  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBGI   US8292261091

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:52:01 2023-05-24 pm EDT
15.98 USD   -3.27%
03:47pSinclair Broadcast Group Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:31pSinclair Approves Holding Company Reorganization
BU
02:31pSinclair Wins 23 RTDNA Regional Edward. R. Murrow Awards
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sinclair Approves Holding Company Reorganization

05/24/2023 | 03:31pm EDT
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that, at a special meeting held today, its stockholders approved the previously announced reorganization, in the form of a share exchange, in which a new holding company, Sinclair, Inc. (“New Sinclair”), will become the publicly-traded parent of the Company and its subsidiaries (the “Reorganization”). The Reorganization is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

In the Reorganization, each outstanding share of the Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock will be exchanged automatically on a one-for-one basis for a share of Class A common stock and Class B common stock, respectively, of New Sinclair. New Sinclair’s Class A common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select stock market under the ticker symbol “SBGI” just as the Company’s Class A common stock does today. The rights and benefits of the holders of shares of New Sinclair’s common stock, including voting rights, will be the same as the rights and benefits of the holders of shares of the Company’s common stock in all material respects.

The Reorganization is not expected to result in a change in the directors, executive officers, management or business of the public company, or to impact the timing of the declaration and payment of our regular quarterly dividends. The Reorganization is not expected to result in gain or loss to the Company’s stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

A tabulation of the votes on the Reorganization will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: Financial


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 141 M - -
Net income 2023 96,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 638 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,81x
Yield 2023 6,11%
Capitalization 1 041 M 1 041 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 7 900
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 16,52 $
Average target price 20,96 $
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy A. Rutishauser Treasurer
David Deniston Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kralec Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.6.51%1 041
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)5.69%164 129
FORMULA ONE GROUP17.78%16 325
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-11.61%9 812
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-28.44%9 149
ITV PLC-0.82%3 722
