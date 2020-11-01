Log in
Sinch AB (publ): Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q3 2020 quarterly report

11/01/2020 | 02:00pm EST

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB will publish its Q3 2020 quarterly report on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 07:30 AM CET. You are invited to participate in a conference call at 14:00 AM CET on the same day. Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report and review the results.

Time for publication of the interim report
Tuesday November 3, 2020, at 07:30 AM CET

Time for conference call and web presentation
Tuesday November 3, 2020, at 14:00 AM CET

Dial-in numbers and access code
Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Sweden:               +46 8 566 426 51
UK:                        +44 33 3300 0804
US:                        +1 631 913 1422

Access code:       345 565 62#

Web presentation and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast

The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.com after publication.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile:        +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail:         thomas.heath@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

 

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 6 966 M 784 M 784 M
Net income 2020 343 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
Net Debt 2020 144 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 143x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 50 868 M 5 723 M 5 725 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,32x
EV / Sales 2021 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 615
Free-Float 64,8%
Technical analysis trends SINCH AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 928,33 SEK
Last Close Price 848,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oscar Werner Chief Executive Officer
Anders Olin President & Chief Operating Officer
Erik Olof Fröberg Chairman
Roshan Saldanha Chief Financial Officer
Jonas Lindeborg Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINCH AB (PUBL)195.99%5 723
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.42.81%211 366
CLOUDFLARE, INC.204.63%15 889
DYNATRACE, INC.39.57%9 961
ANAPLAN, INC.5.63%7 736
NUTANIX, INC.-22.14%5 016
