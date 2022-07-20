Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Sinch AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SINCH   SE0016101844

SINCH AB

(SINCH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-07-20 am EDT
24.29 SEK   +9.39%
01:31pSinch initiates search for new CEO
GL
01:30pSinch initiates search for new CEO
AQ
07/19SINCH : Financial Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sinch initiates search for new CEO

07/20/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stockholm, Sweden – July 20, 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announced that Sinch CEO Oscar Werner steps down from his position, effective as of today’s date. The board of directors has appointed Johan Hedberg as interim CEO and will now initiate the search for a new CEO. Johan Hedberg is one of the company’s founders and was CEO from 2010 to 2018.  

Over the past few years, Sinch has combined organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a leading position in the global market for cloud communications and customer engagement. The company has broadened its product offering and increased revenues by 7x since 2018.

In light of a changing market environment with weaker macroeconomic sentiment, and with an increased focus on integration, consolidation and cost efficiency, the board has agreed with Oscar Werner that the company, at this stage, needs a new CEO. As a result, the board has decided to initiate the recruitment of a new CEO.

Johan Hedberg assumes the role of interim CEO, effective immediately, and will work closely with the board and management to safeguard financial performance and improve profitability during the recruitment of a new CEO. Following the implementation of Sinch’s new operating model, which was announced on February 3, 2022, Sinch is organized into five business units with full profit and loss responsibility.

“I want to thank Oscar for four years of strong commitment and hard work during which Sinch has transformed from a regional contender to a global leader in its field. With Johan Hedberg as interim CEO, I’m confident that we can deliver on our strategic priorities, improve cost control and secure continued, profitable growth”, comments Erik Fröberg, chairman of the board of directors.

Oscar Werner will serve the board and CEO as Strategic Advisor during the notice period.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

Sinch AB (publ) is required to publish this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for publication by the contact person above on July 20, 2022, at 19:30 CEST.

Attachment


All news about SINCH AB
01:31pSinch initiates search for new CEO
GL
01:30pSinch initiates search for new CEO
AQ
07/19SINCH : Financial Document
PU
07/19Sinch publishes updated historical segment reporting after implementation of new operat..
AQ
07/13Sinch report reveals consumers want better ways to get real-time financial services and..
GL
07/13Sinch report reveals consumers want better ways to get real-time financial services and..
AQ
07/12TRANSCRIPT : Sinch AB - Special Call
CI
07/12SINCH : Financial Document
PU
07/12Sinch invites to new conference call
AQ
07/11Reassessment of historical Cost of Goods Sold to affect Sinch's Q2 2022 profit by SEK 1..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 28 727 M 2 810 M 2 810 M
Net income 2022 354 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
Net Debt 2022 8 774 M 858 M 858 M
P/E ratio 2022 48,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 599 M 1 817 M 1 819 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 3 437
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart SINCH AB
Duration : Period :
Sinch AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCH AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 22,21 SEK
Average target price 96,60 SEK
Spread / Average Target 335%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar Werner Chief Executive Officer
Anders Olin President & Chief Operating Officer
Roshan Saldanha Chief Financial Officer
Erik Olof Fröberg Chairman
Jonas Lindeborg Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCH AB-80.71%1 819
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-31.61%172 941
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-62.33%16 162
DYNATRACE, INC.-38.86%10 600
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-29.17%7 525
QUALYS, INC.-7.04%4 954