Sinclair Broadcast : Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV on Five Leading Local Television Stations in Omaha

April 19, 2022

BROADCASTERS LAUNCH NEXTGEN TV ON FIVE LEADING LOCAL TELEVISION STATIONS IN OMAHA

KETV, KMTV-TV, WOWT, KPTM, and KXVO Begin Broadcasting with RevolutionaryNew Technology



OMAHA, NE - April 19, 2022 - Five of Omaha's leading local television stations today began broadcasting with NextGen TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. Today's launch includes KETV (ABC), KMTV-TV (CBS), WOWT (NBC), KPTM (FOX), and KXVO (TBD).

Read more…Omaha - NextGen TV Launch - Final