Why invest

Global market

Sinch is a leading provider in the vast and expansive global market for cloud communications services (CPaaS) which is fueled by digitalization and businesses' increasing focus on customer experiences. We enable businesses to interact with their customers in ways that are efficient, immediate, personalized and appreciated.

Differentiated offer

More than 150,000 businesses leverage Sinch APIs and software applications to communicate with their custom- ers. We service many of the world's largest and most demanding enterprises and deliver more than 800 billion mobile messages, voice calls and emails each year.

Profitable growth

Sinch has been profitable since we were founded in 2008. We are actively driving the consolidation of our industry and look to grow both organically and through acquisi- tions. We have active owners and an inclusive company culture with the common goal of having a leading position in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA per share1), RTM

SEK 5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023