64 165 189 191 191 198 200 200 249 250 310 290 321 344 440 447 460 481 796 820 869 896 1,348 2,096 1,937 2,361 2,416 486 780 1,008 1,394 2,183 3,933 8,810
Opex excl. adjustments
Messaging -460 -466 -487 -527 -629 -659 -678 -635 -1,939 -2,601
Voice -19 -31 -27 -111 -339 -367 -378 -399 -187 -1,483
Email 0 0 0 -27 -120 -129 -137 -151 -27 -536
SMB 0 0 0 -81 -136 -152 -151 -158 -81 -596
Other -73 -89 -83 -131 -113 -126 -117 -113 -375 -469
Total -181 -204 -199 -227 -270 -261 -246 -418 -551 -586 -597 -877 -1,336 -1,434 -1,461 -1,456 -812 -1,193 -2,611 -5,686
Adj EBITDA
Messaging 348 382 388 449 268 55 326 366 1,567 1,015
Voice -7 -10 -6 52 343 318 389 382 29 1,432
Email 0 0 0 36 126 131 155 169 36 581
SMB 0 0 0 65 137 125 148 156 65 566
Other -73 -89 -83 -131 -112 -127 -117 -113 -375 -469
Total 108 117 144 213 177 200 234 378 269 284 298 471 760 503 901 960 582 990 1,322 3,124
EBITDA adjustments
Messaging -44 -65 -77 -14 -18 30 -20 -54 -200 -61
Voice 0 -0 -1 -7 -8 -6 -11 -7 -7 -32
Email 0 0 0 -1 -10 -9 -14 -1 -1 -34
SMB 0 0 0 5 -11 -14 -25 -26 5 -76
Other -33 -67 -65 -125 -66 23 -23 -81 -289 -146
Total 4 -3 -9 -19 -2 -54 -19 -199 -76 -132 -142 -141 -113 25 -93 -169 -27 -275 -491 -350
EBITDA
Messaging 305 317 311 434 250 86 306 311 1,367 954
Voice -7 -10 -7 45 335 312 378 375 22 1,399
Email 0 0 0 36 116 122 141 168 36 547
SMB 0 0 0 70 126 112 122 130 70 490
Other -106 -155 -148 -255 -178 -103 -140 -194 -664 -615
Total 25.3 -1.0 28.1 68.1 71 49 67 76 53 80 99 140 112 114 135 194 175 146 215 179 192 152 157 330 648 528 808 791 121 263 373 556 715 831 2,774
Depr, amortization -30 -31 -33 -33 -33 -41 -40 -33 -43 -41 -48 -51 -57 -58 -60 -88 -96 -104 -132 -334 -554 -577 -623 -627 -46 -126 -146 -184 -262 -664 -2,381
Impairments 0 0 0 -12 0 0 -9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0 -0 -8 0 0 -5,000 -97 0 -12 -9 0 0 -8 -5,097
EBIT 41 18 35 31 20 40 50 108 69 73 87 143 119 88 155 91 97 48 25 -12 95 -49 -4,815 66.2 75 125 218 372 453 158 -4,703
Net financials -8 -10 -21 -13 -4 1 -2 -11 5 -7 6 -20 12 -32 -20 -33 89 59 276 615 16 2 141 -232 9 -51 -17 -17 -74 1,039 -72
Profit before tax 34 9 14 19 16 40 48 97 74 66 93 123 131 56 135 58 186 107 301 603 111 -47 -4,674 -166 84 74 201 355 379 1,197 -4,775
Tax -0 -10 -2 72 -7 -11 -11 7 -16 -12 -24 -28 -34 -19 -38 155 -45 -60 -35 -150 -23 7 -92 -61 -1 60 -22 -81 63 -290 -168
Net income 33 -1 12 90 9 29 38 104 58 53 69 95 96 37 96 213 141 47 266 453 88 -40 -4,765 -226 82 134 180 275 442 907 -4,943
of which non-controlling 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0 0 -0 0 -0 0 -0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0 0 1 0 -0 -0 0 0
of which shareholders 33 -1 12 90 9 29 38 104 58 53 69 95 97 37 96 213 141 47 266 453 88 -40 -4,765 -226 82 134 180 275 442 907 -4,943
Net debt (+) / Net cash (-) 512 246 320 349 547 438 514 406 484 441 445 959 -639 -1,494 -972 -1,985 -2,053 -11,191 -10,879 10,658 10,856 10,530 10,258 9,162 369 349 406 959 -1,985 10,658 9,162
of which IFRS 16-related lease liabilities 22 22 22 47 47 51 46 902 899 917 957 872 47 902 872
EBIT 69 73 87 143 119 88 155 91 97 48 25 -12 95 -49 -4,815 66 372 453 158 -4,703
Adjustments to EBITDA 4 -3 -9 -18 -2 -54 -19 -199 -76 -132 -142 -141 -113 25 -93 -169 -27 -275 -491 -350
