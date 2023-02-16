Advanced search
    SINCH   SE0016101844

SINCH AB

(SINCH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:43:54 2023-02-16 am EST
39.72 SEK   -12.91%
03:19aSinch : Financial Document
03:19aSinch : Financial Document
03:19aSinch : Financial Document
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sinch : Financial Document

02/16/2023 | 03:19am EST
Q4

Year-end report January - December 2022

October-December 2022

  • Net sales increased by 41 percent to SEK 7,361m (5,207).
  • Gross profit increased by 79 percent to SEK 2,416m (1,348).
  • EBITDA rose by 140 percent to SEK 791m (330).
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 104 percent to SEK 960m (471).
  • The loss after tax for the quarter was SEK -226m (453).
  • Basic earnings per share were SEK -0.27 (0.60) and diluted earnings per share were SEK -0.27 (0.59).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 973m (472).

January-December 2022

  • Net sales increased by 71 percent to SEK 27,722m (16,177).
  • Gross profit increased by 124 percent to SEK 8,810m (3,933).
  • EBITDA rose by 234 percent to SEK 2,774m (831).
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 136 percent to SEK 3,124m (1,322).
  • Profit was reduced by a non-cash impairment of goodwill of SEK -5,097m and Sinch is reporting a loss after tax for the year of SEK -4,943m (908).
  • Basic earnings per share were SEK -6.03 (1.29) and diluted earnings per share were SEK -5.95 (1.26).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 2,508m (329).

"As we sum up the year, we see marked improvements in both cost control and cash flow"

- Johan Hedberg, President and Chief Executive Officer (interim)

Significant events during the quarter

  • On 14 October, Sinch announced that Sean O'Neal had been appointed as the new President of Business Unit SMB and that Brett Scorza had been appointed as the new President of Business Unit Voice. The reorganization of Business Unit Applications to focus the company's investments on Conversational Messaging was also announced at that time.
  • Also on 14 October, Sinch provided further details about the previously communicated cost reduction program. The program is to achieve total gross savings of at least SEK 300m on an annual basis by means of reduced consultancy costs, lowered non- personnel related expenses and reductions in force. About 150 people will be affected by the workforce reduction. See page 7 for more information.
  • Sinch informed the market of a goodwill impairment of SEK 5,000m on 20 October and announced preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022.
  • On 3 November, Business Unit SMB launched an Early Access Program to the MessageMedia product, which has been integrated with BigCommerce, a leading open ecommerce platform.
  • Sinch announced on 18 November that Josh Odom would become the new President of Business Unit Developer & Email effective 1 January 2023.

Other significant events earlier in the year

  • Sinch announced on 3 February that the company will be organized into business units: Enterprise & Messaging, Voice, Developer & Email, Applications and SMB. Sinch's management team was expanded at that time.
  • The board of directors decided on 10 February to execute a non-cash issue of 25,500,000 shares to the sellers of Pathwire.
  • The board decided in Q2 to execute the previously communicated issue of 10,803,010 new shares to the sellers of MessageMedia and the second non-cash issue of 25,500,000 shares to the sellers of Pathwire.
  • Sinch announced on 11 July that reassessment of reserves for accrued traffic costs would reduce Q2 results by SEK 162m.
  • Oscar Werner stepped down from his role as CEO on 20 July and Sinch co-founder Johan Hedberg was appointed interim CEO.
  • Sinch launched a cost reduction program on 21 July in conjunction with the Q2 report.
  • On 29 September, Sinch informed the market that Neqst D2 and Johan Hedberg, interim CEO, had together acquired SoftBank's stake of about 5 percent of equity in Sinch.

Important events after the end of the year

  • 12 January 2023, credit facilities of SEK 6,500m and USD 110m were extended by one year. New maturity is February 2026.
  • Jonas Lindeborg has chosen to leave his role as Sinch's CTO. His duties will be distributed to other executives.

1) Adjusted EBITDA is reported to clarify performance in underlying operations. See Note 2.

YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022

Page 1 of 36

Comments from the CEO

Focus gives results

2022 has been an eventful year with major changes in the external macro environment and in our own business.

When I took over as CEO last summer, we opted to focus on three areas in a clear order of priority. We have since them worked determinedly to tighten our cost control, improve our cash flow and sharpen our focus on profitable growth. As we sum up the year, we see marked improvements in both cost control and cash flow but it will take longer to improve the organic growth rate.

