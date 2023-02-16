Sinch : Financial Document
Q4 2022
Investor Presentation
16 February 2023
Johan Hedberg, Interim CEO
Roshan Saldanha, CFO
Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
SEK 27.7bn
net sales in the past 12 months
SEK 8.8bn
gross profit in the past 12 months
SEK 3.1bn
Adj. EBITDA in the past 12 months
60+
countries with local presence
a global leader in cloud communications
and mobile customer engagement
Scalable cloud communications platform for messaging, voice, email and video
$
Profitable since our
foundation in 2008
More than 600 billion
engagements per year
>60% growth CAGR since IPO in 2015
Over 150,000 customers
Serving 8 of the 10 largest U.S. tech companies
Cost control
Cash flow
Growth
Delivering on our cost reduction program
Adjusted Opex, SEKm
1,434 1,460 1,456
1,336
• Half of the targeted SEK 300m
gross savings have now been
realized
• Adjusted Opex in constant currency
is 12% lower in Q4 than in Q2
-
One-time items reduce costs
by around 60 MSEK in Q4
-
In constant currencies excl.
one-time items, Adj Opex is
586
597
672
753
791
802
766
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2021
2022
Organic
Acquisitions
8% lower in Q4 vs Q2
• Continued delivery of cost
reduction plan to safeguard growth
investments
Adjusted Opex = Gross profit - Adjusted EBITDA
4
Lower expected restructuring charges
Adj Opex, Q2 2022, SEKm
1,600
1,434
1,400
1,200
643
1,000
800
600
400
791
200
0
Q2
2022
Organic Acquisitions
Voice, Email and SMB maintain strong margins and are out of scope
Targeting a 10% cost reduction in Messaging and central functions (reported as segment "Other")
Targeting SEK 300 million (10%) in gross savings through
Reduced non-personnel expenses
Fewer consultants
Accelerated platform integrations
Employee reductions
Around 150 redundancies
Total restructuring charges now estimated to SEK 80 million (previously 120m)
Adjusted Opex = Gross profit - Adjusted EBITDA
5
Sales 2022
28 422 M
2 722 M
2 722 M
Net income 2022
-4 658 M
-446 M
-446 M
Net Debt 2022
9 636 M
923 M
923 M
P/E ratio 2022
-8,07x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
38 249 M
3 663 M
3 663 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,68x
EV / Sales 2023
1,45x
Nbr of Employees
3 576
Free-Float
66,8%