Impairments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0 -0 -8 0 0 -5,000 -97 0 0 -8 -5,097
Amortization of acquisition related assets -33 -31 -32 -38 -41 -43 -44 -66 -70 -74 -103 -264 -440 -463 -497 -587 -134 -194 -511 -1,987
Adjusted EBIT* 98 107 128 199 161 185 219 356 244 254 270 402 647 390 775 920 533 922 1,169 2,731
Average number of employees 317 345 359 351 357 380 393 391 405 431 454 517 595 638 825 1,233 1,610 1,822 1,892 2,425 3,437 3,657 3,635 3,533
Average number of consultants 49 47 53 61 62 61 69 77 91 110 119 137 149 156 167 257 277 470 457 564 773 689 716 706
Total 366 392 412 412 420 441 461 468 496 542 573 654 744 794 992 1,490 1,887 2,292 2,349 2,989 4,210 4,346 4,351 4,239
Supplementary information Q119 Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 Q122 Q222 Q322 Q422 2019 2020 2021 2022
EBITDA adjustments
Acquisition costs -6 -26 -69 -33 -17 -24 -24 -101 -42 1 -5 1 -134 -165 -45
Restructuring costs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -18 -44 -62
Adjusted earnout 0 4 61 -27 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 37 0 0
Integration costs -3 -9 -3 -75 -31 -75 -59 -66 -59 -66 -61 -67 -91 -230 -253
Costs of share-based incentive programs -2 -12 -4 -33 -29 -18 -45 -15 -17 -27 -42 -38 -51 -107 -124
Operational foreign exchange gains/losses 10 -11 -5 -19 0 -15 -14 29 5 117 37 -25 -25 0 134
Other adjustments 0 0 0 -11 -1 0 0 11 0 0 -3 2 -11 11 -1
Total -2 -54 -19 -199 -76 -132 -142 -141 -113 25 -93 -169 -275 -491 -350
Proforma figures Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 Q122 Q222 Q322 Q422 2020 2021 2022
Net sales
Messaging 3,403 3,653 3,898 4,546 4,392 4,318 4,698 4,817 - 15,500 18,225
Voice 1,258 1,265 1,317 1,308 1,400 1,485 1,624 1,625 - 5,147 6,134
Email 238 257 280 303 330 358 400 422 - 1,078 1,511
SMB 313 350 377 383 427 454 474 497 - 1,423 1,852
Total proforma Net sales 5,212 5,526 5,871 6,539 6,550 6,615 7,196 7,361 19,627 23,148 27,722
Gross profit
Messaging 842 861 887 982 896 715 1,004 1,001 - 3,571 3,615
Voice 605 617 615 617 681 685 767 781 - 2,454 2,915
Email 190 200 215 228 246 260 292 320 - 834 1,117
SMB 202 221 232 230 273 277 299 314 - 884 1,163
Total proforma Gross profit 1,840 1,899 1,948 2,057 2,096 1,937 2,361 2,416 7,162 7,743 8,810
Opex excl. adjustments
Messaging - - - - -629 -659 -678 -635 - - -2,601
Voice - - - - -339 -367 -378 -399 - - -1,483
Email - - - - -120 -129 -137 -151 - - -536
SMB - - - - -136 -152 -151 -158 - - -596
Other - - - - -113 -126 -117 -113 - - -469
Total proforma Opex excl. adjustments - - - -1,225 -1,336 -1,434 -1,461 -1,456 - - -5,686
Adj EBITDA
Messaging - - - - 268 55 326 366 - - 1,015
Voice - - - - 343 318 389 382 - - 1,432
Email - - - - 126 131 155 169 - - 581
SMB - - - - 137 125 148 156 - - 566
Other - - - - -112 -127 -117 -113 - - -469
Total proforma Adj EBITDA - - - 831 760 503 901 960 - - 3,124
Growth rates (SEK)
Net sales - - - - 26% 20% 23% 13% - 18% 20%
Gross profit - - - - 14% 2% 21% 18% - 8% 14%
Growth rates in local currency
Net sales - - - - 17% 17% 17% 17% - 23% 23%
Gross profit - - - - 5% 5% 5% 5% - 13% 13%
Proforma gross margin 35% 34% 33% 31% 32% 29% 33% 33% 36% 33% 32%
Earlier disclosure bridging reported and pro forma financials. Reiterated for reference. Not updated after Q122.
