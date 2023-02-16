Sinch : Financial Document

Net sales increased by 41 percent to SEK 7,361m (5,207).
Gross profit increased by 79 percent to SEK 2,416m (1,348).
EBITDA rose by 140 percent to SEK 791m (330).
Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 104 percent to SEK 960m (471).
The loss after tax for the quarter was SEK -226m (453).
Basic earnings per share were SEK -0.27 (0.60) and diluted earnings per share were SEK -0.27 (0.59).
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 973m (472).
January-December 2022
Net sales increased by 71 percent to SEK 27,722m (16,177).
Gross profit increased by 124 percent to SEK 8,810m (3,933).
EBITDA rose by 234 percent to SEK 2,774m (831).
Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 136 percent to SEK 3,124m (1,322).
Profit was reduced by a non-cash impairment of goodwill of SEK -5,097m and Sinch is reporting a loss after tax for the year of SEK -4,943m (908).
Basic earnings per share were SEK -6.03 (1.29) and diluted earnings per share were SEK -5.95 (1.26).
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 2,508m (329).
"As we sum up the year, we see marked improvements in both cost control and cash flow"
- Johan Hedberg, President and Chief Executive Officer (interim)
Significant events during the quarter
On 14 October, Sinch announced that Sean O'Neal had been appointed as the new President of Business Unit SMB and that Brett Scorza had been appointed as the new President of Business Unit Voice. The reorganization of Business Unit Applications to focus the company's investments on Conversational Messaging was also announced at that time.
Also on 14 October, Sinch provided further details about the previously communicated cost reduction program. The program is to achieve total gross savings of at least SEK 300m on an annual basis by means of reduced consultancy costs, lowered non- personnel related expenses and reductions in force. About 150 people will be affected by the workforce reduction. See page 7 for more information.
Sinch informed the market of a goodwill impairment of SEK 5,000m on 20 October and announced preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022.
On 3 November, Business Unit SMB launched an Early Access Program to the MessageMedia product, which has been integrated withBigCommerce, a leading open ecommerce platform.
Sinch announced on 18 November that Josh Odom would become the new President of Business Unit Developer & Email effective 1 January 2023.
Other significant events earlier in the year
Sinch announced on 3 February that the company will be organized into business units: Enterprise & Messaging, Voice, Developer & Email, Applications and SMB. Sinch's management team was expanded at that time.
The board of directors decided on 10 February to execute a non-cash issue of 25,500,000 shares to the sellers of Pathwire.
The board decided in Q2 to execute the previously communicated issue of 10,803,010 new shares to the sellers of MessageMedia and the second non-cash issue of 25,500,000 shares to the sellers of Pathwire.
Sinch announced on 11 July that reassessment of reserves for accrued traffic costs would reduce Q2 results by SEK 162m.
Oscar Werner stepped down from his role as CEO on 20 July and Sinch co-founder Johan Hedberg was appointed interim CEO.
Sinch launched a cost reduction program on 21 July in conjunction with the Q2 report.
On 29 September, Sinch informed the market that Neqst D2 and Johan Hedberg, interim CEO, had together acquired SoftBank's stake of about 5 percent of equity in Sinch.
Important events after the end of the year
12 January 2023, credit facilities of SEK 6,500m and USD 110m were extended by one year. New maturity is February 2026.
Jonas Lindeborg has chosen to leave his role as Sinch's CTO. His duties will be distributed to other executives.
Adjusted EBITDA is reported to clarify performance in underlying operations. See Note 2.
YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022
Comments from the CEO
Focus gives results
2022 has been an eventful year with major changes in the external macro environment and in our own business.
When I took over as CEO last summer, we opted to focus on three areas in a clear order of priority. We have since them worked determinedly to tighten our cost control, improve our cash flow and sharpen our focus on profitable growth. As we sum up the year, we see marked improvements in both cost control and cash flow but it will take longer to improve the organic growth rate.
