Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBGI   US8292261091

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/19 02:43:14 pm EDT
24.43 USD   +3.39%
02:14pSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV on Five Leading Local Television Stations in Omaha
PU
09:28aRosenblatt Starts Sinclair Broadcast Group at Neutral With $21 Price Target
MT
09:09aSinclair Broadcast Group Demonstrates Enhanced Elements of NextGen Broadcast at NAB Show
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinclair Broadcast : Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV on Five Leading Local Television Stations in Omaha

04/19/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 19, 2022

BROADCASTERS LAUNCH NEXTGEN TV ON FIVE LEADING LOCAL TELEVISION STATIONS IN OMAHA

KETV, KMTV-TV, WOWT, KPTM, and KXVO Begin Broadcasting with RevolutionaryNew Technology


OMAHA, NE - April 19, 2022 - Five of Omaha's leading local television stations today began broadcasting with NextGen TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. Today's launch includes KETV (ABC), KMTV-TV (CBS), WOWT (NBC), KPTM (FOX), and KXVO (TBD).

Read more…Omaha - NextGen TV Launch - Final

Disclaimer

SBG - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 18:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
02:14pSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV on Five Leading Local Television Stati..
PU
09:28aRosenblatt Starts Sinclair Broadcast Group at Neutral With $21 Price Target
MT
09:09aSinclair Broadcast Group Demonstrates Enhanced Elements of NextGen Broadcast at NAB Sho..
BU
04/18Sinclair Broadcast Group and ONE Media 3.0 Executives to Speak at NAB Show, Las Vegas
BU
04/14Sinclair Broadcast, Charter Communications Reach Distribution Agreement
MT
04/14Sinclair Broadcast Group and Charter Communications Reach Broad Distribution Agreement
BU
04/14Sinclair Broadcast Group and Charter Communications Reach Broad Distribution Agreement
CI
04/14Sinclair Broadcast Group, USSI Global to Offer Commercial Datacasting Service
MT
04/14Sinclair Broadcast Group and USSI Global Announce Groundbreaking Datacasting Pilot
BU
04/14Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and USSI Global Announces That They Will Partner to Offe..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 552 M - -
Net income 2022 -114 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 939 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -25,4x
Yield 2022 3,81%
Capitalization 1 702 M 1 702 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 23,63 $
Average target price 31,71 $
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy A. Rutishauser Treasurer
David Deniston Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kralec Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-10.59%1 702
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-15.77%232 622
COMCAST CORPORATION-6.89%212 427
VIACOMCBS INC.19.18%23 438
FORMULA ONE GROUP7.76%15 662
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-12.59%14 801