The cost reduction program we announced in July has had a clear and positive impact on financial performance in the fourth quarter. The program has produced results faster than we initially estimated and about half of the expected gross savings of SEK 300 million has now been realized. In fixed currencies, we have reduced our total cost base by 12 percent since Q2 2022, corresponding to an underlying cost reduction of 8 percent excluding non-recurring effects in the last quarter of the year. It is encouraging to see how the business can produce quantifiable results so swiftly when guided by clear and unambiguous goals. With these efficiency improvements, we are creating scope for forward- looking investments in initiatives focused on promoting both profit and growth.

Alongside the efforts with our cost reduction program, we have increased our focus on cash flow. After the major acquisitions in late 2021, we have a more expansive and stable business, but our exposure to a number of large customers can still create some volatility between isolated quarters. If we sum up the full year, we successfully converted a full 60 percent of Adjusted EBITDA to cash flow (after investments, changes in working capital, tax and interest payments).

Growth in the fourth quarter was lower than in the third quarter and we are now seeing the effect of macroeconomic headwinds in our voice and messaging business. The seasonal increase in messaging volumes in the fourth quarter was not as definitive as we have seen in previous years and overall transaction volumes in the messaging segment declined slightly. Some customers with large voice and messaging volumes are now prioritizing profitability ahead of growth, which makes them more price-sensitive. Our email and our small business product set, saw good growth and our gross margin has improved in the Email segment following a successful switch to a new cloud infrastructure supplier.

YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022

Looking ahead in 2023, the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain. We will continue prioritizing profitability and cash flow and do not expect any immediate improvement in the growth rate. At the same time, our cost reduction program is now creating scope for forward-looking investments. The main point here is to realize the synergies we identified in connection with the large acquisitions in 2021 - to drive cross-sales between product areas and create a more cohesive product offering that is attractive to software developers. We have more than 150,000 customers, but most of them still use only one product or communication channel.

With an industry-leading product offering and improved profitability, we are in prime position to benefit from the opportunities that arise in a rapidly changing market.

Stockholm, 16 February 2023

Johan Hedberg

President and Chief Executive Officer (interim)

Page 2 of 36

Sinch overview

For a list and definitions of financial and operational measurements, please refer to page 33.

Q4

Q4

Sinch Group, SEKm

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net sales

7,361

5,207

27,722

16,177

Gross profit

2,416

1,348

8,810

3,933

Gross margin

33%

26%

32%

24%

EBITDA

791

330

2,774

831

EBITDA margin

11%

6%

10%

5%

Adjusted EBITDA1

960

471

3,124

1,322

Adjusted EBITDA margin

13%

9%

11%

8%

Adjusted EBITDA/gross profit

40%

35%

35%

34%

EBIT

66

-12

-4,703

158

EBIT margin

1%

-0%

-17%

1%

Adjusted EBIT1

919

393

2,731

1,161

Adjusted EBIT margin

12%

8%

10%

7%

Profit or loss for the period

-226

453

-4,943

908

Cash flow from (-used in) operating activities

973

472

2,508

329

Net debt (+) / Net cash (-)

9,162

10,658

9,162

10,658

Net debt/pro forma Adjusted EBITDA R12M, multiple2

2.7

2.9

2.7

2.9

Equity ratio

60%

60%

60%

60%

Adjusted EBITDA/share, SEK

1.13

0.61

3.76

1.84

Diluted earnings per share for the period, SEK

-0.27

0.59

-5.95

1.26

Average number of employees

3,533

2,425

3,565

1,937

Average number of employees including consultants

4,239

2,989

4,287

2,364

  1. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT are reported to clarify performance in underlying operations. See Note 2.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA R12M is measured on a pro forma basis, includes contributions from acquired entities during the past 12 months and both net debt and Adjusted EBITDA are measured excluding IFRS 16-related lease liabilities. See page 7 for comments.

Adjusted EBITDA per share3,4, R12M (SEK)

  1. Sinch has a financial target decided by the board to grow Adjusted EBITDA per share by at least 20 percent per year. Adjusted EBITDA is an Alternative Performance Measure (APM) aimed at clarifying performance in underlying operations. The chart above shows the development of this APM over time.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA per share as of September 2022 has been updated. See also page 4.

YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022

Page 3 of 36

Quarterly summary

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT are reported below to clarify performance in underlying operations. See Note 2 for more information.