The cost reduction program we announced in July has had a clear and positive impact on financial performance in the fourth quarter. The program has produced results faster than we initially estimated and about half of the expected gross savings of SEK 300 million has now been realized. In fixed currencies, we have reduced our total cost base by 12 percent since Q2 2022, corresponding to an underlying cost reduction of 8 percent excluding non-recurring effects in the last quarter of the year. It is encouraging to see how the business can produce quantifiable results so swiftly when guided by clear and unambiguous goals. With these efficiency improvements, we are creating scope for forward- looking investments in initiatives focused on promoting both profit and growth.
Alongside the efforts with our cost reduction program, we have increased our focus on cash flow. After the major acquisitions in late 2021, we have a more expansive and stable business, but our exposure to a number of large customers can still create some volatility between isolated quarters. If we sum up the full year, we successfully converted a full 60 percent of Adjusted EBITDA to cash flow (after investments, changes in working capital, tax and interest payments).
Growth in the fourth quarter was lower than in the third quarter and we are now seeing the effect of macroeconomic headwinds in our voice and messaging business. The seasonal increase in messaging volumes in the fourth quarter was not as definitive as we have seen in previous years and overall transaction volumes in the messaging segment declined slightly. Some customers with large voice and messaging volumes are now prioritizing profitability ahead of growth, which makes them more price-sensitive. Our email and our small business product set, saw good growth and our gross margin has improved in the Email segment following a successful switch to a new cloud infrastructure supplier.
YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022
Looking ahead in 2023, the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain. We will continue prioritizing profitability and cash flow and do not expect any immediate improvement in the growth rate. At the same time, our cost reduction program is now creating scope for forward-looking investments. The main point here is to realize the synergies we identified in connection with the large acquisitions in 2021 - to drive cross-sales between product areas and create a more cohesive product offering that is attractive to software developers. We have more than 150,000 customers, but most of them still use only one product or communication channel.
With an industry-leading product offering and improved profitability, we are in prime position to benefit from the opportunities that arise in a rapidly changing market.
Stockholm, 16 February 2023
Johan Hedberg
President and Chief Executive Officer (interim)
Sinch overview
For a list and definitions of financial and operational measurements, please refer to page 33.
Q4
Q4
Sinch Group, SEKm
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
7,361
5,207
27,722
16,177
Gross profit
2,416
1,348
8,810
3,933
Gross margin
33%
26%
32%
24%
EBITDA
791
330
2,774
831
EBITDA margin
11%
6%
10%
5%
Adjusted EBITDA1
960
471
3,124
1,322
Adjusted EBITDA margin
13%
9%
11%
8%
Adjusted EBITDA/gross profit
40%
35%
35%
34%
EBIT
66
-12
-4,703
158
EBIT margin
1%
-0%
-17%
1%
Adjusted EBIT1
919
393
2,731
1,161
Adjusted EBIT margin
12%
8%
10%
7%
Profit or loss for the period
-226
453
-4,943
908
Cash flow from (-used in) operating activities
973
472
2,508
329
Net debt (+) / Net cash (-)
9,162
10,658
9,162
10,658
Net debt/pro forma Adjusted EBITDA R12M, multiple2
2.7
2.9
2.7
2.9
Equity ratio
60%
60%
60%
60%
Adjusted EBITDA/share, SEK
1.13
0.61
3.76
1.84
Diluted earnings per share for the period, SEK
-0.27
0.59
-5.95
1.26
Average number of employees
3,533
2,425
3,565
1,937
Average number of employees including consultants
4,239
2,989
4,287
2,364
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT are reported to clarify performance in underlying operations. See Note 2.
Adjusted EBITDA R12M is measured on a pro forma basis, includes contributions from acquired entities during the past 12 months and both net debt and Adjusted EBITDA are measured excluding IFRS 16-related lease liabilities.
Adjusted EBITDA per share3,4, R12M (SEK)
Sinch has a financial target decided by the board to grow Adjusted EBITDA per share by at least 20 percent per year. Adjusted EBITDA is an Alternative Performance Measure (APM) aimed at clarifying performance in underlying operations. The chart above shows the development of this APM over time.
