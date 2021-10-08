Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBGI   US8292261091

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinclair Broadcast : “Hope for Haywood” WLOS-TV in Asheville, NC Raises Over $1 Million to Help Local Victims of Tropical Storm Fred

10/08/2021 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Station Partners with United Way of Haywood County to Help Residents

In mid-August, catastrophic rain brought by Tropical Storm Fred moved across Western North Carolina, having a devastating impact on Haywood County. The storm resulted in extensive flooding to the region, destroying homes, washing out bridges and roads, and taking several lives. As the water receded and the enormous scope of the damage became clear, WLOS, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s television station in Asheville, immediately took action to help residents.

In partnership with the United Way of Haywood County, the station launched Hope for Haywood, a grass roots fundraising effort to help the residents of the county obtain needed supplies and funds to get back on their feet after the devastating storm.

Through WLOS’ newscast coverage, a public service announcement (PSA) commercial schedule and social outreach using the hashtag #TogetherWNC, the community has raised over $1,100,000 for the United Way of Haywood County in just five weeks, with over $50,000 raised on the first day.

All of the funds raised will go directly to the victims of the flood, and the drive will continue as long as residents are in need.

“While our team here at WLOS is proud to have played a vital role in raising awareness and money for our neighbors in Haywood County through the United Way, it is because of the generosity of the community here in Western North Carolina we are able to answer the call to help our friends and neighbors in need. #TogetherWNC shows us we are stronger together, and together we can truly make a difference,” said Courtney Youngblood, the station’s Vice President/General Manager.

In addition to the generous contributions from local residents, several businesses and organizations within the community supported the initiative, including Mission Hospital, Canopy Realtor Association, NC Housing Opportunity Foundation, Brace Family Foundation, A. Friends Foundation, Courtney Knight Gaines Foundation, the Coloquitt Family, WNC Bridge Foundation, Aeroflow, Plains United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church Sylva, First Bank, First United Church Franklin, Haywood Christian Ministry and the Smoky Mountain Event Center.

“The United Way of Haywood County appreciates the efforts of WLOS in a time of crisis in our community. The Hope for Haywood campaign was the catalyst needed to raise awareness of the need for funding to repair and rebuild homes after the devastating flood due to Tropical Storm Fred. We sincerely thank the station and the community for their assistance,” said Celesa Willett, Executive Director of the United Way of Haywood County.

About WLOS

WLOS ABC 13 serves the Asheville, NC area and the rest of Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina, keeping its audience informed since 1954 through local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, sports, and entertainment programming.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
09:03aSINCLAIR BROADCAST : “Hope for Haywood” WLOS-TV in Asheville, NC Raises Over $..
BU
10/07SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
09/21SINCLAIR TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 202 : 30 a.m. (Eastern Time)
BU
09/20SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Raises Nearly $700,000 for Local Charities in Stations' Back-to-Schoo..
BU
09/08SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Names John Manzi Vice President And General Manager of KSAS-TV in Wic..
BU
09/08SINCLAIR BROADCAST : “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson” Sinclair Broadcast G..
BU
08/31SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/30SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Celebrates 25,000th Drone Flight
BU
08/27SINCLAIR BROADCAST : S&P Cuts Sinclair Broadcast Group Rating One Notch To 'B' On Continue..
MT
08/23SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Names Franco Gentile Vice President/General Manager of KPTM and KXVO ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 289 M - -
Net income 2021 -349 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 322 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,60x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 2 321 M 2 321 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 11 600
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 30,75 $
Average target price 33,50 $
Spread / Average Target 8,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy A. Rutishauser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Deniston Smith Executive Chairman
Delbert R. Parks Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian S. Bark Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-3.45%2 321
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-1.92%322 922
COMCAST CORPORATION8.59%263 451
VIACOMCBS INC.6.92%25 873
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP12.71%16 262
FORMULA ONE GROUP25.40%12 243