Sinch : Financial Document

Q4 Year-end report January - December 2022 October-December 2022 Net sales increased by 41 percent to SEK 7,361m (5,207).

Gross profit increased by 79 percent to SEK 2,416m (1,348).

EBITDA rose by 140 percent to SEK 791m (330).

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by 104 percent to SEK 960m (471).

increased by 104 percent to SEK 960m (471). The loss after tax for the quarter was SEK -226m (453).

-226m (453). Basic earnings per share were SEK -0.27 (0.60) and diluted earnings per share were SEK -0.27 (0.59).

-0.27 (0.60) and diluted earnings per share were SEK -0.27 (0.59). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 973m (472). January-December 2022 Net sales increased by 71 percent to SEK 27,722m (16,177).

Gross profit increased by 124 percent to SEK 8,810m (3,933).

EBITDA rose by 234 percent to SEK 2,774m (831).

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by 136 percent to SEK 3,124m (1,322).

increased by 136 percent to SEK 3,124m (1,322). Profit was reduced by a non-cash impairment of goodwill of SEK -5,097m and Sinch is reporting a loss after tax for the year of SEK -4,943m (908).

non-cash impairment of goodwill of SEK -5,097m and Sinch is reporting a loss after tax for the year of SEK -4,943m (908). Basic earnings per share were SEK -6.03 (1.29) and diluted earnings per share were SEK -5.95 (1.26).

-6.03 (1.29) and diluted earnings per share were SEK -5.95 (1.26). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 2,508m (329). "As we sum up the year, we see marked improvements in both cost control and cash flow" - Johan Hedberg, President and Chief Executive Officer (interim) Significant events during the quarter On 14 October, Sinch announced that Sean O'Neal had been appointed as the new President of Business Unit SMB and that Brett Scorza had been appointed as the new President of Business Unit Voice. The reorganization of Business Unit Applications to focus the company's investments on Conversational Messaging was also announced at that time.

Also on 14 October, Sinch provided further details about the previously communicated cost reduction program. The program is to achieve total gross savings of at least SEK 300m on an annual basis by means of reduced consultancy costs, lowered non- personnel related expenses and reductions in force. About 150 people will be affected by the workforce reduction. See page 7 for more information.

Sinch informed the market of a goodwill impairment of SEK 5,000m on 20 October and announced preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022.

On 3 November, Business Unit SMB launched an Early Access Program to the MessageMedia product, which has been integrated with BigCommerce, a leading open ecommerce platform.

BigCommerce, a leading open ecommerce platform. Sinch announced on 18 November that Josh Odom would become the new President of Business Unit Developer & Email effective 1 January 2023. Other significant events earlier in the year Sinch announced on 3 February that the company will be organized into business units: Enterprise & Messaging, Voice, Developer & Email, Applications and SMB. Sinch's management team was expanded at that time.

The board of directors decided on 10 February to execute a non-cash issue of 25,500,000 shares to the sellers of Pathwire.

non-cash issue of 25,500,000 shares to the sellers of Pathwire. The board decided in Q2 to execute the previously communicated issue of 10,803,010 new shares to the sellers of MessageMedia and the second non-cash issue of 25,500,000 shares to the sellers of Pathwire.

non-cash issue of 25,500,000 shares to the sellers of Pathwire. Sinch announced on 11 July that reassessment of reserves for accrued traffic costs would reduce Q2 results by SEK 162m.

Oscar Werner stepped down from his role as CEO on 20 July and Sinch co-founder Johan Hedberg was appointed interim CEO.

co-founder Johan Hedberg was appointed interim CEO. Sinch launched a cost reduction program on 21 July in conjunction with the Q2 report.

On 29 September, Sinch informed the market that Neqst D2 and Johan Hedberg, interim CEO, had together acquired SoftBank's stake of about 5 percent of equity in Sinch. Important events after the end of the year 12 January 2023, credit facilities of SEK 6,500m and USD 110m were extended by one year. New maturity is February 2026.

