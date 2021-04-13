Log in
Sinclair Broadcast Group : Flagship Station WBFF-TV Celebrates 50th Anniversary

04/13/2021 | 11:34am EDT
WBFF-TV Celebrates 50 Years of Broadcasting, Airing Special Programming Throughout the Week

Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) (‘the Company’) is celebrating 50 years of broadcasting for its flagship, Baltimore-based station, WBFF-FOX45.

The celebration began on Sunday, April 11, when the station aired “Ahoy: The Captain Chesapeake Story”, a 30-minute commemorative special documentary. The documentary offers a look at the history of WBFF, which originally hosted one of the most successful Baltimore children’s television series. The documentary is available to watch on the link: https://foxbaltimore.com/news/local/wbff-is-turning-50. In addition, the station will be producing special segments throughout the week to further commemorate the occasion.

“What began with one television station has evolved into 186 broadcast stations across the United States. Sinclair’s WBFF is the station that started it all,” said Chris Ripley, President and CEO at Sinclair Broadcast Group. “This anniversary is a major milestone for us, and the success of WBFF serves as a model for television markets nationally. WBFF embodies the incredible reach and power of local news.”

First purchased by Julian Sinclair Smith, WBFF’s on-air debut occurred on April 11, 1971, WBFF originally featured children’s programming with the call letters standing for "Baltimore's Finest Features.” Then, in 1991, WBFF introduced a 10 p.m. nightly newscast, its first step into local news broadcasting. Since its inception, WBFF-TV’s newscasts have received numerous prestigious awards for their intense focus on local Baltimore communities.

Our relentless reporting on matters of public concern is the foundation of our journalistic mission. Asking questions, digging deeper, holding officials accountable and being a voice for the voiceless members of our community are at the core of what we do. One notable example of this is Project Baltimore, WBFF’s acclaimed investigative team that has repeatedly uncovered corruption and wrongdoing within the city’s local government. Our community commitment extends beyond our local news. For more than 10 years, the station has hosted “B’More Healthy Expo,” one of the largest community events in town drawing an audience of more than 30,000 people each year.

“We share this historic milestone with the community that has championed, partnered with and watched us for the past 50 years and whose support has made us a leading voice in local news,” said Billy Robbins, General Manager of WBFF. “We thank you for your loyalty, and we look forward to continuing to serve and represent the voices and stories of Baltimore for another 50 years.”

Learn more about WBFF and the 50th Anniversary special here.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 186 television stations in 87 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information, which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.


