Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Sinch AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SINCH   SE0016101844

SINCH AB

(SINCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/30 03:37:33 am
174.7 SEK   +5.30%
03:12aWELCOME PATHWIRE : The world's leading email delivery platform is joining Sinch
PU
03:06aSINCH : Sweden's Sinch buys email delivery platform Pathwire in $1.9 bln deal
RE
03:02aSINCH : Financial Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Welcome Pathwire: The world's leading email delivery platform is joining Sinch

09/30/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today is a pivotal and very exciting day in the Sinch story - and for all of our customers. We're thrilled to announce that we will be acquiring Pathwire, the world's leading provider of email APIs and marketing solutions!

Since our foundation in 2008, our mission has been constant: to help our customers, all around the world, to get closer to and engage their customers. When we started, we did that through SMS. We still do - but we've also added an arsenal of other great tools. Now we're proud to offer voice and video services, authentication, an industry-leading Conversation API, and so much more.

In short, we know what it takes to deliver top-notch communications solutions to the best businesses in the world. We know, because that's what we do - each and every day.

But there has been one piece of that communications puzzle which we've been missing: email. More than 4 billion people use email each day. And that number is on the rise, for good reason - email is one of the most popular and convenient channels for businesses and customers alike. Whether it's used for transactional communication, marketing, customer service, or logistics, email is quite simply an essential part of any modern business' communications strategy.

So for us, as we build the world's best CPaaS platform, it was a natural next step to add that missing piece - and we found a perfect fit in Pathwire, a platform as loved by developers as it is by marketers.

Pathwire's story is much like ours. The company started small with a simple mission and laser focus, and over the past ten years, it has become an international powerhouse, leading in its industry.

Today the company boasts an incredible portfolio of well-loved brands and products, including Mailgun, Mailjet, and Email on Acid. Mailgun, with its 20+ APIs, SDKs, and plugins, is a must-have for developers implementing email, with 99.99% uptime and onboarding that takes less than a minute. Meanwhile Mailjet is one of the most advanced drag-and-drop email builders on the market, making it easy for marketers to get started and scale. Pathwire's 100,000+ paying customers include the likes of Microsoft, Wikipedia, Dell, the NHL, and American Express.

We know that doing email right is hard. That's why we knew we had to work with the very best. We want to offer the same great quality, scalability, support, and global reach with email that we do with all of our other products. And that's why we chose Pathwire.

We both strive to bring businesses and their customers closer together through simple, engaging communication. Together, we're excited to offer our customers an unbeatable full-stack of communications solutions - so you can expand your reach and boost your engagement like never before. The deal will take a little while to close of course, but we're eager to talk with you about all the exciting new possibilities that are coming...get in touch!

Read the full press release here.

Welcome, Pathwire, to the Sinch family - along with 350+ new Sinchers. #WeAreSinch!

Disclaimer

Sinch AB (publ) published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINCH AB
03:12aWELCOME PATHWIRE : The world's leading email delivery platform is joining Sinch
PU
03:06aSINCH : Sweden's Sinch buys email delivery platform Pathwire in $1.9 bln deal
RE
03:02aSINCH : Financial Document
PU
02:48aSINCH : Sweden's Sinch buys email delivery platform Pathwire in $1.9 bln deal
RE
02:40aSINCH : completes a directed new share issue of approximately 40 million shares raising ap..
AQ
02:35aSINCH : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Sinch AB (publ)
AQ
02:30aSINCH : acquires Pathwire, the leading email delivery platform, and intends to carry out a..
AQ
09/28SINCH : How an RCS solution can help operators counter the threat of OTT players
PU
09/27SINCH : The fight on phishing – why it's time to use multi-factor authentication
PU
09/27SINCH : Why track customers when you can engage them instead?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 567 M 1 768 M 1 768 M
Net income 2021 538 M 61,1 M 61,1 M
Net Debt 2021 6 782 M 770 M 770 M
P/E ratio 2021 217x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 121 B 13 729 M 13 692 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,18x
EV / Sales 2022 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 716
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart SINCH AB
Duration : Period :
Sinch AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCH AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 165,90 SEK
Average target price 210,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar Werner Chief Executive Officer
Anders Olin President & Chief Operating Officer
Roshan Saldanha Chief Financial Officer
Erik Olof Fröberg Chairman
Jonas Lindeborg Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCH AB23.81%13 729
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.22.36%264 820
CLOUDFLARE, INC.47.84%35 098
DYNATRACE, INC.62.10%19 940
ANAPLAN, INC.-15.37%8 889
NUTANIX, INC.18.45%8 087