Jonas Lindeborg has chosen to leave his role as Sinch's CTO. His duties will be distributed to other executives. 1) Adjusted EBITDA is reported to clarify performance in underlying operations. See Note 2. YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022 Page 1 of 36 Comments from the CEO Focus gives results 2022 has been an eventful year with major changes in the external macro environment and in our own business. When I took over as CEO last summer, we opted to focus on three areas in a clear order of priority. We have since them worked determinedly to tighten our cost control, improve our cash flow and sharpen our focus on profitable growth. As we sum up the year, we see marked improvements in both cost control and cash flow but it will take longer to improve the organic growth rate. The cost reduction program we announced in July has had a clear and positive impact on financial performance in the fourth quarter. The program has produced results faster than we initially estimated and about half of the expected gross savings of SEK 300 million has now been realized. In fixed currencies, we have reduced our total cost base by 12 percent since Q2 2022, corresponding to an underlying cost reduction of 8 percent excluding non-recurring effects in the last quarter of the year. It is encouraging to see how the business can produce quantifiable results so swiftly when guided by clear and unambiguous goals. With these efficiency improvements, we are creating scope for forward- looking investments in initiatives focused on promoting both profit and growth. Alongside the efforts with our cost reduction program, we have increased our focus on cash flow. After the major acquisitions in late 2021, we have a more expansive and stable business, but our exposure to a number of large customers can still create some volatility between isolated quarters. If we sum up the full year, we successfully converted a full 60 percent of Adjusted EBITDA to cash flow (after investments, changes in working capital, tax and interest payments). Growth in the fourth quarter was lower than in the third quarter and we are now seeing the effect of macroeconomic headwinds in our voice and messaging business. The seasonal increase in messaging volumes in the fourth quarter was not as definitive as we have seen in previous years and overall transaction volumes in the messaging segment declined slightly. Some customers with large voice and messaging volumes are now prioritizing profitability ahead of growth, which makes them more price-sensitive. Our email and our small business product set, saw good growth and our gross margin has improved in the Email segment following a successful switch to a new cloud infrastructure supplier. YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022 Looking ahead in 2023, the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain. We will continue prioritizing profitability and cash flow and do not expect any immediate improvement in the growth rate. At the same time, our cost reduction program is now creating scope for forward-looking investments. The main point here is to realize the synergies we identified in connection with the large acquisitions in 2021 - to drive cross-sales between product areas and create a more cohesive product offering that is attractive to software developers. We have more than 150,000 customers, but most of them still use only one product or communication channel. With an industry-leading product offering and improved profitability, we are in prime position to benefit from the opportunities that arise in a rapidly changing market. Stockholm, 16 February 2023 Johan Hedberg President and Chief Executive Officer (interim) Page 2 of 36 Sinch overview For a list and definitions of financial and operational measurements, please refer to page 33. Q4 Q4 Sinch Group, SEKm 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales 7,361 5,207 27,722 16,177 Gross profit 2,416 1,348 8,810 3,933 Gross margin 33% 26% 32% 24% EBITDA 791 330 2,774 831 EBITDA margin 11% 6% 10% 5% Adjusted EBITDA1 960 471 3,124 1,322 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13% 9% 11% 8% Adjusted EBITDA/gross profit 40% 35% 35% 34% EBIT 66 -12 -4,703 158 EBIT margin 1% -0% -17% 1% Adjusted EBIT1 919 393 2,731 1,161 Adjusted EBIT margin 12% 8% 10% 7% Profit or loss for the period -226 453 -4,943 908 Cash flow from (-used in) operating activities 973 472 2,508 329 Net debt (+) / Net cash (-) 9,162 10,658 9,162 10,658 Net debt/pro