Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Sinch AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SINCH   SE0016101844

SINCH AB

(SINCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:30:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
26.68 SEK   -5.51%
11:33aSinch announces Operator Connect for Partners
GL
11:33aSinch announces Operator Connect for Partners
GL
03/21Sinch Named Adobe Digital Experience Technology Partner of the Year—Customer Journeys
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sinch announces Operator Connect for Partners

03/24/2023 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chicago, USA and Stockholm, Sweden – March 24, 2023 – Sinch, which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced a new private label offering for partners and service providers to provide Microsoft Teams voice calling. This offering is available through Sinch’s new program called Operator Connect for Partners, designed for communication service providers, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. 

Sinch has a long-standing relationship with communication service providers enabling voice services over its U.S. voice network — the largest tier 1 network in the United States with a 99.999% uptime track record — supported 24x7 by its voice experts. The new Operator Connect for Partners program offers service providers the opportunity to expand their service offering, enhance call quality, increase collaboration, and improve the customer experience for their clients. 

Last year, Sinch was named an Operator Connect partner allowing businesses to bring their voice services into Microsoft Teams through Operator Connect, enabling calls to anyone, anywhere, over the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN). By owning and operating the largest independent voice network, Sinch delivers best-in-class voice quality and value. Key differentiators versus competitors include a low-cost structure, an easy-to-use self-service portal, and designation as one of a select few emergency services providers through Teams. 

Participating partners can leverage the Sinch network and number coverage to take advantage of a turnkey, highly automated solution with a partner management portal, branded customer administration portal, and low-touch order management, as well as efficient service and support.   

“We’re proud of this achievement to expand our working relationship with our partners by offering Operator Connect for Partners,” said Nick Reifschneider, Sinch vice president of product. “With this latest Microsoft Teams solution, we’re helping service providers add value to their clients while relying on our existing and reliable infrastructure. Through Operator Connect, Teams can become an organization's primary phone system, reducing costs, and streamlining infrastructure through cloud communications — ultimately extending our highly reliable call delivery to enterprises who demand Microsoft Teams for today’s evolving remote and hybrid work environments.”

For further information, please contact:

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Jeff Hasen
Vice President, Communications
E-mail: jeff.hasen@sinch.com 

Jan Ritter
Director of Marketing, Sinch Voice
E-mail: jan.ritter@sinch.com  

About Sinch

Sinch powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud. More than 150,000 businesses – including many of the world’s largest tech companies – rely on Sinch and its global super network, which is the most secure and reliable network for messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com. Learn more at sinch.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about SINCH AB
11:33aSinch announces Operator Connect for Partners
GL
11:33aSinch announces Operator Connect for Partners
GL
03/21Sinch Named Adobe Digital Experience Technology Partner of the Year—Customer Jour..
AQ
03/09Sinch accelerates integration and announces changes to Leadership Team
GL
03/09Sinch accelerates integration and announces changes to Leadership Team
GL
03/09Sinch Announces Changes to Leadership Team
CI
02/23New Research : Majority of Businesses Consider Email Programs Vital to their Success &mdas..
AQ
02/21Sinch Contact Pro Solution Now an SAP Endorsed App Available on SAP® Store
AQ
02/21Sinch Contact Pro Solution Now an SAP Endorsed App Available on SAP(R) Store
CI
02/20Deutsche Börse to Replace Linde with Commerzbank on DAX Index
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 28 422 M 2 771 M 2 771 M
Net income 2022 -4 658 M -454 M -454 M
Net Debt 2022 9 667 M 942 M 942 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 674 M 2 308 M 2 308 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 565
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart SINCH AB
Duration : Period :
Sinch AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCH AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 28,23 SEK
Average target price 54,71 SEK
Spread / Average Target 93,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Christer Hedberg President & Chief Executive Officer
Roshan Saldanha Chief Financial Officer
Erik Olof Fröberg Director
Jonas Lindeborg Chief Technology Officer
Cristina David Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCH AB-26.16%2 308
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.41.37%187 440
CLOUDFLARE, INC.28.69%19 218
DYNATRACE, INC.2.90%11 392
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-20.79%5 868
NUTANIX, INC.-3.84%5 764
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer