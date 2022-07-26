Log in
    SBGI   US8292261091

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
22.57 USD   -0.40%
09:12aSinclair Broadcast Group Names Stephen Clare Vice President, Finance
BU
07/25Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Diana Wilkin Vice President/General Manager of KOKH/FOX and KOCB/CW in Oklahoma City
BU
07/18SINCLAIR TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON AUGUST 3, 2022 AT 7 : 30 a.m. (Eastern Time)
BU
Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Stephen Clare Vice President, Finance

07/26/2022 | 09:12am EDT
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced Stephen Clare has been named Vice President, Finance. Clare will have oversight of the company’s Financial Planning and Analysis as well as Business Development departments and will report directly to the Chief Financial Officer. He joins Sinclair from Audacy, where he was VP of Finance.

In making the announcement, Lucy Rutishauser, Sinclair’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer said, “Steve has a long history of excellence and financial expertise, particularly in the media space. We are thrilled Steve is returning to Sinclair where he worked earlier in his career.”

Previously, Clare held several executive financial leadership roles at Media General and LIN Media where he was VP of Finance and previously, Director of Financial Planning and Analysis. He has served as an M&A Consultant and spent eight years at Sinclair where he was the company’s Assistant Controller of Operations and Assistant Controller of Radio.

Said Clare, “I am excited to return to the television industry, where I have spent most of my career, coming full circle and bringing my finance experience back to Sinclair, one of the top media companies. I look forward to working and reuniting with the Sinclair team.”

Clare holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. Active in the community, Clare regularly volunteers with Mobile Loaves & Fishes/Community First!, an organization that works to end homelessness in Texas.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 896 M - -
Net income 2022 2 742 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,59x
Yield 2022 4,43%
Capitalization 1 585 M 1 585 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 60,1%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy A. Rutishauser Treasurer
David Deniston Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kralec Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-14.60%1 585
COMCAST CORPORATION-15.62%190 266
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-33.70%187 048
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-16.04%16 581
FORMULA ONE GROUP0.25%14 578
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-22.52%13 133