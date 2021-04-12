Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.    SBGI

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinclair Broadcast Group :'s Ring of Honor Reaches 500th Episode with Special Fan-Picked Programming

04/12/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In its Tenth Year On-Air, Ring of Honor Reaches its 500th Episode Featuring the “Best On The Planet” Wrestling, New and Old.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) (‘the Company’) today announced that Ring of Honor (ROH), the Company’s professional wrestling promotion, will be airing special programming alongside its 500th episode this Thursday, April 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Viewers can watch the special on Sinclair stations and Bally Sports regional networks, as well as on the free “Best On The Planet” channel, Ring of Honor’s 24/7 streaming platform, available on STIRR.

To kick off the 500th episode, Ring of Honor will air ten of the greatest matches from the show’s history, airing between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The match lineup includes the very first Ring of Honor TV main event with World’s Greatest Tag Team vs. Kings of Wrestling; Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Briscoe vs. Matt Hardy; Steel Cage Warfare: Ring of Honor vs. S.C.U.M.; The Young Bucks vs. reDRagon vs. The Kingdom in a Street Fight; as well as matches featuring AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Cody.

Starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, Episode 500 will premiere and feature two new marquee matches: Ring of Honor Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham will fight against fellow Foundation member, “The Franchise” Jay Lethal, followed by a match between brothers Jay and Mark Briscoe. Picked by Ring of Honor viewers themselves via social media (through the #ChooseYourHonor Facebook group), these are the two dream matches fans have been waiting for.

“It’s an incredible, rare honor for a program to reach 500 episodes, and this truly demonstrates the years of dedication and talent we have put into the show,” said Ring of Honor COO, Joe Koff. “It’s been amazing how Sinclair transformed Ring of Honor into what it is today, and we cannot wait for viewers to tune in this Thursday to watch their favorite match classics, as well as new ones they’ve long been wanting to see.”

In addition to the scheduled airings, on April 15, Ring of Honor will host an Episode 500 watch party at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Zoom exclusively for HonorClub members, and a pre-show on the Ring of Honor YouTube channel at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Fans can also catch the Episode 500 special aired again in its entirety at 10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time this Saturday, April 17.

Premiering on September 24, 2011, Ring of Honor has long been a leading professional wrestling show for sports fans across America. Viewers can watch Ring of Honor matches live on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays on all Sinclair and Bally Sports channels as well as on the Ring of Honor “Best On The Planet” channel.

Learn more about Ring of Honor and Episode 500 programming here.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 186 television stations in 87 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information, which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
05:07pSINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP  : 's Ring of Honor Reaches 500th Episode with Special ..
BU
11:33aBALLY  : to Partner with Sinclair Broadcast on Programming Content
MT
09:04aSINCLAIR BROADCAST  : Affiliate WGME Announces Investigative Reporter Jon Chriso..
BU
08:01aBALLY'S CORPORATION  : Announces Agreement With Sinclair Broadcast Group To Coll..
PR
04/06INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Sinclair Broadcast Group Tax Sale Continues 90-Day S..
MT
04/01SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Crea..
AQ
04/01SINCLAIR BROADCAST  : Closes Partial Refinancing and Extension of STG Credit Fac..
BU
03/29SINCLAIR BROADCAST  : Congratulates TSDSI and ATSC for Signing Standards Adoptio..
BU
03/24SINCLAIR BROADCAST  : Insider Sale at Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Continues ..
MT
03/24Stranded Suez ship's owner, insurers face millions in claims
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 275 M - -
Net income 2021 -437 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 738 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,04x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 2 233 M 2 233 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 11 600
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 33,00 $
Last Close Price 29,84 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy A. Rutishauser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Deniston Smith Executive Chairman
Delbert R. Parks Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian S. Bark Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-6.31%2 233
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)3.70%341 070
COMCAST CORPORATION2.23%245 386
VIACOMCBS INC.12.40%27 256
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP7.63%15 817
FORMULA ONE GROUP6.76%10 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