Adjusted EBITDA per share as of September 2022 has been updated.
YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022
Quarterly summary
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT are reported below to clarify performance in underlying operations. See Note 2 for more information.
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Net sales, SEKm
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
Messaging
-
3,302
3,640
3,884
4,540
4,392
4,318
4,698
4,817
Voice
-
48
42
53
339
1,400
1,485
1,624
1,625
Email
-
-
-
-
81
330
358
400
422
SMB
-
-
-
-
247
427
454
474
497
Total
2,999
3,350
3,682
3,938
5,207
6,550
6,615
7,196
7,361
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Gross profit, SEKm
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
Messaging
-
808
848
875
975
896
715
1,004
1,001
Voice
-
12
21
21
162
681
685
767
781
Email
-
-
-
-
64
246
260
292
320
SMB
-
-
-
-
147
273
277
299
314
Total
796
820
869
896
1,348
2,096
1,937
2,361
2,416
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Gross margin
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
Messaging
-
24%
23%
23%
21%
20%
17%
21%
21%
Voice
-
25%
50%
39%
48%
49%
46%
47%
48%
Email
-
-
-
-
79%
74%
73%
73%
76%
SMB
-
-
-
-
59%
64%
61%
63%
63%
Total
27%
24%
24%
23%
26%
32%
29%
33%
33%
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
EBITDA, SEKm
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
Messaging
-
305
317
311
434
250
86
306
311
Voice
-
-6
-10
-6
45
335
312
378
375
Email
-
-
-
-
36
116
122
141
168
SMB
-
-
-
-
70
126
112
122
130
Other
-
-106
-155
-148
-255
-178
-103
-140
-194
EBITDA, total
179
192
152
157
330
648
528
808
791
EBITDA margin
6%
6%
4%
4%
6%
10%
8%
11%
11%
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Adjusted EBITDA, SEKm
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
Messaging
-
348
382
388
448
267
55
326
366
Voice
-
-6
-10
-6
52
343
318
389
382
Email
-
-
-
-
36
126
131
155
169
SMB
-
-
-
-
65
137
125
148
156
Other
-
-73
-89
-83
-130
-112
-127
-117
-113
Adjusted EBITDA, total
378
269
284
298
471
761
503
901
960
Adjusted EBITDA margin
13%
8%
8%
8%
9%
12%
8%
13%
13%
Adjusted EBITDA/gross profit
48%
33%
33%
33%
35%
36%
26%
38%
40%
Adjusted EBITDA/share, SEK
0.60
0.41
0.41
0.39
0.61
0.96
0.61
1.071
1.13
The number of dilutive warrants has been updated and Adjusted EBITDA/share, SEK Q3 2022 has consequently been changed to 1.07 instead of the 1.04 reported in the Q3 report.
YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
EBITDA adjustments, SEKm (Note 2)
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
Acquisition costs
-33
-17
-24
-24
-101
-42
1
-5
1
Restructuring costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-18
-44
Adjusted earnout
-27
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Integration costs
-75
-31
-75
-59
-66
-59
-66
-61
-67
Costs of share-based incentive
-33
-29
-18
-45
-15
-17
-27
-42
-38
programs
Operational foreign exchange
-19
0
-15
-14
29
5
117
37
-25
gains/losses
Other adjustments
-11
-1
-
-
11
-
-
-3
2
Total EBITDA adjustments
-199
-76
-132
-142
-141
-113
25
-93
-169
Amortization of acquisition-related
-66
-70
-75
-103
-264
-441
-464
-497
-587
assets
Impairment of goodwill1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-5,000
-97
Total EBIT adjustments
-265
-146
-207
-245
-405
-553
-439
-5,590
-853
Impairment charges accounted for in USD/EUR in Q3 2022 have been converted at the exchange rate in effect on 31 December 2022.
YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022
