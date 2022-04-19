Sinclair Broadcast : Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV on Five Leading Local Television Stations in Omaha

April 19, 2022
BROADCASTERS LAUNCH NEXTGEN TV ON FIVE LEADING LOCAL TELEVISION STATIONS IN OMAHA
KETV, KMTV-TV, WOWT, KPTM, and KXVO Begin Broadcasting with RevolutionaryNew Technology
OMAHA, NE - April 19, 2022 - Five of Omaha's leading local television stations today began broadcasting with NextGen TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. Today's launch includes KETV (ABC), KMTV-TV (CBS), WOWT (NBC), KPTM (FOX), and KXVO (TBD).
Read more…Omaha - NextGen TV Launch - Final
Disclaimer
SBG - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 18:13:06 UTC.