  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBGI   US8292261091

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:27 2023-01-03 pm EST
15.36 USD   -1.00%
02:01pSinclair Announces Company Promotions
BU
09:45aSinclair, CAST.ERA, SK Telecom and Hyundai Mobis Show Live, In-Vehicle NextGen Broadcast Automotive Services
BU
2022Sinclair to Showcase Live Infotainment Service for Connected Vehicles
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinclair Announces Company Promotions

01/03/2023 | 02:01pm EST
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leader in local news and sports, today announced several promotions across the company.

The following promotions are effective immediately:

Harvey Arnold from VP, Engineering to SVP, Engineering
Jamie Dembeck from VP, Human Resources to SVP, Human Resources
Jim Joly from VP, Digital Sales Operations to SVP, Digital Sales
Steve Zenker from VP, Investor Relations to SVP, Investor Relations

Pamela Brown from Investments Controller to VP, Investments Controller
Brian Hunt from AVP, National and CTV Sales to VP, National and CTV Sales
Mike Reed from AVP, Corporate Development to VP, Corporate Development
Andrew Schnell from AVP, Corporate Development to VP, Corporate Strategy and Development

Ernie Ensign from Senior Director, Advanced Technology to AVP, News Technology and Operations
Walid El Hamri from Senior Director, Information Technology to AVP, Media Systems Engineering
Prentis Laird from Regional Director, Engineering to AVP, Engineering
Michael Palmer from Senior Director, Advanced Technology to AVP, Media Management
Krista Richardson from Accounting Director to AVP, Accounting
Melissa Medina Yim from Senior Director, Human Resources to AVP, Human Resources

“We are excited to announce these well-deserved promotions and to recognize each person’s contributions,” said Chris Ripley, President & CEO of Sinclair. “As an employer of choice, recognizing and rewarding our employees is critical as we continue to evolve and transform.”

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: General


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 835 M - -
Net income 2022 2 643 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 537 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,42x
Yield 2022 6,45%
Capitalization 1 083 M 1 083 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 59,5%
