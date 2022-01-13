Log in
    SBGI   US8292261091

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
Significant Emergency Information Research Study Released

01/13/2022 | 07:32am EST
Over half of American consumers want features of a NextGen Broadcast Emergency Information service.

Research confirms crucial role of broadcast media and potential demand in mobile environment.

New consumer-facing research from the NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance (NVISA), sponsored by Sinclair Broadcast Group’s subsidiary, ONE Media 3.0, offers the first insight into which features American consumers want most in a NextGen Broadcast-enabled emergency information service.

Surveyed consumers selected features of a new advanced emergency information app that would motivate them to use it. Significantly, those features are already built into the NextGen Broadcast rollout.

Important findings confirm that targeted emergency information is highly desirable:

  • Almost two-thirds of American consumers want “the ability to receive geo-targeted alerts.”
  • Over half chose “the ability to select only the alerts they want to receive.”
  • Over half of Americans also chose “the ability to opt into a constantly updated stream of emergency information.”
  • Almost half of consumers want “a system that keeps working when their Internet goes down.”
  • More than a third want “a system that keeps working when their cellular phone service goes down.”

The costs of such targeted services were not seen as a deterrent. When asked how much more they would be willing to pay for their next mobile phone purchase so it could do an outstanding job delivering critical information in an emergency, almost two thirds of American consumers said they would pay an extra $5, and almost half said they would pay an extra $10.

The study confirmed that local TV broadcasters are a crucial resource for communities during emergencies. TV news is unique because it is the only information resource that consumers rate highly as both a "first stop,” the first place American consumers turn to after hearing of a local threat, and also as an ongoing source of emergency information.

The study also documented business growth potential for broadcasters and app developers in the mobile environment that NextGen Broadcast will enable.

For the full study of the dozen primary findings, download “The Case for an ATSC 3.0 Advanced Emergency Information Service” on either of the following websites:

NVISA - https://www.nvisa.org/documents
ONE Media 3.0 - https://www.atsc3advocate.com/downloads

About NVISA

The NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance is an international industry consortium committed to accelerating the development and practical implementation of innovative approaches to advanced information services - including emergency communications - in NextGen broadcast and Over-The-Top systems.

Our vision is for the industry to provide video services providers with strong value through innovation and collaboration on advanced information services, including Emergency Alert System compliance, value-added Advanced Emergency Information services, accessibility requirements embodied in the Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act and specialized services for first responders and the public.

For more information visit: https://www.nvisa.org/about

About ONE Media 3.0, LLC

ONE Media 3.0, headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD, was established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. with a vision to build and globally deploy the Next Generation Broadcast Platform, enabling broadcasters to be competitive across all platforms in delivering enhanced video and data services. For more information about ONE Media 3.0, see www.onemediallc.com.

About Sinclair

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.