Acquired entity acquisitions proforma figures Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 Q122 n.a. n.a. n.a. 2020 2021 2022
Net sales (SEKm)
Inteliquent 1,209 1,222 1,263 1,262 1,355 4,970 4,957 5,102
MessageMedia 313 350 377 383 427 1,137 1,423 1,537
Pathwire 238 257 280 303 330 868 1,078 1,170
MessengerPeople 11 14 13 16 14 40 54 57
Gross profit (SEKm)
Inteliquent 593 596 594 595 653 2,381 2,378 2,438
MessageMedia 202 221 232 226 265 691 880 943
Pathwire 190 200 215 228 245 679 833 888
MessengerPeople 10 13 12 16 13 40 51 54
Adj Opex (SEKm)
Inteliquent - - - 271 318 - - -
MessageMedia - - - 126 135 - - -
Pathwire - - - 115 122 - - -
MessengerPeople - - - 13 11 - - -
Adj EBITDA (SEKm)
Inteliquent - - - 325 336 - - -
MessageMedia - - - 100 130 - - -
Pathwire - - - 113 124 - - -
MessengerPeople - - - 4 2 - - -
Sales growth in local currency
Inteliquent - - - - - - 7% 7%
MessageMedia - - - - - - 25% 25%
Pathwire - - - - - - 32% 32%
MessengerPeople - - - - - - 37% 37%
Gross profit growth in local currency
Inteliquent - - - - - - 7% 7%
MessageMedia - - - - - - 28% 28%
Pathwire - - - - - - 30% 30%
MessengerPeople - - - - - - 31% 31%
Gross margin
Inteliquent 49% 49% 47% 47% 48% 48% 48% 48%
MessageMedia 64% 63% 61% 59% 62% 61% 62% 61%
Pathwire 80% 78% 77% 75% 74% 78% 77% 76%
MessengerPeople 92% 102% 91% 100% 95% 176%
Bridge from consolidated to proforma Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. 2020 2021 2022
Consolidated Net sales 3,350 3,682 3,938 5,207 8,023 16,177 27,722
Inteliquent* 1,209 1,222 1,263 969 4,970 4,664 0
MessageMedia* 313 350 377 135 1,137 1,176 0
Pathwire* 238 257 280 222 868 997 0
Other acquisitions** 101 14 13 6 4,629 133 0
Total proforma Net sales 5,211 5,526 5,871 6,539 19,627 23,148 27,722
Consolidated Gross profit 820 869 896 1,348 2,183 3,933 8,816
Inteliquent 593 596 594 455 2,381 2,238 0
MessageMedia 202 221 232 84 691 738 0
Pathwire 190 200 215 164 679 770 0
Other acquisitions* 34 13 12 7 1,228 66 0
Total proforma Gross profit 1,840 1,899 1,948 2,057 7,162 7,744 8,816
Consolidated Adj EBITDA 269 284 298 471 990 1,322 3,124
Inteliquent* - - - 242 - - -
MessageMedia* - - - 42 - - -
Pathwire* - - - 76 - - -
Other acquisitions** - - - 0 - - -
Total proforma Adj EBITDA - - - 831 - - -
Proforma Adjusted Opex - - - 1,225 - - -
Growth rates (SEK)
Net sales - - - - - 18% 20%
Gross profit - - - - - 8% 14%
Growth rates in local currency
Net sales - - - - - 23% 8%
Gross profit - - - - - 13% 1%
Proforma gross margin 35% 34% 33% 31% 36% 33% 32%
*Earnings before being consolidated into Sinch "Consolidated", e.g. for Inteliquent, Q421 includes less than 100% of that calendar quarter
**Chatlayer before 1 April 2020, ACL before 1 September 2020, SDI before 1 November 2020, Wavy before 1 February 2021, MessengerPeople from 1 November 2021
Sinch Investor Relations
investors@sinch.com
mailto:investors@sinch.com

Disclaimer

Sinch AB (publ) published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 08:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 28 422 M 2 722 M 2 722 M
Net income 2022 -4 658 M -446 M -446 M
Net Debt 2022 9 636 M 923 M 923 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38 249 M 3 663 M 3 663 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 3 576
Free-Float 66,8%
Income Statement Evolution
