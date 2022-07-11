Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBGI   US8292261091

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:26 2022-07-11 pm EDT
20.94 USD   -0.50%
12:53pSinclair Announces Finance Organization Promotions
BU
08:56aSinclair Broadcast Group Names Joni Rippen Vice President/General Manager of KHGI and KFXL in Lincoln, Nebraska
BU
06/30Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 28 National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinclair Announces Finance Organization Promotions

07/11/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leader in local news and sports, announced the following promotions within the company’s finance organization:

  • Daniel Gallagher to VP, Operations Controller from Operations Controller
  • Derek Nance to VP, Corporate Controller from Corporate Controller
  • Sheila Holland to AVP/Digital Controller from Digital Controller
  • Chris Hummel to AVP/Shared Services Controller from Senior Regional Controller
  • Chad Kornke to AVP/Assistant Treasurer from Assistant Treasurer
  • Billie-Jo McIntire to AVP, Investor Relations from Director, Investor Relations

Commenting on the announcement, Lucy Rutishauser, Sinclair’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer said, “We are excited to announce these well-deserved promotions. Each person has contributed in valuable ways including navigating complex accounting treatments, contributing to successful refinancings, executing business process improvements, and onboarding important digital business use cases. We congratulate the team members on their new roles and look forward to their contributions as we continue to evolve and innovate across the company.”

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 896 M - -
Net income 2022 2 742 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,55x
Yield 2022 4,75%
Capitalization 1 478 M 1 478 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 21,04 $
Average target price 31,29 $
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy A. Rutishauser Treasurer
David Deniston Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kralec Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-20.39%1 478
COMCAST CORPORATION-20.60%179 021
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-38.11%174 607
VIACOMCBS INC.-15.31%16 711
FORMULA ONE GROUP-3.46%14 051
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.96%12 222