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Net sales, SEKm

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

Messaging

-

3,302

3,640

3,884

4,540

4,392

4,318

4,698

4,817

Voice

-

48

42

53

339

1,400

1,485

1,624

1,625

Email

-

-

-

-

81

330

358

400

422

SMB

-

-

-

-

247

427

454

474

497

Total

2,999

3,350

3,682

3,938

5,207

6,550

6,615

7,196

7,361

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Gross profit, SEKm

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

Messaging

-

808

848

875

975

896

715

1,004

1,001

Voice

-

12

21

21

162

681

685

767

781

Email

-

-

-

-

64

246

260

292

320

SMB

-

-

-

-

147

273

277

299

314

Total

796

820

869

896

1,348

2,096

1,937

2,361

2,416

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Gross margin

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

Messaging

-

24%

23%

23%

21%

20%

17%

21%

21%

Voice

-

25%

50%

39%

48%

49%

46%

47%

48%

Email

-

-

-

-

79%

74%

73%

73%

76%

SMB

-

-

-

-

59%

64%

61%

63%

63%

Total

27%

24%

24%

23%

26%

32%

29%

33%

33%

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

EBITDA, SEKm

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

Messaging

-

305

317

311

434

250

86

306

311

Voice

-

-6

-10

-6

45

335

312

378

375

Email

-

-

-

-

36

116

122

141

168

SMB

-

-

-

-

70

126

112

122

130

Other

-

-106

-155

-148

-255

-178

-103

-140

-194

EBITDA, total

179

192

152

157

330

648

528

808

791

EBITDA margin

6%

6%

4%

4%

6%

10%

8%

11%

11%

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Adjusted EBITDA, SEKm

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

Messaging

-

348

382

388

448

267

55

326

366

Voice

-

-6

-10

-6

52

343

318

389

382

Email

-

-

-

-

36

126

131

155

169

SMB

-

-

-

-

65

137

125

148

156

Other

-

-73

-89

-83

-130

-112

-127

-117

-113

Adjusted EBITDA, total

378

269

284

298

471

761

503

901

960

Adjusted EBITDA margin

13%

8%

8%

8%

9%

12%

8%

13%

13%

Adjusted EBITDA/gross profit

48%

33%

33%

33%

35%

36%

26%

38%

40%

Adjusted EBITDA/share, SEK

0.60

0.41

0.41

0.39

0.61

0.96

0.61

1.071

1.13

  1. The number of dilutive warrants has been updated and Adjusted EBITDA/share, SEK Q3 2022 has consequently been changed to 1.07 instead of the 1.04 reported in the Q3 report.

YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022

Page 4 of 36

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

EBITDA adjustments, SEKm (Note 2)

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

Acquisition costs

-33

-17

-24

-24

-101

-42

1

-5

1

Restructuring costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-18

-44

Adjusted earnout

-27

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Integration costs

-75

-31

-75

-59

-66

-59

-66

-61

-67

Costs of share-based incentive

-33

-29

-18

-45

-15

-17

-27

-42

-38

programs

Operational foreign exchange

-19

0

-15

-14

29

5

117

37

-25

gains/losses

Other adjustments

-11

-1

-

-

11

-

-

-3

2

Total EBITDA adjustments

-199

-76

-132

-142

-141

-113

25

-93

-169

Amortization of acquisition-related

-66

-70

-75

-103

-264

-441

-464

-497

-587

assets

Impairment of goodwill1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-5,000

-97

Total EBIT adjustments

-265

-146

-207

-245

-405

-553

-439

-5,590

-853

1) Impairment charges accounted for in USD/EUR in Q3 2022 have been converted at the exchange rate in effect on 31 December 2022.

YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022

Page 5 of 36

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sinch AB (publ) published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 08:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 28 422 M 2 722 M 2 722 M
Net income 2022 -4 658 M -446 M -446 M
Net Debt 2022 9 636 M 923 M 923 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38 249 M 3 663 M 3 663 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 3 576
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart SINCH AB
Duration : Period :
Sinch AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCH AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 45,61 SEK
Average target price 56,86 SEK
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Christer Hedberg President & Chief Executive Officer
Roshan Saldanha Chief Financial Officer
Erik Olof Fröberg Director
Jonas Lindeborg Chief Technology Officer
Anders Olin COO, President-Enterprise & Messaging
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCH AB19.30%3 663
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.29.04%168 430
CLOUDFLARE, INC.60.14%22 571
DYNATRACE, INC.15.67%12 825
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.55%7 292
NUTANIX, INC.12.74%6 758