forma Adjusted EBITDA R12M, multiple2 2.7 2.9 2.7 2.9 Equity ratio 60% 60% 60% 60% Adjusted EBITDA/share, SEK 1.13 0.61 3.76 1.84 Diluted earnings per share for the period, SEK -0.27 0.59 -5.95 1.26 Average number of employees 3,533 2,425 3,565 1,937 Average number of employees including consultants 4,239 2,989 4,287 2,364 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT are reported to clarify performance in underlying operations. See Note 2. Adjusted EBITDA R12M is measured on a pro forma basis, includes contributions from acquired entities during the past 12 months and both net debt and Adjusted EBITDA are measured excluding IFRS 16-related lease liabilities. See page 7 for comments. Adjusted EBITDA per share3,4, R12M (SEK) Sinch has a financial target decided by the board to grow Adjusted EBITDA per share by at least 20 percent per year. Adjusted EBITDA is an Alternative Performance Measure (APM) aimed at clarifying performance in underlying operations. The chart above shows the development of this APM over time. Adjusted EBITDA per share as of September 2022 has been updated. See also page 4. YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022 Page 3 of 36 Quarterly summary Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT are reported below to clarify performance in underlying operations. See Note 2 for more information. Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Net sales, SEKm 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 Messaging - 3,302 3,640 3,884 4,540 4,392 4,318 4,698 4,817 Voice - 48 42 53 339 1,400 1,485 1,624 1,625 Email - - - - 81 330 358 400 422 SMB - - - - 247 427 454 474 497 Total 2,999 3,350 3,682 3,938 5,207 6,550 6,615 7,196 7,361 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Gross profit, SEKm 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 Messaging - 808 848 875 975 896 715 1,004 1,001 Voice - 12 21 21 162 681 685 767 781 Email - - - - 64 246 260 292 320 SMB - - - - 147 273 277 299 314 Total 796 820 869 896 1,348 2,096 1,937 2,361 2,416 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Gross margin 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 Messaging - 24% 23% 23% 21% 20% 17% 21% 21% Voice - 25% 50% 39% 48% 49% 46% 47% 48% Email - - - - 79% 74% 73% 73% 76% SMB - - - - 59% 64% 61% 63% 63% Total 27% 24% 24% 23% 26% 32% 29% 33% 33% Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 EBITDA, SEKm 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 Messaging - 305 317 311 434 250 86 306 311 Voice - -6 -10 -6 45 335 312 378 375 Email - - - - 36 116 122 141 168 SMB - - - - 70 126 112 122 130 Other - -106 -155 -148 -255 -178 -103 -140 -194 EBITDA, total 179 192 152 157 330 648 528 808 791 EBITDA margin 6% 6% 4% 4% 6% 10% 8% 11% 11% Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Adjusted EBITDA, SEKm 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 Messaging - 348 382 388 448 267 55 326 366 Voice - -6 -10 -6 52 343 318 389 382 Email - - - - 36 126 131 155 169 SMB - - - - 65 137 125 148 156 Other - -73 -89 -83 -130 -112 -127 -117 -113 Adjusted EBITDA, total 378 269 284 298 471 761 503 901 960 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13% 8% 8% 8% 9% 12% 8% 13% 13% Adjusted EBITDA/gross profit 48% 33% 33% 33% 35% 36% 26% 38% 40% Adjusted EBITDA/share, SEK 0.60 0.41 0.41 0.39 0.61 0.96 0.61 1.071 1.13 The number of dilutive warrants has been updated and Adjusted EBITDA/share, SEK Q3 2022 has consequently been changed to 1.07 instead of the 1.04 reported in the Q3 report. YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022 Page 4 of 36 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 EBITDA adjustments, SEKm (Note 2) 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 Acquisition costs -33 -17 -24 -24 -101 -42 1 -5 1 Restructuring costs - - - - - - - -18 -44 Adjusted earnout -27 - - - - - - - - Integration costs -75 -31 -75 -59 -66 -59 -66 -61 -67 Costs of share-based incentive -33 -29 -18 -45 -15 -17 -27 -42 -38 programs Operational foreign exchange -19 0 -15 -14 29 5 117 37 -25 gains/losses Other adjustments -11 -1 - - 11 - - -3 2 Total EBITDA adjustments -199 -76 -132 -142 -141 -113 25 -93 -169 Amortization of acquisition-related -66 -70 -75 -103 -264 -441 -464 -497 -587 assets Impairment of goodwill1 - - - - - - - -5,000 -97 Total EBIT adjustments -265 -146 -207 -245 -405 -553 -439 -5,590 -853 1) Impairment charges accounted for in USD/EUR in Q3 2022 have been converted at the exchange rate in effect on 31 December 2022. 