Sinclair Broadcast : Promotes Phillip Gharabegian To Deputy General Counsel Of Regional Sports

08/26/2020 | 09:34am EDT

BALTIMORE, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) ("Sinclair" or the "Company") announced that Phillip Gharabegian has been promoted and shall now serve as the Deputy General Counsel & SVP Business Affairs for the Company's regional sports networks (RSNs). In his new role, Mr. Gharabegian will continue to be a key part of the Company's rights negotiations and will play a larger role in strategic rights initiatives for the RSNs. He will continue to report into David Gibber, General Counsel of Sinclair Broadcast Group.

In making the announcement, Mr. Gibber said, "Phillip is an integral member of the RSN team and has been pivotal in the smooth transition to our ownership, particularly relating to team and league negotiations and relationships. We look forward to Phillip playing an expanded role as we build and grow our RSN portfolio."

Mr. Gharabegian commented, "I truly enjoy and value the RSN family and the relationships I have formed with our general managers, leagues and team partners over the years. I very much look forward to working with the rest of the innovative and strategic Sinclair leadership team as we execute on the many exciting opportunities for the RSNs."

Mr. Gharabegian joined the RSNs in 2002 and has served in a Business & Legal Affairs capacity as Senior Vice President, Vice President and Senior Director. Mr. Gharabegian is a member of the management team that oversees the day-to-day operations and strategic initiatives for Sinclair's RSNs, the largest portfolio of RSNs in the country. Mr. Gharabegian has more than 20 years of experience across a broad range of sports media and entertainment negotiations, including negotiations with professional sports teams and leagues. Prior to joining the RSNs, Mr. Gharabegian worked at the law firms of Hogan Lovells LLP and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Mr. Gharabegian received his J.D. degree from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.  

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

