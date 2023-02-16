Advanced search
    SINCH   SE0016101844

SINCH AB

(SINCH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:43:47 2023-02-16 am EST
39.74 SEK   -12.88%
03:19aSinch : Financial Document
PU
03:19aSinch : Financial Document
PU
03:19aSinch : Financial Document
PU
Sinch : Financial Document

02/16/2023 | 03:19am EST
Q4 2022

Investor Presentation

16 February 2023

Johan Hedberg, Interim CEO

Roshan Saldanha, CFO

Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations

SEK 27.7bn

net sales in the past 12 months

SEK 8.8bn

gross profit in the past 12 months

SEK 3.1bn

Adj. EBITDA in the past 12 months

60+

countries with local presence

a global leader in cloud communications

and mobile customer engagement

Scalable cloud communications platform for messaging, voice, email and video

$

Profitable since our

foundation in 2008

More than 600 billion

engagements per year

>60% growth CAGR since IPO in 2015

Over 150,000 customers

Serving 8 of the 10 largest U.S. tech companies

Three priorities

  1. Cost control
  2. Cash flow
  3. Growth

Delivering on our cost reduction program

1,600

1,400

Adjusted Opex, SEKm

1,434 1,460 1,456

1,336

Half of the targeted SEK 300m

gross savings have now been

realized

Adjusted Opex in constant currency

1,200

1,000

800

600

583

877

205

586 597

643 658 690

is 12% lower in Q4 than in Q2

-

One-time items reduce costs

by around 60 MSEK in Q4

-

In constant currencies excl.

one-time items, Adj Opex is

400

200

0

586

597

672

753

791

802

766

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2021

2022

Organic

Acquisitions

8% lower in Q4 vs Q2

Continued delivery of cost

reduction plan to safeguard growth

investments

Adjusted Opex = Gross profit - Adjusted EBITDA

4

Lower expected restructuring charges

Adj Opex, Q2 2022, SEKm

1,600

1,434

1,400

1,200

643

1,000

800

600

400791

200

0

Q2

2022

Organic Acquisitions

Voice, Email and SMB maintain strong margins and are out of scope

Targeting a 10% cost reduction in Messaging and central functions (reported as segment "Other")

Targeting SEK 300 million (10%) in gross savings through

  • Reduced non-personnel expenses
  • Fewer consultants
  • Accelerated platform integrations
  • Employee reductions

Around 150 redundancies

Total restructuring charges now estimated to SEK 80 million (previously 120m)

Adjusted Opex = Gross profit - Adjusted EBITDA

5

Disclaimer

Sinch AB (publ) published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 08:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
