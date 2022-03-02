Sinclair Announces Promotions

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leader in local news and sports, announced the following promotions.

Sinclair Broadcast Group

Del Parks to President of Technology from EVP/Chief Technology Officer

Mike Kralec to SVP, Chief Technology Officer from VP, Technical Operations and Deputy Chief Technology Officer

Jason Smith to Head of New Media Enterprises from VP, Chief of Staff to President of Broadcast

Skip Flenniken to VP, GM of Technology Business Development from AVP, Business Development

Sinclair Television Group

Kevin Cotlove to EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Social from SVP, Chief Digital Officer

Amit Mathur to SVP, Chief Digital Officer from SVP, Product Engineering

Don Roberts to SVP, TV Sports Engineering and Production Systems from VP, TV Sports Engineering and Production Systems

“We are thrilled to recognize these individuals, especially Del Parks who recently celebrated 50 years with the Company and was key in building not only our broadcast operations but Sinclair, as we grew from one television station in Baltimore to one of the largest 500 companies in the country and an industry leader,” said Chris Ripley, President & CEO of Sinclair. “We congratulate all these individuals on their new roles and look forward to their contributions as we continue to evolve and innovate.”

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

