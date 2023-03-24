Sinch announces Operator Connect for Partners

Chicago, USA and Stockholm, Sweden – March 24, 2023 – Sinch, which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced a new private label offering for partners and service providers to provide Microsoft Teams voice calling. This offering is available through Sinch’s new program called Operator Connect for Partners, designed for communication service providers, managed service providers, and value-added resellers.

Sinch has a long-standing relationship with communication service providers enabling voice services over its U.S. voice network — the largest tier 1 network in the United States with a 99.999% uptime track record — supported 24x7 by its voice experts. The new Operator Connect for Partners program offers service providers the opportunity to expand their service offering, enhance call quality, increase collaboration, and improve the customer experience for their clients.

Last year, Sinch was named an Operator Connect partner allowing businesses to bring their voice services into Microsoft Teams through Operator Connect , enabling calls to anyone, anywhere, over the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN). By owning and operating the largest independent voice network, Sinch delivers best-in-class voice quality and value. Key differentiators versus competitors include a low-cost structure, an easy-to-use self-service portal, and designation as one of a select few emergency services providers through Teams.

Participating partners can leverage the Sinch network and number coverage to take advantage of a turnkey, highly automated solution with a partner management portal, branded customer administration portal, and low-touch order management, as well as efficient service and support.

“We’re proud of this achievement to expand our working relationship with our partners by offering Operator Connect for Partners,” said Nick Reifschneider, Sinch vice president of product. “With this latest Microsoft Teams solution, we’re helping service providers add value to their clients while relying on our existing and reliable infrastructure. Through Operator Connect, Teams can become an organization's primary phone system, reducing costs, and streamlining infrastructure through cloud communications — ultimately extending our highly reliable call delivery to enterprises who demand Microsoft Teams for today’s evolving remote and hybrid work environments.”

