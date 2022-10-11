Sinclair Broadcast Group, ONE Media 3.0, and Bally Sports Executives to Speak at NAB Show, New York

Sessions Will Focus on Latest ATSC 3.0 NextGen Broadcast Developments and Applications, Network Security, Data and Revenue

Executives from Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) ONE Media 3.0 and Bally Sports will be participating in the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show New York. Members of the company’s leadership team are scheduled to present in panel discussions during the show.

Executives include:

Chris Ripley, President and CEO

Rob Weisbord, COO and President of Broadcast

Mark Aitken, SVP of Advanced Technology, Sinclair Broadcast Group/President, ONE Media 3.0

Mike Kralec, SVP, Chief Technology Officer

John McClure, VP, Chief Information Security Officer

Matt Blanock, VP, Marketing and Creative Services, Bally Sports

The Sinclair/ONE Media leadership team will participate in the following NAB Show events:

Visit https://nabshow.com/ny2022/ for information on credentials needed to attend the sessions.

